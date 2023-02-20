Global Endometrial Ablation Devices Market Report 2022: Featuring Minerva Surgical, Hologic, Medtronic, The Cooper Companies, Olympus & More

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Endometrial Ablation Devices Market - Analysis By Device Type, End-User By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Endometrial Ablation Devices Market was valued at USD 990.9 Million in the year 2021 with the Americas region leading the regional market share.

With the huge prevalence of Gynecological disorders like menorrhagia, PCOD, and abnormal vaginal bleeding, along with rising women's awareness of Endometrial Ablation, there is a rising demand for Endometrial Ablation procedures as well as devices. Furthermore, factors such as the benefits of Endometrial Ablation over Hysterectomy (surgical removal of the uterus), upgradations in Endometrial Ablation Devices, key company initiatives & investments, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures around the world are expected to impel the market growth in the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific Endometrial Ablation Devices market is predicted to be the hotspot and the most lucrative region for market participants worldwide. Some of the major factors propelling the growth of the Endometrial Ablation Devices market in the Asia Pacific region include a favourable reimbursement scenario in Japan, high women population in China and India, increasing gynaecology disorder incidence, an improved healthcare infrastructure, a rise in awareness about endometrial ablation techniques, and significant improvements in the women education and rise in their workforce participation.

The Endometrial Ablation Devices industry is moderately competitive and dominated by a few globally leading medical devices companies and the success highly depends on the ability of manufacturers to introduce and commercialize those Endometrial Ablation devices in the global market that offer the best clinical results at an affordable price.

Scope of the Report:

The report presents the analysis of Endometrial Ablation Devices Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Endometrial Ablation Devices Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Endometrial Ablation Devices Market by Device Type (Radiofrequency Ablators, Thermal balloon Ablators, Cryoablation Devices, Hydrothermal Ablators, Electrical Ablators and Others).

The report analyses the Endometrial Ablation Devices Market by End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres and Clinics).

The Global Endometrial Ablation Devices Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe , Asia Pacific , and MEA).

, , and MEA). The Global Endometrial Ablation Devices Market has been analysed By Country ( United States , Canada , Germany , United Kingdom , France , Italy , Spain , China , Japan , India ).

, , , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Device Type and by End User.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and major developments and Mergers & Acquisitions. The companies analysed in the report include Minerva Surgical, Hologic, Medtronic, The Cooper Companies, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), AngioDynamics Inc, Richard Wolf GmbH, Karl Storz SE and Idoman Teoranta.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Endometrial Ablation Devices Market: Product Overview

4. Global Endometrial Ablation Devices Market: An Analysis

5. Global Endometrial Ablation Devices Market Segmentation, By Device Type (Value)

6. Global Endometrial Ablation Devices Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

7. Global Endometrial Ablation Devices Market: Regional Analysis

8. Americas Endometrial Ablation Devices Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)

9. Europe Endometrial Ablation Devices Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)

10. Asia Pacific Endometrial Ablation Devices Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)

11. MEA Endometrial Ablation Devices Market

12. Global Endometrial Ablation Devices Market Dynamics

13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

14. Global Endometrial Ablation Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

