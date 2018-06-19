Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising geriatric population and high prevalence of gastrointestinal tract-related cancers.
Scope of the Report
- Based on Product, the market is categorized into Aspiration Needles (EUS-FNA) and Biopsy Needles (EUS-FNB).
- Depending on Application the market is segregated into bronchial needles and enteral needles.
- On the basis of End User the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics.
- This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 End User Analysis
1.7 Strategic Benchmarking
1.8 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population
3.1.2 High Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Tract-Related Cancers
3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market, By Product
5 Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market, By Application
6 Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market, By End User
7 Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
8.3 Product Launch & Expansions
8.4 Other Activities
9 Leading Companies
- Medtronic Plc
- CONMED Corporation
- Olympus Corporation
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd.
- Cook Group Incorporated
- Medi-Globe Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2tbzzk/global_endoscopic?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-endoscopic-ultrasound-needles-market-report-2018-300668696.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article