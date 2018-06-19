Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Report 2018

The Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising geriatric population and high prevalence of gastrointestinal tract-related cancers.



Scope of the Report



Based on Product, the market is categorized into Aspiration Needles (EUS-FNA) and Biopsy Needles (EUS-FNB).

Depending on Application the market is segregated into bronchial needles and enteral needles.

On the basis of End User the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population

3.1.2 High Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Tract-Related Cancers

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market, By Product



5 Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market, By Application



6 Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market, By End User



7 Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies



Medtronic Plc

CONMED Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd.

Cook Group Incorporated

Medi-Globe Corporation

