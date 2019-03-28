Global Endoscopy Market Outlook to 2025 with Olympus, Stryker, Boston Scientific, HOYA, Smith & Nephew, & Karl Storz Dominating

DUBLIN, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Endoscopy Market by Device, by Application, by End-Use, and by Region - Market Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market-specific growth opportunities in the global endoscopy market.

Visualization techniques in the medical domain have taken vast strides with the recent emergence of 4K and 3D endoscopic imaging which offers precise visualization. 4K and 3D technologies offer an incredible range of benefits for a medical environment. It empowers surgeons with an unprecedented depth of perception and enhanced visualization.

Originally, endoscopy was only used in the esophagus, stomach, and colon for examining digestive disorders. Now its application has widened to diagnose diseases of the ear, nose, throat, heart, urinary tract, joints, and abdomen. Apart from diagnosis, endoscopy is also used to perform various types of minimally invasive surgeries by either making a small incision in patients' body or by swallowing the instrument. Due to its widespread applications, the global endoscopy market is poised to grow at meteoric rates. The growth of the market is attributed to rising in cancer incidences, higher occurrence of gastrointestinal diseases, the prevalence of obesity, growing geriatric population and preference for a minimally invasive procedure.

Major industry players operating in the global endoscopy market include Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, HOYA Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, and financial analysis. It also compiles the performance comparison of the aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in the global endoscopy market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Endoscopy

3.1 Overview

3.2 Classification

3.2.1 Rigid Endoscope

3.2.2 Flexible Endoscope

3.2.3 Capsule Endoscope

3.2.4 Others

3.3 Applications



4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Device Type

4.2.2 Market Share by Application

4.2.3 Market Share by End-Use

4.2.4 Market Share by Region



5. Market Segmentation

5.1 By Device

5.1.1 Flexible Endoscopes

5.1.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.1.2 Market Share by End-User

5.1.2 Rigid Endoscopes

5.1.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.3 Capsule Endoscopes

5.1.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.3.2 Market Share by Product

5.1.3.2 Market Share by Application

5.1.3.4 Market Share by Region

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy

5.2.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.1.2 Market Share by Products

5.2.2 Gynecology Endoscopy

5.2.3 Laparoscopy

5.2.4 ENT Endoscopy

5.2.4.2 Market Share by Region

5.4 By End-Use

5.4.1 Hospitals

5.4.2 Clinics

5.4.3 Others



6. Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2 The US

6.2 Asia Pacific

6.3 Europe



7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Developments

7.1.1 Advent of 4K and 3D Endoscopy Imaging

7.1.2 Integration of Artificial Intelligence

7.1.3 Technological Developments

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Rise in Cancer Incidences

7.2.2 Higher Occurrence of Gastrointestinal Diseases

7.2.3 Prevalence of Obesity

7.2.4 Growing Geriatric Population

7.2.5 Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 High Cost of Devices

7.3.2 Dearth of Skilled Endoscopists

7.3.3 Risk of Infection



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Financial Analysis

8.2 Market Share Analysis



9. Company Profiles

9.1 Olympus Corporation

9.2 Stryker Corporation

9.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

9.4 HOYA Corporation

9.5 Smith & Nephew Plc

9.6 Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

