Global Endoscopy Market to Reach $48.45 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Endoscopy Market (by Product, Application, End-User & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endoscopy market is predicted to reach US$48.45 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.50%, for the duration spanning 2022-2026. The factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, growing occurrence of chronic diseases, rising obese population and increasing elderly population are expected to drive the market growth.

However, the market growth would be challenged by associated patient risk, dearth of skilled endoscopists & physicians and high cost of endoscopic procedures. A few notable trends may include upsurge in alcohol consumption, surging incidence of cancer cases, emergence of capsule endoscopy, new endoscopy product launch, advances in endoscopy and rising preference for minimally invasive procedures.

The global endoscopy market has been segmented on the basis of product, application and end-user. In terms of product, the global endoscopy market can be categorized into endoscopes, visualization systems, endoscopic ultrasound, insufflator and other. According to application, the endoscopy market can be segmented into gastrointestinal endoscopy, laparoscopy, urology endoscopy, arthroscopy and others. Whereas, the endoscopy market can be split into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and other end-users.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rising Healthcare Expenditure

Growing Occurrence of Chronic Diseases

Rising Obese Population

Increasing Elderly Population

Key Trends & Developments

Upsurge in Alcohol Consumption

Surging Incidence of Cancer Cases

Emergence of Capsule Endoscopy

New Endoscopy Products Launch

Advances in Endoscopy

Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Challenges

Associated Patient Risk

Dearth of Skilled Endoscopists & Physicians

High Cost of Endoscopic Procedures

