Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market by Indication, Product, Gender, Age, End-user & Region - Forecast to 2024

The global endovascular aneurysm repair market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during 2019-2024.

The global endovascular aneurysm repair market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during 2019-2024.



With the growing geriatric population and a consequent increase in the prevalence of aortic aneurysms, the TEVAR treatment is increasingly being adopted by patients. This has further been supported by the increasing awareness of the potential benefits of the procedure.



Furthermore, reimbursements and other favorable initiatives and healthcare reforms have increased the demand for thoracic surgeries. In line with this, healthcare institutes are developing endovascular abdominal aortic repair and TEVAR devices and technologies which offer faster recovery and fewer complications.



For instance, enhanced graft technologies have been created which allow treatments with short landing zones and improve conformability to aortic curvature. These technologies have further helped in increasing the success rate of TEVAR procedures.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Medtronic, Cook Medical, Gore Medical, Bolton Medical, Gamida, Jotec, MAQUET, MicroPort, Terumo Corporation, Endologix, Lombard Medical, W.L. Gore & Associates, Cardinal Health, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global endovascular aneurysm repair market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global endovascular aneurysm repair industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the indication?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the gender?

What is the breakup of the market based on the age?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global endovascular aneurysm repair industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global endovascular aneurysm repair industry?

What is the structure of the global endovascular aneurysm repair industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global endovascular aneurysm repair industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Indication

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Gender

5.6 Market Breakup by Age

5.7 Market Breakup by End-user

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Indication

6.1 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

6.2 Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)

6.3 Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA)

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Product

7.1 Percutaneous EVAR

7.2 Fenestrated EVAR

7.3 Aortic Stents and TAA Grafts

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Gender

8.1 Male

8.2 Female



9 Market Breakup by Age

9.1 Pediatric

9.2 Adult

9.3 Geriatric



10 Market Breakup by End-user

10.1 Hospitals

10.2 Clinics

10.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centres

10.4 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 Asia Pacific

11.2 Europe

11.3 North America

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Medtronic

16.3.2 Cook Medical

16.3.3 Gore Medical

16.3.4 Bolton Medical

16.3.5 Gamida

16.3.6 Jotec

16.3.7 MAQUET

16.3.8 MicroPort

16.3.9 Terumo Corporation

16.3.10 Endologix

16.3.11 Lombard Medical

16.3.12 W.L. Gore & Associates

16.3.13 Cardinal Health



