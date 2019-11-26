Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market by Indication, Product, Gender, Age, End-user & Region - Forecast to 2024
Nov 26, 2019, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global endovascular aneurysm repair market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during 2019-2024.
With the growing geriatric population and a consequent increase in the prevalence of aortic aneurysms, the TEVAR treatment is increasingly being adopted by patients. This has further been supported by the increasing awareness of the potential benefits of the procedure.
Furthermore, reimbursements and other favorable initiatives and healthcare reforms have increased the demand for thoracic surgeries. In line with this, healthcare institutes are developing endovascular abdominal aortic repair and TEVAR devices and technologies which offer faster recovery and fewer complications.
For instance, enhanced graft technologies have been created which allow treatments with short landing zones and improve conformability to aortic curvature. These technologies have further helped in increasing the success rate of TEVAR procedures.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Medtronic, Cook Medical, Gore Medical, Bolton Medical, Gamida, Jotec, MAQUET, MicroPort, Terumo Corporation, Endologix, Lombard Medical, W.L. Gore & Associates, Cardinal Health, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global endovascular aneurysm repair market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global endovascular aneurysm repair industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the indication?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the gender?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the age?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global endovascular aneurysm repair industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global endovascular aneurysm repair industry?
- What is the structure of the global endovascular aneurysm repair industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global endovascular aneurysm repair industry?
