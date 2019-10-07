NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

"Global Endpoint Security Market, Forecast to 2023" is a report which analyzes the global market for endpoint security.Endpoint Security is a security software platform that includes host-based software products that secure computing devices and Internet of Things (IoT) from malware, targeted cyber attacks, unwanted applications, and physical loss or theft. Endpoint security may be referred to by different terms depending on the vendors: Endpoint Protection Platform or Endpoint Protection and Prevention (EPP). Endpoint security is a host-based software system that protects users against phishing, malicious links,, and malware. A software agent is installed on a host system. Endpoint security includes both EPP and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). EPP is a software suite which includes antivirus, intrusion prevention, anti-malware and other features. EDR is an advanced tool to detect threats, contain the incident, investigate with forensics and proactive hunting tools, provide immediate response and remediation. Endpoint devices include computing devices: laptops, desktops, tablets, servers, and smartphones. IoT devices are included as endpoints. There is an increasing number and diversity of endpoint devices. Email and web-borne threats are the first and second major threat vectors, respectively. These threat vectors are avenues of attack on endpoints. In the last few years the complexity and volume of threats have increased significantly. Threats to endpoints have become big business targeting specific verticals as well as individuals within organizations. In particular, there has been an increase in sophisticated and highly targeted cyber attacks. Many attacks use social engineering techniques. The threat landscape is constantly changing. There is the continued prevalence of advanced and targeted threats along with the growth of malware. Attacks have become more sophisticated, aimed at high profile targets. The most significant trend in the endpoint security market is the acceleration of organizations migrating to the cloud. The cloud is driving new endpoint security strategies. Enterprises are interested in transitioning to cloud-delivered security to reduce cost/complexity, simplify security for mobile users, and adopt new capabilities. Migration to cloud-based services moves the service outside of an organization's security perimeter and potentially opens the organization up to more frequent and easier cyber-attacks. IoT introduces new entry points for hackers. The number of connected devices is increasing every year. These devices have different operating systems, networking protocols, and vulnerabilities. IoT devices which form part of business processes driven by cloud apps, or gather data that might be sensitive to the organization need to be secured from external threats. Continued growth of mobile devices, BYOD and IoT will drive increasing web traffic. A major development in the last two years is that EDR has quickly become integrated into EPP. Endpoint security vendors have integrated various EDR functions across a spectrum of EPP offerings. The lines between EPP with EDR and stand alone EDR have blurred. Data privacy has introduced more stringent and punitive government regulations which drives demand for endpoint security. Organizations are looking for integrated solutions that enable them to consolidate vendors and increase operational efficiencies while gaining stronger, comprehensive security. Automated tools are required in order to address the shortage of skilled security personnel. In such a competitive environment, web security vendors need to differentiate. The report analyzes the endpoint security market geographically, by size of business segment and vertical markets. Vendor market shares and competitive analysis are presented. The endpoint security market is growing faster than was foreseen just a couple of years ago. In 2018, the market grew 10.4% to $11.9 billion. Forst & Sullivan foresees 2019 will grow 8.9% to $13.0 billion. The Compound Annual Great Rate (CAGR) for 2018 to 2023 is 6.6%. Total commercial endpoint security represents 68% of revenues in 2018 compared to 32% for Consumer/SOHO. The commercial segments are growing faster than Consumer/SOSHO.



Author: Tony Massimini



