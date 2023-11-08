Global Endpoint Security Market Report 2023-2027: Safeguarding Devices in an Evolving Threat Landscape - Defending Against Malware and Cyberattacks

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Endpoint Security Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study examines the factors that are propelling and constraining market growth, as well as identifying the emerging growth opportunities within the endpoint security market. The research is based on data from 2023, with forecasts extending from 2024 to 2027. It offers a comprehensive analysis of the endpoint security market, including revenue breakdowns and forecasts categorized by vertical, region, and company size.

Endpoints are considered the most vulnerable and susceptible part of any network. On average, organizations manage thousands of endpoints with access to their corporate networks. The proliferation of endpoints is attributed, in part, to employees using personal devices for work-related tasks.

Endpoint security encompasses host-based software products designed to safeguard various computing devices, such as laptops, desktops, tablets, servers, and smartphones, from malware, cyberattacks, and unwanted applications. It also plays a crucial role in protecting corporate networks when remote devices access them. Market competitors typically deliver endpoint security through solutions like Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR).

The endpoint security market is in a constant state of transformation. Evolving work environments and the continuous emergence of more sophisticated cyber threats are key drivers of market dynamics. Addressing new use cases and applications for endpoint security products is vital for market leaders to maintain a competitive advantage and sustain growth.

Scope of the Report

Industry verticals: Banking and finance, education, government, healthcare and medical, manufacturing, retail, technology/telecommunications, utilities, media and entertainment, professional, scientific, technical services, and others.

Geographic regions: North America ; Europe , the Middle East , and Africa ; Asia-Pacific ; and Latin America .

; , the , and ; ; and . Company size by number of employees: Small businesses (less than 101), midsized businesses (101-1,000 and 1,001-2,500),

large businesses (2,501-5,000 and 5,001-10,000), and enterprises (10,000 or more).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Endpoint Security Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Endpoint Security Market Convergence

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Company Size

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Endpoint Security-High Growth Rate Factors

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Segment

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis-North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis-EMEA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis-APAC

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis-LATAM

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mzc3ne

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets