Global Endpoint Security Market Report 2023-2027: Safeguarding Devices in an Evolving Threat Landscape - Defending Against Malware and Cyberattacks

08 Nov, 2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Endpoint Security Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study examines the factors that are propelling and constraining market growth, as well as identifying the emerging growth opportunities within the endpoint security market. The research is based on data from 2023, with forecasts extending from 2024 to 2027. It offers a comprehensive analysis of the endpoint security market, including revenue breakdowns and forecasts categorized by vertical, region, and company size.

Endpoints are considered the most vulnerable and susceptible part of any network. On average, organizations manage thousands of endpoints with access to their corporate networks. The proliferation of endpoints is attributed, in part, to employees using personal devices for work-related tasks.

Endpoint security encompasses host-based software products designed to safeguard various computing devices, such as laptops, desktops, tablets, servers, and smartphones, from malware, cyberattacks, and unwanted applications. It also plays a crucial role in protecting corporate networks when remote devices access them. Market competitors typically deliver endpoint security through solutions like Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR).

The endpoint security market is in a constant state of transformation. Evolving work environments and the continuous emergence of more sophisticated cyber threats are key drivers of market dynamics. Addressing new use cases and applications for endpoint security products is vital for market leaders to maintain a competitive advantage and sustain growth.

Scope of the Report

  • Industry verticals: Banking and finance, education, government, healthcare and medical, manufacturing, retail, technology/telecommunications, utilities, media and entertainment, professional, scientific, technical services, and others.
  • Geographic regions: North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; Asia-Pacific; and Latin America.
  • Company size by number of employees: Small businesses (less than 101), midsized businesses (101-1,000 and 1,001-2,500),
  • large businesses (2,501-5,000 and 5,001-10,000), and enterprises (10,000 or more).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Endpoint Security Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Endpoint Security Market Convergence
  • Market Segmentation
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast by Company Size
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Endpoint Security-High Growth Rate Factors
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Segment
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis-North America

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis-EMEA

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis-APAC

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis-LATAM

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Forecast Analysis

