Global Energy and Telecoms Wire & Cable Market 2017-2022

The new edition contains substantial revisions of the forecasts in the 4th edition and an Excel database. It also has new price analysis which is a significant addition and an important input to the forecasting.

The 4th edition of the Wire & Cable Report 2018 sizes demand for energy and telecoms wire and cable for 2017 and forecasts demand from 2018 to 2022, globally, for the regions and for major countries.

Insulated Copper Power Cable

Insulated Aluminium Power Cable

Uninsulated Conductors

Metallic Telecoms Cable

Fibre Optic Cable

Winding Wire

Wire and cable perform two basic functions.



1) They conduct electricity or communications, for which they need high conductivity

2) They carry loads, for which they need high tensile strength. Sometimes they combine both qualities



This report surveys the marker for the first group, energy and communications conductors, and contains a brief review of the second group, mechanical wire rope.

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Tonnage of production

Consumption of metallic wire and cable and fibre optic cable

Regional market shares

End users

Manufacturers

Land-based cable

Subsea cable

Superconductors

Copper and aluminium prices and volume used in cable production

1. ALL CABLE - ELECTRICAL CONDUCTORS AND MECHANICAL ROPE



2. GLOBAL MARKET SIZE & PRICE INDEX - CONDUCTORS AND TELECOMS CABLES

Metallic wire & cable - production and consumption

Price and consumption of metallic cable

Optical fibre cable - production and consumption

Price and consumption of optical fibre cable

3. REGIONAL AND PRODUCT ANALYSIS OF THE WIRE AND CABLE MARKET

All wire and cables consumption - value $ millions

Bare conductor, insulated energy cable and all other cable

Global production by region

End-user sectors

International trade

4. THE EUROPEAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET

Market size

Wire and cable market east/west European distribution

Product groups by value

FRANCE

Market by product group

French wire and cable manufacturers

GERMANY

Market by product group

German wire and cable manufacturers

ITALY

Market by product group

Italian wire and cable manufacturers

SPAIN

Market by product group

Spanish wire and cable manufacturers

UNITED KINGDOM

Market by product group

UK wire and cable manufacturers

BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA

BULGARIA

CROATIA

GREECE

MACEDONIA

ROMANIA

SERBIA

SLOVENIA

5. THE CIS WIRE AND CABLE MARKET

RUSSIA

Demand

Russian wire and cable manufacturers

6. THE CHINESE WIRE AND CABLE MARKET

Demand

Market by product group

International trade

Certification

Market gaps

End users

Power sector

Nuclear Power

Wind power

Solar power

Telecoms Industry

Construction

Automotive Industry

Chinese wire and cable manufacturers

Capacity utilisation

Key Manufacturers

Two tier market

Counterfeit cables

7. THE ASIA PACIFIC (EXCLUDING CHINA) WIRE AND CABLE MARKET

JAPAN

Demand

Production

Japanese wire and cable manufacturers

KOREA

Demand

Korean wire and cable manufacturers

TAIWAN

Demand

Taiwanese wire and cable manufacturers

INDIA

Demand

End users

Power cable

Telecom sector

External copper telecom cable

Automotive Sector

Indian wire and cable manufacturers

Informal sector

Counterfeit cables

Standards

Foreign investors

8. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA WIRE AND CABLE MARKET

MIDDLE EAST & TURKEY

Demand

Middle Eastern wire and cable manufacturers

AFRICA

Demand

African wire and cable manufacturers

NORTH AFRICA

SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA

9. NORTH AMERICAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET

UNITED STATES

Demand

Product groups

LV wire & cable markets

Electricity Distribution

Construction

Automotive wire and cable

Automotive cable products

Outlook

HV and MV power cable

Electricity transmission and distribution,

Telecoms technology and market size

American wire and cable manufacturers

10. LATIN AMERICAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET

Demand

BRAZIL

Demand

MEXICO

Demand

11. GLOBAL WIRE AND CABLE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION



12. COPPER SUBSTITUTION IN METALLIC CABLE

Aluminium has a narrower price range than copper

Some main characteristics and advantages

Hollow prices show little movement

13. THE TECHNOLOGY OF SINGLE AND MULTI MODE FIBRE OPTIC

The composition of a fibre optic cable

Single-mode fibre optic cable

Multimode fibre optic cable

The difference between multi-mode and single-mode fibre

The choice between single- and multi-mode fibre

14. WIRE ROPE

Production

Applications of wire rope

Manufacturers

Wire rope manufacturers

15. LONG TERM PROSPECTS AND PROFITABILITY OF CONDUCTORS

Subsea cable

SURF

Fibre optical cable

Land extra high voltage cable

16. ENERGY AND COMMUNICATIONS CABLE MANUFACTURERS



17. WIRE AND CABLE MARKET DRIVERS

Transmission and distribution in the electrical supply industry

Electrification

Transmission network development

Railways

Telecoms

Regional versus intercontinental traffic

Automotive

Construction

18. PRICE TRENDS AND FACTORS DRIVING PRICES

1.Commodity prices

2.Demand for cable

3.Production capacity for metallic cable

China



India



United States



Europe



MENA



3i.Production capacity for fibre optic cable

4.The effect of the learning rate on the prices of new technology

19. INSULATED LAND CABLES - HV, MV & LV

Underground cabling in the utility sector

Regional analysis

Drivers for underground cables

High costs

Impact of urbanisation

Insulated land cable in the industrial sector

20. THE MARINE MARKET- OFFSHORE WIND POWER, OIL & GAS

Oil and gas offshore market

Topside cables

Transmission

The difference between offshore dry tree and subsea wet tree

Subsea market

SURF (subsea, umbilicals, risers and pipes)

Pre-salt & post-salt reserves

Offshore wind power

Electrical systems of offshore wind installations

Collection system

Floating foundations

Transmission system

HVAC/HVDC

Key country markets for offshore wind

German offshore wind power

UK offshore wind power

Floating wind turbines

United States offshore wind power

offshore wind power Technology for subsea cables

21. SUBSEA COMMUNICATIONS CABLE NETWORKS

Subsea cable laying

Legal considerations

Table of Contents

Hazards to subsea cables

22. INDUSTRIAL MARKETS

Transport - cable, wires and wiring harnesses

Aircraft

Shipping

Automobiles

Mining

Construction

On-shore wind power

Manufacturing and process industry

23. ELECTRIFIED RAILWAYS

History and development

Power delivery

Electrified railway lengths by country

The scale of the challenge for rail transport

24. SUBSEA CABLE MANUFACTURERS



25. ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY, SUPERCONDUCTORS

Zero Resistance

Perfect Conductor of Electricity

Critical Temperature

HTS vs LTS

Conditions required for a material to exhibit superconducting behaviour

Current state of development of the SC market

AMSC customers

The discovery of superconductivity - Technical development

Advantages of superconductor cable

Higher current-carrying capacity

Lower life-costs for the system

Challenges to be overcome

High initial cost

Cryogenic Refrigeration System (CRS)

Promoters

Future market for HTS superconductors in utilities

26. METAL THEFT



27. CABLE PROPERTIES

Tensile strength

Flexibility or flex ratio

Conductivity

Weight

Cost



