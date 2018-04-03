Global Energy and Telecoms Wire & Cable Market 2017-2022

DUBLIN, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Wire & Cable Report Edition 4 2018 - The Global Market for Energy and Telecoms Wire and Cable" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The new edition contains substantial revisions of the forecasts in the 4th edition and an Excel database. It also has new price analysis which is a significant addition and an important input to the forecasting.
The 4th edition of the Wire & Cable Report 2018 sizes demand for energy and telecoms wire and cable for 2017 and forecasts demand from 2018 to 2022, globally, for the regions and for major countries.
- Insulated Copper Power Cable
- Insulated Aluminium Power Cable
- Uninsulated Conductors
- Metallic Telecoms Cable
- Fibre Optic Cable
- Winding Wire
Wire and cable perform two basic functions.
1) They conduct electricity or communications, for which they need high conductivity
2) They carry loads, for which they need high tensile strength. Sometimes they combine both qualities
This report surveys the marker for the first group, energy and communications conductors, and contains a brief review of the second group, mechanical wire rope.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Tonnage of production
- Consumption of metallic wire and cable and fibre optic cable
- Regional market shares
- End users
- Manufacturers
- Land-based cable
- Subsea cable
- Superconductors
- Copper and aluminium prices and volume used in cable production
1. ALL CABLE - ELECTRICAL CONDUCTORS AND MECHANICAL ROPE
2. GLOBAL MARKET SIZE & PRICE INDEX - CONDUCTORS AND TELECOMS CABLES
- Metallic wire & cable - production and consumption
- Price and consumption of metallic cable
- Optical fibre cable - production and consumption
- Price and consumption of optical fibre cable
3. REGIONAL AND PRODUCT ANALYSIS OF THE WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
- All wire and cables consumption - value $ millions
- Bare conductor, insulated energy cable and all other cable
- Global production by region
- End-user sectors
- International trade
4. THE EUROPEAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
- Market size
- Wire and cable market east/west European distribution
- Product groups by value
- FRANCE
- Market by product group
- French wire and cable manufacturers
- GERMANY
- Market by product group
- German wire and cable manufacturers
- ITALY
- Market by product group
- Italian wire and cable manufacturers
- SPAIN
- Market by product group
- Spanish wire and cable manufacturers
- UNITED KINGDOM
- Market by product group
- UK wire and cable manufacturers
- BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA
- BULGARIA
- CROATIA
- GREECE
- MACEDONIA
- ROMANIA
- SERBIA
- SLOVENIA
5. THE CIS WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
- RUSSIA
- Demand
- Russian wire and cable manufacturers
6. THE CHINESE WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
- Demand
- Market by product group
- International trade
- Certification
- Market gaps
- End users
- Power sector
- Nuclear Power
- Wind power
- Solar power
- Telecoms Industry
- Construction
- Automotive Industry
- Chinese wire and cable manufacturers
- Capacity utilisation
- Key Manufacturers
- Two tier market
- Counterfeit cables
7. THE ASIA PACIFIC (EXCLUDING CHINA) WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
- JAPAN
- Demand
- Production
- Japanese wire and cable manufacturers
- KOREA
- Demand
- Korean wire and cable manufacturers
- TAIWAN
- Demand
- Taiwanese wire and cable manufacturers
- INDIA
- Demand
- End users
- Power cable
- Telecom sector
- External copper telecom cable
- Automotive Sector
- Indian wire and cable manufacturers
- Informal sector
- Counterfeit cables
- Standards
- Foreign investors
8. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
- MIDDLE EAST & TURKEY
- Demand
- Middle Eastern wire and cable manufacturers
- AFRICA
- Demand,
- African wire and cable manufacturers
- NORTH AFRICA
- SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA
9. NORTH AMERICAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
- UNITED STATES
- Demand
- Product groups
- LV wire & cable markets
- Electricity Distribution
- Construction
- Automotive wire and cable
- Automotive cable products
- Outlook
- HV and MV power cable
- Electricity transmission and distribution,
- Telecoms technology and market size
- American wire and cable manufacturers
10. LATIN AMERICAN WIRE AND CABLE MARKET
- Demand
- BRAZIL
- Demand
- MEXICO
- Demand
11. GLOBAL WIRE AND CABLE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION
12. COPPER SUBSTITUTION IN METALLIC CABLE
- Aluminium has a narrower price range than copper
- Some main characteristics and advantages
- Hollow prices show little movement
13. THE TECHNOLOGY OF SINGLE AND MULTI MODE FIBRE OPTIC
- The composition of a fibre optic cable
- Single-mode fibre optic cable
- Multimode fibre optic cable
- The difference between multi-mode and single-mode fibre
- The choice between single- and multi-mode fibre
14. WIRE ROPE
- Production
- Applications of wire rope
- Manufacturers
- Wire rope manufacturers
15. LONG TERM PROSPECTS AND PROFITABILITY OF CONDUCTORS
- Subsea cable
- SURF
- Fibre optical cable
- Land extra high voltage cable
16. ENERGY AND COMMUNICATIONS CABLE MANUFACTURERS
17. WIRE AND CABLE MARKET DRIVERS
- Transmission and distribution in the electrical supply industry
- Electrification
- Transmission network development
- Railways
- Telecoms
- Regional versus intercontinental traffic
- Automotive
- Construction
18. PRICE TRENDS AND FACTORS DRIVING PRICES
- 1.Commodity prices
- 2.Demand for cable
- 3.Production capacity for metallic cable
- China
- India
- United States
- Europe
- MENA
- 3i.Production capacity for fibre optic cable
- 4.The effect of the learning rate on the prices of new technology
19. INSULATED LAND CABLES - HV, MV & LV
- Underground cabling in the utility sector
- Regional analysis
- Drivers for underground cables
- High costs
- Impact of urbanisation
- Insulated land cable in the industrial sector
20. THE MARINE MARKET- OFFSHORE WIND POWER, OIL & GAS
- Oil and gas offshore market
- Topside cables
- Transmission
- The difference between offshore dry tree and subsea wet tree
- Subsea market
- SURF (subsea, umbilicals, risers and pipes)
- Pre-salt & post-salt reserves
- Offshore wind power
- Electrical systems of offshore wind installations
- Collection system
- Floating foundations
- Transmission system
- HVAC/HVDC
- Key country markets for offshore wind
- German offshore wind power
- UK offshore wind power
- Floating wind turbines
- United States offshore wind power
- Technology for subsea cables
21. SUBSEA COMMUNICATIONS CABLE NETWORKS
- Subsea cable laying
- Legal considerations
- Table of Contents
- Hazards to subsea cables
22. INDUSTRIAL MARKETS
- Transport - cable, wires and wiring harnesses
- Aircraft
- Shipping
- Automobiles
- Mining
- Construction
- On-shore wind power
- Manufacturing and process industry
23. ELECTRIFIED RAILWAYS
- History and development
- Power delivery
- Electrified railway lengths by country
- The scale of the challenge for rail transport
24. SUBSEA CABLE MANUFACTURERS
25. ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY, SUPERCONDUCTORS
- Zero Resistance
- Perfect Conductor of Electricity
- Critical Temperature
- HTS vs LTS
- Conditions required for a material to exhibit superconducting behaviour
- Current state of development of the SC market
- AMSC customers
- The discovery of superconductivity - Technical development
- Advantages of superconductor cable
- Higher current-carrying capacity
- Lower life-costs for the system
- Challenges to be overcome
- High initial cost
- Cryogenic Refrigeration System (CRS)
- Promoters
- Future market for HTS superconductors in utilities
26. METAL THEFT
27. CABLE PROPERTIES
- Tensile strength
- Flexibility or flex ratio
- Conductivity
- Weight
- Cost
