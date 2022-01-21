Global Energy and Telecoms Wire and Cable Market 2021-2026: Profiles of 34 Global Leaders

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wire & Cable Report Ed 5 2021: The Global Market for Energy and Telecoms Wire and Cable" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Wires and cables perform two basic functions (i) they conduct electricity or communications, for which they need high conductivity, or (ii) they carry loads, for which they need high tensile strength. Sometimes they combine both requirements. This report surveys the marker for the first group, electricity and communications conductors, and contains a brief review of the second group, mechanical wire rope.

Production and sales are sized for energy and telecoms wire and cable for 2019 and forecast to 2026, globally, for the regions and for major countries. The forecast charts a drop in 2020 due to COVID-19 and recovery in 2021.

Production tonnage of cable and $ sales revenue are plotted from 2001 to 2020, against the copper price in $/tonne. The correlations show past consistency and enable reliable prediction of the value of future sales of wire and cable.

This Report Includes:

Product groups - Insulated Copper Power Cable, Insulated Aluminium Power Cable, Low Voltage Cable, Uninsulated Conductors, Metallic Telecoms Cable, Fibre Optic Cable, Winding Wire - Charted by country and region, from 2019 to 2026.

Factors driving prices of cable analysed in detail - Commodity Prices, Production Capacity, Demand, Learning Rate.

End-user segments with shares - Networks (utilities and industry), OGP, Railways, Transport, OEM, Automotive, Buildings, Metallic Communications, Fibre Optic.

The most profitable product groups are identified with long-term growth prospects.

Extensive analysis of the manufacturing sector, with overall vendor shares for Top.

Market drivers in the utility sector, industrial and building network systems, the process and the OEM industry.

The price difference between copper and aluminium became significant in the early 2000s: rising from 1.2 in 2000 peaking at 4.0 by end of 2013 and 3.5 in 2021. The report discusses cost, weight, conductivity, capacity, tensile strength and the flex ratio, the difference between the core price and the hollow price, leading to aluminium substitution for copper.

Technologies of OHL bare conductors, underground and industrial insulated cable, subsea cable, fibre optic.

The report identifies several hundred cable manufacturers, with market shares within product segments.

Profiles of 34 global leaders

Insulated land cables and bare conductors are not the most profitable category of cable but they are stable long-term earners. The incidence of underground cabling is charted by country.

A brief section deals with mechanical wire rope with market size and shares.

The progress of superconductors is outlined; potentially one of the most important developments for the electrical sector in the future, with a review of the major companies and developers and research & industry bodies.



Key Topics Covered:

1. All Cable - Electrical Conductors and Mechanical Rope

2. Global Market Size and End-Use - Energy Wire and Cable and Telecoms

3. The European Wire and Cable Market

4. The Russian Wire and Cable Market

5. The Chinese Wire and Cable Market

6. The Asia-Pacific (Excluding China) Wire and Cable Market

7. The Middle East and Africa Wire and Cable Market

8. North American Wire and Cable Market

9. South American Wire and Cable Market

10. Global Wire and Cable Production and Consumption

11. Copper Substitution in Metallic Cable

12. The Types and Technologies of EHV and HV Cable - OH and UG

13. The Technology of Single and Multi Mode Fibre Optic

14. Wire Rope

15. Long Term Prospects and Profitability of Conductors

16. Energy and Communications Cable Manufacturers

17. Profiles of Wire and Cable Manufacturers

18. Wire and Cable Market Drivers

19. Price Trends and Factors Driving Prices

20. Insulated Land Cables - HV, MV & LV

21. Subsea Energy Cables

22. Subsea Communications Cable Networks

23. Industrial Markets

24. Electrified Railways

25. Advanced Technology, Superconductors

26. Metal Theft

27. Cable Properties

Companies Mentioned

Baosheng High Voltage Cable Co. Ltd., BHVC

Belden Inc

Birla Cable Ltd.

Cablel Hellenic Cables

Chinese Manufacturers

Far East Cable Co Ltd

Finolex J-Power Systems Private Ltd (Fjps)

Fujikura

Furakawa

General Cable (Prysmian)

Hitachi

Iljin Cable

J-Power Systems (JPS)

JDR

Jiangsu Shangshang Cable Group

Leoni

LS Cables

Nexans

Nexans Amercable

Ningbao Orient Cable

NKT High Voltage Cables

Parker Scanrope

Polycab

Prysmian

Southwire

Sumitomo

Taihan Electric Wire Co Ltd

TF Kable

Wanda Group Holdings Co., Ltd,

Yazaki

Zhongtian Technology [ZTT]

