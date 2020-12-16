Global Energy-as-a-Service Markets, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027 - Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Energy-as-a-Service - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Crisis or no Crisis, the World Cannot Afford to Ignore Innovative Energy Solutions. Energy-as-a-Service to Reach US$88.4 Billion by 2027



The global market for Energy-as-a-Service is projected to reach US$88.4 billion by the year 2027, trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. For companies electricity accounts for a major share of expenditure.



In the post pandemic period, investments on the crumbling energy infrastructure will push up electricity prices. Providing clean power to smart connected cities will lead to increased integration of expensive renewable which will add to rising energy prices. Stringent energy efficiency mandates will exert added pressure on companies to save energy. Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) will grow in importance to be a part of the smart energy community for its ability to reduce energy costs.



Energy generation and supply is no longer only about selling energy as KWHr. Energy is being sold to customers in the form of a service. Increased potential for behind-the-meter services, decentralized energy generation, energy storage and electricity exchange through local networks has made the concept of EaaS (Energy-as-a-Service) an important enabler of demand side management. Businesses keen on increasing energy savings approach EaaS partners for their service. The landscape of energy supply is transforming.



It is no longer predictable, centralized, one-way and vertically integrated. It is now more distributed, horizontally networked, bi-directional and intermittent. EaaS partners/ consultants provide technology, analytics, and personalized services enabling users maximize savings on their energy expenditure. Analysis provided by EaaS consultants includes measurement of power consumption by all electrical equipment a business uses, including HVAC units, compressors, pumps, elevator motors etc, by deploying cutting edge technologies like AI, MI, IoT and smart meters.



These technologies enable collection of granular level information in the real time, which indicates what savings could be achieved through optimal consumption of energy. Businesses also need not spend on energy efficient infrastructure.



This is another major advantage with the EaaS model. For businesses, EaaS represents a smart option ensuring enhanced operational efficiencies along with increased cash flow coming from savings on energy & maintenance costs. The businesses have a significantly lowered risk of spending continuously on underperforming assets.



The smart metering technology followed by the EaaS model makes energy consumption more transparent. Businesses which both consume and produce energy, called prosumers, can also leverage the model for producing more excess energy and monetizing that surplus. Thus far, the EaaS model has been capable of achieving up to 25% energy savings for businesses.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Causes Unprecedented Damage to Global Energy Sector

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Temporary Weakness into EaaS Market

An Introduction to Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS)

Energy-as-a-Service: Objectives

Key Drivers Propelling the EaaS Market

Energy-as-a-Service: Heralding a New Era of Efficient, Green Electricity Generation

Energy-as-a-Service: Achievements, Limitations and Future Possibilities

Energy Suppy - The Largest Service Segment

Rise in Energy Needs Propels EaaS in Commercial Sector

Regional Market Analysis: Developed Regions Reign Supreme

What Increased Competition Could do to Overall Energy Costs for End-users?

Competitive Scenario

EaaS Market Space Witnessing Ingress of New Entrants - Tech Giants and Startups

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations & Advancements

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Bernhard Energy Solutions

Contemporary Energy Solutions

Edison Energy, LLC

Enel X S.r.l.

Enertika

ENGIE Group

General Electric Company

Orsted A/S

Siemens AG

SmartWatt

SolarUS, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Energy-as-a-Service, Potential Model for Energy and Cost Savings, Conjures Up Disruptions in Delivery and Consumption Patterns

Going Beyond Commoditization

Embracing the Service Model

Energy-as-a-Service Model Allows Clients to Tap Assets with Minimal Investment

EaaS Emerges as the Next Big Outsourcing Trend

EaaS Solutions allow Manufacturing Companies Resume Operations Easily Post Lockdowns

EaaS Model Ensures Sustained Affordability for Commercial Sector

Energy Utilities Bet on Energy-as-a-Service to Prevent Collapse and Stay Relevant

Companies Eye EaaS to Optimize Energy Usage

Energy-as-a-Service Paradigm for Micro-Grid Hosts

Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for EaaS

Growing Investments on Smart Cities Fuel EaaS Market

Increased Opportunity in Renewable Energy Space

Solar-as-a-Service to Promote Renewable Energy

Demographic and Urbanization Trends Aid Market Growth

Key Considerations in Overcoming Constraints and Challenges

Resilience: Innovative Approaches to Existing Challenges

Sustainability Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 33

