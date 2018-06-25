Global Energy based Ablation Devices Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Energy based Ablation Devices in US$ Million by the following Energy Sources: Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound, and Others.
The report also provides Global market analytics by the following Application Areas: Ophthalmic Surgery, General Surgery, Cancer Therapy, Cardiovascular Disease, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 111 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott EP
- AngioDynamics, Inc.
- AtriCure, Inc.
- biolitec AG
- Biosense Webster, Inc.
ENERGY BASED ABLATION DEVICES MCP-7801 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Market Primer
Energy Based Devices Find Application in Broad Range of Medical Conditions
Primary End-Use Applications for Energy Based Ablation Devices in Specific Treatments
Outlook
By Region
By Energy Source
By Application
Differential Growth for Each Modality in the Global Energy Based Devices Market
Market Demand Shifts towards Multifunctional Devices
Competition
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive Demand for Energy Based Ablation Devices
Rising Prevalence of Cancer to Support Growth for RF Ablation Devices
Extended Applications to Drive RF Ablation Growth
Applicability of Cryogenic Energy based Ablation Devices Continues to Grow
Rising Usage of Cryotherapy in Cancer Treatment and Aesthetic Procedures
Electrical Energy Based Devices
Radiation Energy Based Devices: Drivers and Challenges
External Beam Radiation Therapy Devices
Stereotactic Radio Surgery - A Treatment with Rising Preference
High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Gains Demand
Renewed Focus on Microwave Ablation Design to Improve Patient Outcomes
Microwave Ablation & Potential in Cancer Treatment
Energy-based Surgical Systems of the Future to use Thermal Plasma
Rise in Endometrial Ablation Procedures to Improve Growth
Catheter Ablation Gain Demand in Cardiac Procedures
Laser Based Devices Find Increasing Application in the Healthcare Sector
Demand for Lasers in Cosmetic Surgery Sector to Rise
Advanced Surface Ablation Picks up in Ophthalmology
3. MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
Increasing Incidence of Cancer Drives Demand for Energy Based Ablation Devices
Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Table 1: Worldwide Incidence of Cancer (2012, 2020 & 2030): Number of New Cases Diagnosed (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: World Cancer Incidence by Geographic Region and Gender (2012): Number of New Cancer Cases Reported (in Thousands) for Asia-Oceania, Europe, North America, Latin America & the Caribbean, and Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Global New Cancer Cases (2012): Percentage Share Breakdown of Cancer Cases by Affected Site (2012) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: World Cancer Mortality by Geographic Region and Gender (2012): Number of Cancer-Related Deaths (in Thousands) for Asia-Oceania, Europe, North America, Latin America & the Caribbean, and Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cancer Prone Sites based on Age
Cardiovascular Diseases Contribute to Growth
Table 5: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2010-2030) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Prevalence of AF Impacts Growth Prospects
Increasing Application in Aesthetic Treatments Spurs Demand
Table 7: Global Market for Aesthetic Surgeries (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Surgery Volumes by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aging Population Spurs Demand for Energy Based Ablation Devices
Table 8: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in €˜000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS / REGULATORY APPROVALS
OSYPKA AG Introduces HAT500® radiofrequency (RF) ablation system
Merit Medical Launches STAR„¢ Tumor Ablation System
Medtronic Introduces Visualase„¢ system
Medtronic Launches Barrx„¢ 360 Express radiofrequency ablation (RFA) balloon catheter
Medtronic Introduces the OsteoCool(TM) RF Ablation System
Perseon Launches Software Upgrade for MicroThermX
INSIGHTEC Unveils Exablate Neuro System for Non-invasive Treatment of Essential Tremor
INSIGHTEC Receives CE Mark for Exablate Prostate System
Covidien Introduces Emprint„¢ Ablation System
Covidien Obtains FDA Approval for LigaSure„¢ Maryland Jaw
AngioDynamics Receives OPS for NanoKnife System
Syneron Medical Receives FDA Approval for PicoWay Picosecond Laser
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
BTG Acquires Galil Medical
Sino-Lite Acquires Light Instruments
INSIGHTEC Enters into Collaboration with Siemens
Boston Acquires Cosman Medical
FDA Approves IDE Application for Pivotal SLATE Study
SonaCare Medical Signed Marketing alliance with Invivo Invivo UroNav® Fusion Software
Boston Scientific Receives US FDA Approval for Navigation- Enabled Ablation Catheters
EDAP TMS Receives Anvisa Approval for Focal One
SonaCare Medical Signs Licensing Agreement with MIM for Integration of MIM Symphony„¢ fusion technology on Sonablate
CardioFocus Bags FDA Approval for 'HeartLight' Endoscopic Laser System
Boston Scientific Receives US FDA Approval for Blazer„¢ Open- Irrigated (OI) Radiofrequency Ablation Catheter
Ethicon Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire NeuWave Medical
EDAP TMS Receives Marketing Approval for Focal One in Russia
EDAP Receives FDA Approval to Market Ablatherm® Integrated Imaging HIFU
Cynosure Receives Health Canada Approval to Market MonaLisa Touch® for Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause
Galil Medical to Acquire Perseon Corporation
SonaCare Receives FDA Approval for Sonablate High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Prostate Ablation Device
AtriCure Acquires nContact
Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for its Arctic Front Advance® ST Cryoablation Catheter
SonaCare Medical to Collaborate with Invivo on Using MRI Fusion Software With Sonablate System
SonaCare Receives CE Mark for Sonatherm and Sonablate HIFU Devices
EDAP Receives Health Canada Approval for Focal One HIFU Device
Medtronic Takes over Covidien
Valeant Pharmaceuticals Takes Over Solta Medical
Merz Takes Over Ulthera
AtriCure Acquires Estech
Smith & Nephew Takes Over ArthroCare
PhotoMedex Inks Definitive Agreement to Purchase LCA-Vision
Boston Scientific Takes Over StarMedTec
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abbott EP (USA)
AngioDynamics, Inc. (USA)
AtriCure, Inc. (USA)
biolitec AG (Germany)
Biosense Webster, Inc. (USA)
Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)
BTG Plc (UK)
Cardiogenesis Corporation (USA)
Cynosure, Inc. (USA)
Conmed Corporation (USA)
EDAP TMS S.A. (France)
Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc. (USA)
Halyard Health, Inc. (USA)
InSightec® Ltd.
Integra LifeSciences Corporation (USA)
Lumenis Ltd.
Medtronic, Plc
Monteris Medical, Inc. (USA)
Olympus America, Inc. (USA)
Sichuan Jinjiang Electronic Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
SonaCare Medical LLC (USA)
Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)
Stryker Corporation (USA)
Syneron & Candela (USA)
Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World Historic Review for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World 14-Year Perspective for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by Energy Source
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electrical Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World Historic Review for Electrical Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Electrical Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Light Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World Historic Review for Light Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Light Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radiation Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Historic Review for Radiation Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Radiation Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Radiofrequency Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Historic Review for Radiofrequency Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Radiofrequency Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasound Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World Historic Review for Ultrasound Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Ultrasound Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World Historic Review for Other Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by Application
Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Application - Ophthalmic Surgery, General Surgery, Cancer Therapy, Cardiovascular Disease and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World Historic Review for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Application - Ophthalmic Surgery, General Surgery, Cancer Therapy, Cardiovascular Disease and Other Applications Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Ophthalmic Surgery, General Surgery, Cancer Therapy, Cardiovascular Disease and Other Applications Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Rise in Cancer Cases Drive Demand for Ablation Devices
Table 33: New Cancer Case Estimates in the US by Site (2016): Percentage Share of Leading Cancer Sites in Men (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rise in Prevalence of Cardiac Diseases to Contribute to Demand
Table 34: Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease in US Adult Population by Gender and Age (2009-2012): Prevalence Percentage of CVDs for Males and Females of Age Groups - 20-39 Years, 40-59 Years, 60-79 Years, and 80 Years & Above (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches/Regulatory Approvals
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 35: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: US Historic Review for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: US 14-Year Perspective for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Launches
B.Market Analytics
Table 38: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Canadian Historic Review for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 41: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Japanese Historic Review for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Growing Prevalence of CVDs to Drive Ablation Devices Demand
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 44: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: European Historic Review for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: European 14-Year Perspective for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: European Historic Review for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: European 14-Year Perspective for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Edap Tms S.A. - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 50: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: French Historic Review for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: French 14-Year Perspective for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 53: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: German Historic Review for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: German 14-Year Perspective for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 56: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Italian Historic Review for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Major Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 59: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: UK Historic Review for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: UK 14-Year Perspective for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 62: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Spanish Historic Review for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 65: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Russian Historic Review for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Introductions
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 68: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Energy based ablation devices by Energy Source - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Asian Radiation Therapy Equipment Market Surges Ahead
B.Market Analytics
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Sichuan Jinjiang Electronic Science and Technology Co., Ltd. - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 77: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Chinese Historic Review for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Table 80: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Indian Historic Review for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Launches
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 86: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Rest of World Historic Review for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Energy Based Ablation Devices by Energy Source - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Electrical, Light, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Ultrasound and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 112 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 132) The United States (60) Canada (1) Japan (11) Europe (39) - France (3) - Germany (15) - The United Kingdom (6) - Italy (2) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (11) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15) Middle East (5) Latin America (1)
