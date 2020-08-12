Global Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market by Product, Region and Vendor - Forecast to 2024
Aug 12, 2020, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global energy-based aesthetic devices market is poised to grow by $996.64 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the demand for aesthetic procedures and an increase in disposable income. The study identifies the increase in the number of private clinics and treatment options as one of the prime reasons driving the energy-based aesthetic devices market growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading energy-based aesthetic devices market vendors that include:
- Alma Lasers GmbH
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Cutera Inc.
- Candela Corp.
- Cynosure Inc.
- Hologic Inc.
- IRIDEX Corp.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lumenis Ltd.
- Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
Also, the energy-based aesthetic devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Laser - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Light - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Radio frequency - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
