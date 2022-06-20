Global Energy-Based Therapeutics Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Energy-Based Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global energy-based therapeutics market reached a value of US$ 6.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.71 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Energy-based therapeutics are employed for the modification or destruction of tissues with the help of technologies such as microwave, thermal, hydro-mechanical, radiofrequency, cryotherapy, and ultrasound. These therapeutics are divided on the basis of clinical applications into general, ophthalmic and aesthetic surgeries.

General surgeries include lithotripsy, gynecology, ENT microsurgery and surgery for cardiovascular diseases. Ophthalmic surgeries are often done for diseases like glaucoma and cataract. Aesthetic surgeries can be both invasive and non-invasive in nature and aid in reducing scars, acne, sun damage, pigmentation, redness and vascular lesions



Breakthroughs in the field of aesthetic medicine have led to an increase in the adoption of energy-based aesthetic surgeries, especially for anti-aging treatments. Along with this, there has been a shift from invasive to non-invasive aesthetic procedures on a global level, owing to the affordability and efficacy of these therapies.

Similarly, the increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries for the treatment of diseases like cardiac arrhythmias and cancer tumors, along with the benefits associated with these procedures like reduced complications, are creating a positive outlook for the global energy-based therapeutics market.

Apart from this, the rising trend of physician-owned ambulatory surgical centers, also known as ASCs, is another key factor which is driving the market growth. Since most energy-based therapeutic procedures do not require hospital stays, surgeons across the world have started performing these therapies in their own clinics.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Johnson & Johnson, Lumenis, Syneron Medical, Abbott Medical Optics, Alcon, Alna Medical System, Angiodynamics, Atricure, Biolase, etc



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global energy-based therapeutics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global energy-based therapeutics industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global energy-based therapeutics industry?

What is the breakup of the market on the basis of technology type?

What is the breakup of the market on the basis of clinical application?

What is the breakup of the market on the basis of end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global energy-based therapeutics industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global energy-based therapeutics industry?

What is the structure of the global energy-based therapeutics industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global energy-based therapeutics industry?

