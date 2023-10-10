Global Energy Drinks Market Analysis Report 2023-2028 - Surge in Fitness Enthusiasts Sparks Demand as Consumer Preferences Towards Functional Beverages Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Energy Drinks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global energy drinks market size reached US$ 42.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 63.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during 2023-2028.

Currently, there is a notable surge in the number of individuals engaging in sports and physical activities, driving the global demand for energy drinks. Energy drinks are valued for their ability to boost energy levels, enhance mental alertness, and improve physical performance.

The increasing prevalence of chronic medical conditions has led to a growing number of people embracing fitness activities. This trend significantly contributes to the global demand for energy drinks, as they support faster recovery after workouts.

Furthermore, the rising health consciousness among individuals, coupled with sedentary lifestyles and busy schedules among working professionals, is causing a shift in consumer preferences towards functional beverages. Consequently, this shift is fueling market growth.

Additionally, the preference for ready-to-drink beverages is experiencing positive momentum, particularly through e-commerce channels. Leading market players are introducing product variants made with natural, plant-based ingredients, often available in a variety of exotic flavors.

For example, Metta Beverage Corp. has introduced natural beverages featuring ingredients such as ginger, lemon, adaptogens, blueberry, and sea salt, offered in a wide range of flavors. They are also investing significantly in promotional activities, including celebrity endorsements, to attract a larger consumer base.

This strategic approach, combined with the growing influence of social media, is driving the consumption of energy drinks.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global energy drinks market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global energy drinks market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global energy drinks market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Amway Corporation

Arizona Beverage Company

Campbell Soup Company

Bundled LLC

Metta Beverage Inc.

Monster Beverage Corporation

National Beverage Corp.

Pepsi Bottling Group Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

Suntory Holdings Limited

Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Type:

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

Breakup by End User:

Kids

Adults

Teenagers

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

