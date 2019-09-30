Global Energy Drinks Market Forecast 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global energy drinks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.08% during the forecast period. The changing lifestyle due to numerous reasons, the benefits gained from energy drinks, and the changing face of sports, are the factors influencing the growth of the market.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global energy drinks market includes segmentation on the basis of alcoholic and non-alcoholic energy drinks.Due to the presence of its varied ingredients, non-alcoholic energy drinks are popular among teenagers, and is estimated to contribute to the growth of the market.



Adults are said to be the largest consumers.With regards to athletes, the energy drinks aid in the improvement of their performance.



Non-alcoholic energy drinks are also used by working adults in order to stay alert and increase focus at the workplace.Hence, the increasing consumption among adult and teenagers, is estimated to result in ample opportunities for market growth.



However, the regulations regarding the caffeine content in energy drinks, and rising health concerns due to adverse effects of the energy drinks, are expected to hamper the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global energy drinks market is evaluated based on the markets located in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.While North America held the largest market share in 2018, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing region by the end of 2027.



This can be attributed to the increased preference of consumers towards beverages.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Due to increased demand for energy drinks across the globe, various players are profiting and contributing to the growth of the market. Some of the major companies in the market are Pepsico, Inc., Suntory Holdings Limited, Monster Beverage Corp, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Amway, National Beverage Corp., etc.



Companies mentioned

1. RED BULL

2. MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP

3. PEPSICO, INC.

4. DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP, INC.

5. NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.

6. SUNTORY HOLDINGS LIMITED

7. THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

8. AMWAY

9. ARIZONA BEVERAGE CO.

10. XYIENCE ENERGY

11. ROCKSTAR, INC.



