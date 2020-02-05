Global Energy Efficient Glass Industry
Energy Efficient Glass market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%. Hard Coat, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.3 Billion by the year 2025, Hard Coat will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$333.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$267.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hard Coat will reach a market size of US$613.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Abrisa Technologies; Bendheim; Central Glass Co., Ltd.; CSG Holding Co. Ltd.; Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd; GSC Glass Ltd.; Guardian Glass; Kaphs S.A.; Morley Glass & Glazing Ltd.; Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.; Saint-Gobain SA; SCHOTT AG; Sedak GmbH & Co. KG; Sisecam Group; Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation; Vitro Architectural Glass
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Energy Efficient Glass - Market Overview
Global Competitor Market Shares
Energy Efficient Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Cold Climatic Conditions - Major Growth Area for Soft Coated
Energy Efficient Glass
Construction and Transportation Industries Accelerate Demand
for Energy Efficient Glass Market
Increased Awareness on Global Warming to Fuel Market Growth
Inadequate Supply of Raw Materials - A Restraining Factor
Europe - A Dominant Force
Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Energy Efficient Glass Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Energy Efficient Glass Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Energy Efficient Glass Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Hard Coat (Coating) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Hard Coat (Coating) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Hard Coat (Coating) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Soft Coat (Coating) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Soft Coat (Coating) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Soft Coat (Coating) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Single Glazing (Glazing) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Single Glazing (Glazing) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Single Glazing (Glazing) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Double Glazing (Glazing) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Double Glazing (Glazing) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Double Glazing (Glazing) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Triple Glazing (Glazing) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Triple Glazing (Glazing) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Triple Glazing (Glazing) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Building & Construction (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 20: Building & Construction (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Building & Construction (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Automotive (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Automotive (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Energy Efficient Glass Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 28: United States Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Coating: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Energy Efficient Glass Market in the United States by
Coating: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Glazing: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Energy Efficient Glass Market in the United States by
Glazing: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Glazing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Energy Efficient Glass Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Energy Efficient Glass Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Review by Coating in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Coating for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Glazing: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Review by Glazing in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Glazing for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Energy Efficient Glass Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Energy Efficient Glass: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Coating for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Analysis
by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Market for Energy Efficient Glass: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Glazing for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Glazing for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Analysis
by Glazing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Energy
Efficient Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Japanese Energy Efficient Glass Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Energy Efficient Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Coating for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Coating: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Energy Efficient Glass Market by Coating:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Chinese Energy Efficient Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Glazing for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Glazing: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Energy Efficient Glass Market by Glazing:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Energy Efficient Glass in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Energy Efficient Glass Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Energy Efficient Glass Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 64: European Energy Efficient Glass Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 65: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2018-2025
Table 68: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Europe in US$
Million by Coating: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Glazing: 2018-2025
Table 71: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Europe in US$
Million by Glazing: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Glazing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Energy Efficient Glass Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 74: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 76: Energy Efficient Glass Market in France by Coating:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: French Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Coating: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Analysis
by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Energy Efficient Glass Market in France by Glazing:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: French Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Glazing: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Analysis
by Glazing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Energy Efficient Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: French Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 85: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: German Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Coating: 2009-2017
Table 87: German Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Breakdown
by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Glazing for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Glazing: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Breakdown
by Glazing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Energy Efficient Glass Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 94: Italian Energy Efficient Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Coating for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Coating: 2009-2017
Table 96: Italian Energy Efficient Glass Market by Coating:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Italian Energy Efficient Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Glazing for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Glazing: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Energy Efficient Glass Market by Glazing:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Italian Demand for Energy Efficient Glass in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Energy Efficient Glass Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Energy Efficient Glass:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Coating for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Energy Efficient Glass Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 105: United Kingdom Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Analysis by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Energy Efficient Glass:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Glazing for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Energy Efficient Glass Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Glazing for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Analysis by Glazing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Energy Efficient Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 110: United Kingdom Energy Efficient Glass Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 112: Spanish Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Spanish Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Review by Coating in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Coating for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Spanish Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Glazing: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Spanish Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Review by Glazing in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Glazing for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Spanish Energy Efficient Glass Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 120: Spanish Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 121: Russian Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Coating: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Russia by Coating:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 123: Russian Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Russian Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Glazing: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Russia by Glazing:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 126: Russian Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Glazing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Russian Energy Efficient Glass Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Energy Efficient Glass Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 129: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Energy Efficient Glass Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2018-2025
Table 131: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Coating: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Europe Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Europe Energy Efficient Glass Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Glazing: 2018-2025
Table 134: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Glazing: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Glazing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Europe Energy Efficient Glass Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 137: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 140: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Asia-Pacific by
Coating: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Coating: 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Analysis by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Asia-Pacific by
Glazing: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Glazing: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Analysis by Glazing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Energy Efficient Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 151: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Australian Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Coating: 2009-2017
Table 153: Australian Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Glazing for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Australian Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Glazing: 2009-2017
Table 156: Australian Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Glazing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian Energy Efficient Glass Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 160: Indian Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Indian Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market Review
by Coating in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: Energy Efficient Glass Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Coating for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: Indian Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Glazing: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Indian Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market Review
by Glazing in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Energy Efficient Glass Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Glazing for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: Indian Energy Efficient Glass Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Energy Efficient Glass Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 168: Indian Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 169: Energy Efficient Glass Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: South Korean Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Coating: 2009-2017
Table 171: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Energy Efficient Glass Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Glazing for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: South Korean Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Glazing: 2009-2017
Table 174: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Glazing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Energy Efficient Glass Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 177: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Energy Efficient
Glass: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Coating for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Coating
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Market
Share Analysis by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Energy Efficient
Glass: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Glazing for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Glazing
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Market
Share Analysis by Glazing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Energy Efficient Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 187: Latin American Energy Efficient Glass Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 188: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Latin American Energy Efficient Glass Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 190: Latin American Energy Efficient Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Coating for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Coating: 2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American Energy Efficient Glass Market by
Coating: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Latin American Energy Efficient Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Glazing for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Glazing: 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Energy Efficient Glass Market by
Glazing: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Latin American Demand for Energy Efficient Glass in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Energy Efficient Glass Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 199: Argentinean Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2018-2025
Table 200: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Coating: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Argentinean Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Argentinean Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Glazing: 2018-2025
Table 203: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Glazing: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Argentinean Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Glazing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Argentinean Energy Efficient Glass Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 206: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Argentinean Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 208: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Brazil by Coating:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 209: Brazilian Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Coating: 2009-2017
Table 210: Brazilian Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Analysis by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Brazil by Glazing:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 212: Brazilian Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Glazing: 2009-2017
Table 213: Brazilian Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Analysis by Glazing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Energy Efficient Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 215: Brazilian Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 216: Brazilian Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
MEXICO
Table 217: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Mexican Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Coating: 2009-2017
Table 219: Mexican Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Glazing for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Mexican Energy Efficient Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Glazing: 2009-2017
Table 222: Mexican Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Glazing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Mexican Energy Efficient Glass Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 225: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Energy Efficient Glass Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Coating: 2018 to
2025
Table 227: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Rest of Latin
America by Coating: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 228: Rest of Latin America Energy Efficient Glass Market
Share Breakdown by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Energy Efficient Glass Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Glazing: 2018 to
2025
Table 230: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Rest of Latin
America by Glazing: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Energy Efficient Glass Market
Share Breakdown by Glazing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Energy Efficient Glass Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 233: Energy Efficient Glass Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 234: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 235: The Middle East Energy Efficient Glass Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 236: Energy Efficient Glass Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 237: The Middle East Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 238: The Middle East Energy Efficient Glass Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2018 to 2025
Table 239: The Middle East Energy Efficient Glass Historic
Market by Coating in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 240: Energy Efficient Glass Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Coating for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 241: The Middle East Energy Efficient Glass Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Glazing: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: The Middle East Energy Efficient Glass Historic
Market by Glazing in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 243: Energy Efficient Glass Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Glazing for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 244: The Middle East Energy Efficient Glass Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 245: Energy Efficient Glass Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 246: The Middle East Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 247: Iranian Market for Energy Efficient Glass: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Coating for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 248: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for the Period
2009-2017
Table 249: Iranian Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Analysis
by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 250: Iranian Market for Energy Efficient Glass: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Glazing for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 251: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Glazing for the Period
2009-2017
Table 252: Iranian Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Analysis
by Glazing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 253: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Energy
Efficient Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 254: Iranian Energy Efficient Glass Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 255: Energy Efficient Glass Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 256: Israeli Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2018-2025
Table 257: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Israel in US$
Million by Coating: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 258: Israeli Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 259: Israeli Energy Efficient Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Glazing: 2018-2025
Table 260: Energy Efficient Glass Market in Israel in US$
Million by Glazing: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 261: Israeli Energy Efficient Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Glazing: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
