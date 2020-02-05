Global Energy Efficient Glass Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Energy Efficient Glass market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%. Hard Coat, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.3 Billion by the year 2025, Hard Coat will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$333.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$267.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hard Coat will reach a market size of US$613.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Abrisa Technologies; Bendheim; Central Glass Co., Ltd.; CSG Holding Co. Ltd.; Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd; GSC Glass Ltd.; Guardian Glass; Kaphs S.A.; Morley Glass & Glazing Ltd.; Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.; Saint-Gobain SA; SCHOTT AG; Sedak GmbH & Co. KG; Sisecam Group; Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation; Vitro Architectural Glass







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Energy Efficient Glass - Market Overview

Global Competitor Market Shares

Energy Efficient Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cold Climatic Conditions - Major Growth Area for Soft Coated

Energy Efficient Glass

Construction and Transportation Industries Accelerate Demand

for Energy Efficient Glass Market

Increased Awareness on Global Warming to Fuel Market Growth

Inadequate Supply of Raw Materials - A Restraining Factor

Europe - A Dominant Force

Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Energy Efficient Glass Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

