Global Energy Efficient Motor Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Energy Efficient Motor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$15.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%. AC Motors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$33 Billion by the year 2025, AC Motors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798503/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$543.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$473.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, AC Motors will reach a market size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; Bosch Rexroth AG; Brook Crompton UK Ltd.; Crompton Greaves Ltd.; Ebm-papst AB; EC Drives, LLC; General Electric Company; Havells India Ltd.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Johnson Electric Group; Kirloskar Electric Co., Ltd.; Maxon Motor AG; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Nidec Corporation; Regal Beloit Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Schneider Electric SA; Siemens AG; Toshiba Corporation; WEG SA







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Energy Efficient Motor Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

BOSCH REXROTH AG

BROOK CROMPTON UK

CROMPTON GREAVES

EC DRIVES

EBM-PAPST AB

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

HAVELLS INDIA

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

JOHNSON ELECTRIC GROUP

KIRLOSKAR ELECTRIC

MAXON MOTOR AG

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

NIDEC CORPORATION

REGAL BELOIT CORPORATION

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

SIEMENS AG

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

WEG SA



V. CURATED RESEARCH

