Global Energy Efficient Windows Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global energy efficient windows market reached a value of US$ 18.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 29.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Energy-efficient windows refer to advanced ventilation systems that provide enhanced protection from heat gain and heat loss to minimize the energy consumption of the entire building or complex. They prevent the escape of conditioned air from the buildings, thereby reducing the transfer of heat in both directions.

These windows are commonly available in variants with double glazing, triple glazing, low emissivity (low-E) coatings or argon or krypton gas fillings. They can operate in awning, casement, double-hung, fixed, hopper and sliding formats and are used for maintaining the optimum level of light, warmth and ventilation in the room, while reducing the utilization of artificial heating and cooling systems. They also deflect ultraviolet (UV) rays and offer noise reduction capabilities.

Significant growth in the construction industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing requirement for effective ventilation systems to minimize energy consumption and air conditioning costs is providing a thrust to the growth of the market. With the rising demand for electricity, there is a shifting consumer preference for energy-efficient windows as they aid in reducing the wastage of power by cutting off the outlet of air from inside the room.

In line with this, the widespread adoption of green building concepts and increasing environmental consciousness among the masses is also favoring the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the launch of innovative windows integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

These windows can adjust automatically or can be changed remotely through a smartphone application as per the requirement of the user. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies promoting sustainable development, along with extensive infrastructural developments, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Andersen Corporation, Builders Firstsource Inc., Deceuninck NV, JELD-WEN Inc., Marvin, Masco Corporation, PGT Innovations Inc., Ply Gem Residential Solutions (Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.), Schott AG, The REHAU Group, VKR Holding A/S and YKK Corporation.

