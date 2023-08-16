Global Energy-Efficient Windows Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Energy Efficient Windows Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global energy-efficient windows market is projected to experience significant growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

The market is driven by the increasing focus on improving energy efficiency, the adoption of green building standards, and the rising popularity of HVAC applications. Additionally, factors such as urbanization, commercialization, and industrialization, along with stringent government regulations, have positively impacted the growth of the energy-efficient windows industry.

The growing concern for the environment has led to the implementation of stringent regulations aimed at reducing energy consumption worldwide. Governments have developed energy consumption policies based on the thermal quality of buildings. Furthermore, increasing investments in smart cities in emerging economies are driving the demand for energy-efficient windows globally.

The demand for high-performance windows with thermal isolation and air leakproof features is a key driver for the considerable growth of the energy-efficient windows market during the forecast period. The residential sector is expected to drive the market due to the installation of new energy-efficient windows and the replacement of old single-pane windows.

However, the high cost of the glass, which is an essential component of energy-efficient windows, may hinder market growth. Nevertheless, the installation of energy-efficient windows leads to reduced heating and cooling costs, and it allows for the use of more economical and compact heating and cooling systems.

Additionally, energy-efficient windows offer warmer glass surfaces and better insulation, which reduces condensation during summers and prevents rotting of wooden window frames, overcoming the issues faced by traditional window systems with poor insulation.

Segmental Outlook

The global energy-efficient windows market is segmented based on application, component, and glazing type. The application segment includes commercial and residential applications. The residential segment is expected to show considerable growth due to strong consumer awareness of energy-efficient building materials and increased residential construction driven by a growing awareness of energy conservation.

The commercial segment is anticipated to hold a significant market share as governments support rapid commercialization through initiatives aimed at energy-efficient buildings.

Based on components, the market is divided into glass, frame, and hardware. The glazing type segment includes double, triple, and others. The double glazing segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to its lower cost, efficiency, and noise reduction properties.

Regional Outlooks

The global energy-efficient windows market is further segmented by geography, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to hold a significant market share in the energy-efficient windows market due to considerable government support in promoting energy-efficient products. The region has developed stringent acts, policies, and regulations in favor of reducing energy consumption.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the energy-efficient windows market, with countries such as India and China experiencing significant growth due to their large populations, new building construction, and renovation activities.

Market Players Outlook

Key players in the energy-efficient windows market include:

Andersen Corp.

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Associated Material, Inc.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Atrium Corp.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

EnerLux Windows & Doors

Harvey Building Products

Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc.

Kolbe & Kolbe millwork Co., Inc.

Marvin Windows & Doors Inc.

Masco Corp

Milgard Manufacturing, LLC

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Pella Corp.

Ply Gem Holdings Inc (Cornerstone Building Brands)

PPG Industries, Inc.

Saint Gobain S.A.

SCHOTT AG

YKK AP America, Inc.

These players are adopting various strategies to expand their product portfolios, such as acquisitions and partnerships, to strengthen their market presence.

