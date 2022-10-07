Global Energy Harvesting Systems Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $651.5 Million by 2025 - The US and China to Witness Phenomenal Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Energy Harvesting Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Energy Harvesting Systems Market to Reach $651.5 Million by 2025

The global market for Energy Harvesting System is projected to reach US$651.5 Million by 2025, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% over the analysis period.

The pressing need for energy security and the negative environmental footprint of traditional fossil fuels is driving the demand for solutions to reap sustainable and renewable energy sources. On the other side of the spectrum, there are efforts to capture small amounts of the wasted energy through energy harvesting. Recovering a small fraction of the energy is anticipated to hold major environmental and economic impact.

The market is heading for a major leap forward on account of confluence of multiple trends like rising demand for energy-efficient, durable systems, strong focus on clean energy and government initiatives to promote energy harvesting technology. The market is bound to gain from extensive adoption of IoT devices in the automation domain and energy harvesting systems in home and building automation.

The increasing attention on vibration energy harvesting has pushed the significance of portable, low-power energy sources, which can be attributed to mass adoption and advances in portable electronic devices. These energy harvesting systems are finding extensive adoption to enable wireless and portable electronic goods with extended service life.

Being a clean and renewable source of energy, vibration energy harvesting is garnering notable attention, driving the adoption of these systems in independent low-power microsystems, portable energy sources, self-powered wireless sensor systems and distributed computing to supplant or renew conventional power sources. Recent advances are anticipated to enable these systems to capture, deal with and store desirable measures of the motion energy as well as converting it into electricity to support low-power devices.

The United States represents the largest regional market for Energy Harvesting System, accounting for an estimated 37.4% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$254.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. The United States is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period.

The US commands the global energy harvesting system market and is likely to register the fastest growth in the coming years on account of favorable macroeconomic scenario and technological advancements. The region has emerged as a major home and building automation market that uses renewable energy and presents lucrative opportunities to the energy harvesting systems market.

In addition to finding increasing adoption in building automation, consumer electronics and wireless sensor networks, these systems are expected to witness high acceptance in the marine, military and aerospace industries across the region. The Asia-Pacific (including China) market is likely to be propelled by increasing population and disposable income, and adoption of energy-efficient peripherals and components in the industrial sector.

The regional market is bound to be driven by development of sophisticated energy harvesting systems, mainly in China and India, and rising spending by governments to promote adoption of energy harvesting systems in both private and public spaces.

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the digital archives

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Energy Harvesting to Reap 'Waste' Energy for Energy Security

Materials Used for Energy Harvesting

Advantages and Applications of Energy Harvesting Technology

Key Components

Energy Harvesting Power Management ICs for Energy Harvesting Systems

Rechargeable Batteries for Storage of Harvested Energy

Use of Dielectric and Conductive Droplets to Enable Energy Harvesting

Biopolymer Nanocomposites for Thermoelectric and Piezoelectric Devices

Researchers Explore CMOS Solution for RF Energy Harvesting

Potential to Change Realm of Energy Generation to Boost Energy Harvesting System Market

Recent Market Activity

Notable Market Trends

Transducers Hold Major Revenue Share

Vibration Energy Harvesting System Market Driven by Robust Demand for Energy-Efficient and Portable Systems

Building & Home Automation Remains Primary Application

The US and China to Witness Phenomenal Growth

to Witness Phenomenal Growth Demand for Energy-Efficient and Durable Systems to Drive Market Growth

Increasing Focus on Durable, Efficient Systems Impels Piezoelectric Energy Harvesting System Market

Competitive Landscape

Energy Harvesting Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Advanced Linear Devices, Inc. ( USA )

) Analog Devices, Inc. ( USA )

) Bionic Power Inc. ( Canada )

) Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. ( USA )

) EnOcean GmbH ( Germany )

) Fujitsu Limited ( Japan )

) Maxim Integrated, Inc. ( USA )

) Mide Technology Corporation ( USA )

) Perpetua Power Source Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Powercast Corporation ( USA )

) STMicroelectronics N.V. ( Switzerland )

) Texas Instruments, Inc. ( USA )

) Voltree Power, Inc. ( USA )

) Wireless Sensor Solutions LLC ( USA )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Power Efficient, Durable and Safe Systems Drive the Energy Harvesting System Market

Intensified Adoption of IoT and Big Data Augurs Well for the Market

Use of Sensors and Motion Energy Harvesters Complements Battery Power in Wearable Electronics

Energy Harvesting and Wireless Charging Techniques

A Peek into IoT Applications/Devices Suitable for Use Energy Harvesting Sources

Rising Need for Dependence on Fossil Fuels Drives Growth in Energy Harvesting System Market

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Reduction in Carbon Footprints Leads to Growth in Energy Harvesting Market from Renewable Sources

Growing Number of Smart Homes and Smart Cities Necessitate Energy Harvesting Capabilities

Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Creation of Smart Cities

Growing Adoption of Connected Home Equipment Supported by Expanding Digital Lifescape to Benefit Growth of Energy Harvesting System

Widespread Implementation of IoT Devices in Energy Harvesting Technology for Building and Home Automation

Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Sector Drives the Need for Energy Harvesting System

Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Rapid Increase in Urban Dwellers

Massive Increase in Building and Infrastructure Investments

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (Percentage of GDP) by Region

Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well for Energy Harvesting System Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j0siml

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets