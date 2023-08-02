Global Energy Storage System Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Potential Disruptions in the Supply Chain and Lack of Proper Infrastructure Challenges Market Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Aug, 2023, 05:45 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Energy Storage System Market: Analysis By Technology, By End User, By Region Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, the global energy storage system market was valued at US$219.90 billion, and is probable to reach US$355.40 billion by 2028. The global energy storage system market value is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.33%, during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

ESS is critical to the effective and dependable control of energy in a variety of applications, ranging from small-scale home installations to large-scale grid systems. Energy storage systems are becoming increasingly important as renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power are integrated into the grid.

The market's expansion may be ascribed to rising demand for energy storage and transportation, which is being fueled by the global adoption of renewable energy, and soaring expenditures in grids are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, the rapidly expanding demand for energy around the world is expected to drive further expansion in the global energy storage system market in the future. 

Global Energy Storage System Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers:

With reference to renewable energy sources, energy storage systems are complementary to solar and wind energy production as they help address the issue of weather intermittency, which is a major problem in renewables at both the local and grid levels. Therefore, an increase in demand for sustainable energy sources would probably trigger higher demand for energy storage system.

Further, the market is expected to increase due to rising demand for electric vehicles, upsurge in investments in renewable energy, mounting home improvement, higher energy costs, surge in the demand for batteries, etc.

Challenges:

The supply chain for energy storage systems involves various components, raw materials, manufacturing processes, and global logistics. Energy relies on a large number of outsourced components which allows it to focus more on the value-added activities such as design and engineering. The other challenge that energy storage system market faces is safety risks associated with lack of proper infrastructure, etc.

Trends:

A major trend gaining pace in energy storage system market is Thermal Energy Storage (TES). Thermal energy storage entails storing and releasing thermal energy for later use, allowing energy consumption to be shifted to more efficient or cost-effective time periods. TES systems are critical in the integration of renewable energy sources into the grid.

Because renewable energy generation, such as solar and wind, is intermittent and weather dependent, TES assists in overcoming the fluctuation and mismatch between energy supply and demand. More trends in the market are believed to augment the growth of energy storage system market during the forecasted period include, government initiatives, technology advancements, sustainability, etc.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments:

Global energy storage system market is fragmented, with just a few players of varying sizes depending on their positioning along the value chain. Tesla, Pylon and BYD are among the top three residential ESS solution suppliers globally.

The key players are constantly investing in strategic initiatives, such as new product launches, introducing their products to emerging markets and more, to maintain a competitive edge in this market. 

Key players of global energy storage system market are:

  • Toshiba Corporation
  • ABB Group
  • Siemens AG
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.
  • Hitachi, Ltd.
  • Electrovaya Inc.
  • NextEra Energy, Inc.
  • The AES Corporation
  • Vistra Corp.
  • BYD Co. Ltd.
  • Alpha ESS
  • Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.
  • Convergent Energy and Power Inc

Global Market Analysis

Global Energy Storage System Market: An Analysis

  • Global Energy Storage System Market: An Overview
  • Global Energy Storage System Market by Value
  • Global Energy Storage System Market by Technology (Pumped Hydro, Electrochemical Storage, Thermal Storage and Electromechanical Storage)
  • Global Energy Storage System Market by End User (Utilities, Non Residential and Residential)

Global Cumulative Energy Storage System Market: Installation Analysis

  • Global Cumulative Energy Storage System Market by Installations: An Overview
  • Global Cumulative Energy Storage System Market by Installations

Global Energy Storage System Market: Technology Analysis

  • Global Energy Storage System Market by Technology: An Overview
  • Global Pumped Hydro Energy Storage System Market by Value
  • Global Electrochemical Energy Storage System Market by Value
  • Global Thermal Energy Storage System Market by Value
  • Global Electromechanical Energy Storage System Market by Value

Global Energy Storage System Market: End User Analysis

  • Global Energy Storage System Market by End User: An Overview
  • Global Utilities Energy Storage System Market by Value
  • Global Non-Residential Energy Storage System Market by Value
  • Global Residential Energy Storage System Market by Value

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

  • Growing Demand for Renewable Energy
  • Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles
  • Upsurge in Investments in Energy Sector
  • Mounting Home Improvement
  • Higher Energy Costs

Challenges

  • Potential Disruptions in the Supply Chain
  • Lack of Proper Infrastructure
  • Entry Barrier

Market Trends

  • Thermal Energy Storage (TES)
  • Government Initiatives
  • Technology Advancements
  • Sustainability

Competitive Landscape

  • Global Energy Storage System Market Players: Vertical Integration Comparison
  • Global Residential ESS Shipments Players by Market Share
  • Global Energy Storage Market Players: Battery Delivery Comparison
  • Global Energy Storage System Market Players: Product Offerings
  • Global ESS and PCS Market Players: Supplier Comparison

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tbxvqt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

China In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Analysis 2023: A $25+ Billion Market by 2028 Driven by Healthy China 2030, Government Efforts, & Technology Advancements

Bright Future Ahead: Global Preschool or Child Care Market to Hit $16.6 Billion by 2030

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.