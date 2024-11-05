Global Energy Transition (GET) Held Second Annual Award Ceremony and Charity Event

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, November 1, 2024, Global Energy Transition (GET) held its second annual Award Ceremony and Charity Event at the Entergy Texas Headquarters in The Woodlands, TX. Jacob Rascon from ABC 13 Houston news served as the Master of Ceremonies.

The oil and gas industry underpins numerous sectors, including transportation, petrochemicals for plastics and chemicals, and energy production for electricity and heating. Additionally, it contributes to manufacturing, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and various other industries through derivatives like lubricants, fertilizers, and synthetic materials. This broad impact makes oil and gas a cornerstone of modern industrial and economic activity and likely a vital source of energy for the foreseeable future due to its role in transportation and industry. However, the global shift towards renewable energy and increasing environmental regulations pose long-term challenges and changes that impact the community, especially through job layoffs.

The race to a low carbon economy is a bold plan, yet it leaves casualties in its wake. With each new announcement of a major initiative comes another round of layoffs, as both corporations and individuals seek to find their way in the new energy economy.

GET is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to advance displaced energy workers, professionals, and entrepreneurs toward new or existing business verticals or emerging employment opportunities in the new low-carbon emissions economy, by creating and leveraging multiple partnerships, to help pivot thousands of people's careers in the evolving energy landscape.

Sonia Clayton, GET Board Chair and Founder, stated: "Tonight we mark a significant milestone with the GET Awards of Excellence, celebrating inspiring leaders who are true catalysts for change in the energy sector. We will gather to honor the corporations and individuals who genuinely care about People in the Energy Transition. This is a night to recognize those who have shown an unwavering commitment to community, a deep sense of corporate responsibility, and a dedication to building a sustainable future."

Sonia Clayton, an accomplished leader and the founder of GET, has over twenty years of experience in transforming lives and industries through her expertise in corporate digital transformations and organizational change management. She serves as the President and CEO of Virtual Intelligence Providers, LLC (www.vip-global.com). Sonia founded GET to tackle the economic challenges faced by displaced energy workers. Her dedicated efforts, initiated in response to significant layoffs in 2021, have successfully helped more than 600 individuals secure new opportunities across various sectors, including renewable energy.

The recipients of this year's "THE HEROES OF THE COMMUNITY" award are:

ENTERGY

AGGREKO

EDP Renewables North America

SolomonEdwards

Several GET volunteers were also recognized. Members of the GET Board and partnering organizations were present to celebrate these accomplishments.

For more information about Global Energy Transition, please visit: getdecarb.org

