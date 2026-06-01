MIAMI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Engine Stands is proud to announce the opening of its new 50,000 square foot facility, marking a major milestone in the company's continued growth and commitment to supporting the aviation industry. The new facility also positions Global Engine Stands as one of the first aviation-focused companies to establish specialized engine stand operations in Homestead, Florida, further contributing to the region's growing industrial and aviation presence. The expansion significantly increases Global Engine Stands operational capabilities, allowing for greater inventory capacity, expanded storage solutions, enhanced repair and refurbishment operations, and improved turnaround times for customers worldwide.

The new facility further strengthens the company's ability to provide a full range of engine stand solutions and support services, including:

Engine Stand Sales





Purchasing & Leasing





Consignment Solutions





Repair & Refurbishment Services





On-Site Repairs





Storage & Maintenance Solutions





Transportation & Logistics Support

"This expansion represents an important investment in both our customers and the future of Global Engine Stands, said (Yexceld Perez, CEO). "As the aviation industry continues to evolve, we remain committed to providing reliable service, operational efficiency, and the responsiveness our customers depend on."

The facility was designed to support the company's long-term growth strategy while creating additional flexibility to accommodate larger stand inventory, complex projects, and increased customer demand.

Global Engine Stands continues to support airlines, MROs, leasing companies, and aviation partners worldwide through customized engine stand solutions and dedicated customer support.

The company looks forward to welcoming customers and partners to the new facility in the near future.

About Global Engine Stands:

Global Engine Stands specializes in the sale, leasing, purchasing, repair, refurbishment, storage, and logistics support of engine stands for the aviation industry. The company is committed to delivering reliable solutions and responsive service to customers across the globe.

SOURCE Global Engine Stands