Global Engineered Quartz Market Report 2022: A $23.23 Billion Market in 2021 - Market Review, Trends and Forecast Analysis till 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Engineered Quartz Market Factbook (2022 Edition) - World Market Review, Trends and Forecast Analysis Till 2028 (By Product Type, Application, End-User, By Region, By Country)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Engineered Quartz Market was valued at USD 23.23 Billion in the year 2021. Increasing demand for Engineered Quartz in the residential sector, increasing public and private investment in the infrastructure sector and surging demand in the manufacturing sector driving growth in the sector.



Based on the Product Type segment, the Slabs and Blocks segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Engineered Quartz market in the year 2028.

The adoption of splash proof and dust-proof Slabs and Blocks is increasing across different regions and countries attributed to the strict government regulations regarding safe working environments. The demand for engineered quartz is rising attributed to its ability to provide better durability and resistance against chemicals, dirt, water, temperature, and pressure.



Americas region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global Engineered Quartz market followed by Europe & APAC. An increase in the number of real estate, residential and commercial properties in the region is contributing towards the healthy growth of engineered quartz.

Increasing application of engineered quartz across several industries such as oil and gas, chemical, power generation, construction, automotive and others drives the demand for engineered quartz products.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Engineered Quartz Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Engineered Quartz Market by Volume (Million sq.mt.).

The report presents the analysis of the Engineered Quartz market for the historical period of 2018-2021 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The Global Engineered Quartz Market has been analysed by countries ( United States , Canada , Brazil , United Kingdom , Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Benelux, China , Japan , India , South Korea , Indonesia , Thailand , Australia , New Zealand ).

, , , , , , , , Benelux, , , , , , , , ). The report analyses the Engineered Quartz Market by Product Type (Slabs & Blocks, Tiles).

The report analyses the Engineered Quartz Market by Application (Countertops, Flooring).

The report analyses the Engineered Quartz Market by End User (Residential, Offices, Hotels, Others).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

Caesarstone Ltd

Cosentino

Dupont

Prism Johnson Ltd

Pokarna

LX Hausys

Wilsonart

Belenco

Quartzforms

Stone Italiana

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Engineered Quartz Overview

1.2 Scope of Research



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Dashboard

2.2 Regional Insights

2.3 Market Ecosystem Factors



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection Process

3.2 Market Trajectory Estimation

3.3 Market Size Calculation



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Trends

4.5 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics



5. Value Chain Analysis

5.1 Raw material Suppliers

5.2 Manufacturers

5.3 Distributors

5.4 End Use Industry



6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment

6.1 Assessment of Degree of Impact of Covid-19 on Engineered Quartz Market

6.2 Region-Wise Quarterly Covid Impact Analysis



7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



8. Macro Economic Indicator Outlook

8.1 Global, Region wise GDP Growth

8.2 Investments in Infrastructures

8.3 Manufacturing Sector

8.4 Global Construction Spending

8.5 Population Growth



9. Average Selling Price Analysis

9.1 Average Selling Price, By Region

9.2 Average Selling Price, By Product Type



10. Competitive Positioning

10.1 Companies' Product Positioning

10.2 Market Position Matrix

10.3 Market Share Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/swswvo-engineered?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets