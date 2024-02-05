Global Engineering R&D Services Outsourcing/Electronic Services Manufacturing Market Forecast Report to 2033, Featuring Capgemini Engineering, ALTEN, SOLIZE, Bertrandt & Tech Mahindra

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Feb, 2024, 05:00 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Engineering R&D Services Outsourcing/Electronic Services Manufacturing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global engineering R&D services outsourcing market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 17.43% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023 - 2033. Factors such as growing demand for product solutions that incorporate the most advanced technologies, coupled with dynamically increasing spending on R&D developments throughout the world are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Furthermore, the increased demand for engineering R&D services to lower expenses for manufacturing is expected to fuel market expansion in the decades to come. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of around USD 1,297.61 billion by the end of 2033, up from a revenue of about USD 228.35 billion in the year 2022.

The global engineering R&D services outsourcing market is segmented into by type, industrial vertical, and region. By type, the market is segmented into Onshore, and Offshore. By the end of 2033, the off-shore segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 660.32 billion, up from a revenue of close to USD 111.37 billion in the year 2022.

The global engineering R&D services outsourcing market is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in Asia Pacific, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 572.11 billion by the end of 2033. Furthermore, the market in the region is expected to earn more than USD 95.91 billion in sales by 2022.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global engineering R&D services outsourcing market that are included in our report are Capgemini Engineering, ALTEN Group, HCL Technologies Limited, Siemens, SOLIZE Corporation, Bertrandt AG, Tech Mahindra Limited, EDAG Engineering Group AG, Wipro Ltd., Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., L&T Technology Services Limited.


Key Topics Covered:

1. An Outline of the Engineering R&D Services Outsourcing Market
1.1. Market definition
1.2. Market segmentation

2. Assumptions and Abbreviations

3. Research Methodology

4. Summary of the Report for Key Decision Makers

5. Forces of the Market Constituents
5.1. Factors/drivers impacting the growth of the market
5.2. Market trends for better business practices

6. Key Market Opportunities for Business Growth
6.1. Based on the type
6.2. Based on the industry vertical
6.3. Based on the end user
6.4. Based on geographical presence

7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth

8. Decarbonization Strategy and Carbon Credit Benefits for Market Players
8.1. Global Government Decarbonization Plans/Goals by Each Country under 2015 Agreement Agreed by 200 Countries
8.2. Measures taken by Countries to Reduce Carbon Footprints
8.3. Carbon Credits and Subsidy Plans/Benefits Rolled out by the Government for Market Players
8.4. Effective Ways to Harness Carbon-Credits and Impact on Profit Margins
8.5. Demand Impact on the Companies Opting for Carbon Credits

9. Government Regulation

10. Technology Transition and Adoption Analysis

11. Industry Risk Analysis

12. Global Economic Outlook: Challenges for Global Recovery and its Impact on Global Engineering R&D Services Outsourcing Market

13. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Engineering R&D Services Outsourcing Market

14. Industry Value Chain Analysis

15. Regional Demand Analysis

16. End-Use Industry Analysis

17. Competitive Positioning: Strategies to differentiate a company from its competitors

18. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors
18.1. Market share of major companies profiled, 2022
18.2. Business Profiles of Key Enterprises

19. Global Engineering R&D Services Outsourcing Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2033

20. North America Engineering R&D Services Outsourcing Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2033

21. Europe Engineering R&D Services Outsourcing Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2033

22. Asia Pacific Engineering R&D Services Outsourcing Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2033

23. Latin America Engineering R&D Services Outsourcing Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2033

24. Middle East and Africa Engineering R&D Services Outsourcing Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2033


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y658y1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Asphalt Additive Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2018-2023 and 2024-2030 Featuring Nouryon, Dow, Arkema, Honeywell International, Evonik, Huntsman, and Kraton

Asphalt Additive Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2018-2023 and 2024-2030 Featuring Nouryon, Dow, Arkema, Honeywell International, Evonik, Huntsman, and Kraton

The "Asphalt Additive Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
Registration Now for the 2024 MedDev eMarketing Summit (San Diego, CA, United States - May 22-23, 2024)

Registration Now for the 2024 MedDev eMarketing Summit (San Diego, CA, United States - May 22-23, 2024)

The "2024 MedDev eMarketing Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Now in its 8th year, the popular MedDev...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.