Global Engineering R&D Services Outsourcing/Electronic Services Manufacturing Market Forecast Report to 2033, Featuring Capgemini Engineering, ALTEN, SOLIZE, Bertrandt & Tech Mahindra

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Engineering R&D Services Outsourcing/Electronic Services Manufacturing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global engineering R&D services outsourcing market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 17.43% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023 - 2033. Factors such as growing demand for product solutions that incorporate the most advanced technologies, coupled with dynamically increasing spending on R&D developments throughout the world are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Furthermore, the increased demand for engineering R&D services to lower expenses for manufacturing is expected to fuel market expansion in the decades to come. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of around USD 1,297.61 billion by the end of 2033, up from a revenue of about USD 228.35 billion in the year 2022.



The global engineering R&D services outsourcing market is segmented into by type, industrial vertical, and region. By type, the market is segmented into Onshore, and Offshore. By the end of 2033, the off-shore segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 660.32 billion, up from a revenue of close to USD 111.37 billion in the year 2022.



The global engineering R&D services outsourcing market is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in Asia Pacific, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 572.11 billion by the end of 2033. Furthermore, the market in the region is expected to earn more than USD 95.91 billion in sales by 2022.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global engineering R&D services outsourcing market that are included in our report are Capgemini Engineering, ALTEN Group, HCL Technologies Limited, Siemens, SOLIZE Corporation, Bertrandt AG, Tech Mahindra Limited, EDAG Engineering Group AG, Wipro Ltd., Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., L&T Technology Services Limited.



Key Topics Covered:



1. An Outline of the Engineering R&D Services Outsourcing Market

1.1. Market definition

1.2. Market segmentation



2. Assumptions and Abbreviations



3. Research Methodology



4. Summary of the Report for Key Decision Makers



5. Forces of the Market Constituents

5.1. Factors/drivers impacting the growth of the market

5.2. Market trends for better business practices



6. Key Market Opportunities for Business Growth

6.1. Based on the type

6.2. Based on the industry vertical

6.3. Based on the end user

6.4. Based on geographical presence



7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth



8. Decarbonization Strategy and Carbon Credit Benefits for Market Players

8.1. Global Government Decarbonization Plans/Goals by Each Country under 2015 Agreement Agreed by 200 Countries

8.2. Measures taken by Countries to Reduce Carbon Footprints

8.3. Carbon Credits and Subsidy Plans/Benefits Rolled out by the Government for Market Players

8.4. Effective Ways to Harness Carbon-Credits and Impact on Profit Margins

8.5. Demand Impact on the Companies Opting for Carbon Credits



9. Government Regulation



10. Technology Transition and Adoption Analysis



11. Industry Risk Analysis



12. Global Economic Outlook: Challenges for Global Recovery and its Impact on Global Engineering R&D Services Outsourcing Market



13. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Engineering R&D Services Outsourcing Market



14. Industry Value Chain Analysis



15. Regional Demand Analysis



16. End-Use Industry Analysis



17. Competitive Positioning: Strategies to differentiate a company from its competitors



18. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors

18.1. Market share of major companies profiled, 2022

18.2. Business Profiles of Key Enterprises

19. Global Engineering R&D Services Outsourcing Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2033



20. North America Engineering R&D Services Outsourcing Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2033



21. Europe Engineering R&D Services Outsourcing Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2033



22. Asia Pacific Engineering R&D Services Outsourcing Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2033



23. Latin America Engineering R&D Services Outsourcing Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2033



24. Middle East and Africa Engineering R&D Services Outsourcing Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2033





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y658y1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets