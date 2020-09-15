Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Engineering Services Outsourcing estimated at US$318.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 31.5% CAGR to reach US$432.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 31.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.1% share of the global Engineering Services Outsourcing market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 30.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Engineering Services Outsourcing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$95.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$362.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28% and 26.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$362.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Telecom Segment Corners a 18.1% Share in 2020



In the global Telecom segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 31.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$46.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$309.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$254 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 149-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accenture LLP

EPAM Systems Inc.

Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

GlobalLogic

HCL Technologies Limited

Infosys Limited

Jytra Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Wipro Limited

