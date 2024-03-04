Global English Language Learning (Blended, Offline, Online) Market 2023-2030: Growing Demand for E-learning and Increasing Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Delivery

DUBLIN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global English Language Learning Market by Methodology (Blended Learning, Offline Learning, Online Learning), Learning Mode, Age Group, End User (Individual Learners, Educational Institutes, Government Bodies), and Geography - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The English language learning market is projected to reach $77.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The growth of the English language learning market is driven by the rising importance of English in business and professional settings, increasing investments in start-ups and small companies specializing in language education, the high affordability of English language learning apps, and the growing need for cross-border communication. However, the reluctance to accept English as the primary language in some countries restrains the growth of this market.

Furthermore, increasing government spending on the education sector and the growth in transnational education (TNE) are expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the shortage of trained English tutors is a major challenge impacting the growth of the English language learning market.



2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global English language learning market. Asia-Pacific's major market share can be attributed to several factors, including the rising trend of digitalizing educational content, growing demand for language skills for cross-border work and collaboration, the widespread availability of E-learning courses, increasing popularity of English learning programs, expanding Internet accessibility, heightened government focus on education through various initiatives, and a growing emphasis on enhancing employability and job prospects.



Based on learning mode, in 2023, the tutoring segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global English language learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing investments in e-learning tools and technologies to enhance the teaching experience, the increasing need for education, and the demand for cost-effective programs to address the knowledge gap in students. However, the self-learning apps and applications segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on age group, in 2023, the 13-17 years segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global English language learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing digitization of public schools, the rising number of English learners, the significant increase in smartphone users, the increasing demand for kids' learning apps, the rising preference for interactive and engaging learning experiences, and increasing need for immersive and practical language practice. However, the 18-20 years segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on end user, in 2023, the individual learners segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global English language learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising adoption of smart devices, increasing internet accessibility, proliferation of social media platforms, and the presence of numerous well-established language learning sites. Moreover, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



