Global English Language Learning Market to Surpass US$ 35.78 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

NEWARK, N.J., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the Global English Language Learning Market is expected to grow from USD 11.35 billion in 2021 to USD 35.78 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The increasing use of English as the primary language for business communications will drive the English language learning market. Using English helps companies reach a broader customer base as around 0.4 billion people are native English speakers, and about 2 billion use English as their second language. English is also the language of commerce, science, research & academics. The growing demand for degree courses from the best universities in English-speaking countries will also contribute to the market's growth. The students who aspire to study abroad have to go through an English proficiency test. This test evaluates students' English speaking & writing skills, as these essential communication skills are necessary for residing in those countries. The growing internet penetration and increasing adoption of intelligent & connected devices are some factors that will drive the English Language learning market during the forecast period. Due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, the shift towards online learning platforms has opened up the digital content creation and teaching market. This shift will likely dominate the education sector due to its accessible, convenient, and affordable nature.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12711

With innovations and product developments using artificial intelligence and augmented reality, the scope of AI and AR applications in online education is bound to widen. These increased applications of AI and AR facilitate the development of engaging & interactive teaching lessons. More such utilities of AI and AR in the English Language learning industry will provide lucrative opportunities for the market players. With the rise in online users, cyber-attacks are also witnessed. The industry's poor data security and privacy regulation leave the users vulnerable to data theft and data leakage. The mentioned risks of using online learning platforms can hamper the market's growth. The presence of misplaced beliefs about English being difficult to learn, a language associated with colonization, and that it does not have any use in the countryside in developing economies will pose a challenge for the market's growth.

An increase in the adoption of smart & connected devices complemented by an equal rise in the number of online users will drive the growth of the English language learning market. Increased government spending on the development of online e-learning platforms and digital content creation for the education sector is also expected to contribute to the market's growth.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the English Language Learning Market: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/english-language-learning-market-12711

Key players operating in the Global English Language Learning Market are:

Cambridge University Press

Press Rosetta Stone Inc.

Sanako Corporation

Duolingo Inc.

Busuu Ltd.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Memrise Inc.

Transparent Language Inc.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group

To enhance their market position in the global English Language learning market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and collaborations.

Duolingo Inc., a significant market player in the global English Language learning industry, announced that it is in talks with the Australian government to allow its English language test to be considered for its English language requirements for student visas. Ireland accepts the Duolingo English test to grant student visas. This acceptance by other states will boost the market and attract more users.

accepts the Duolingo English test to grant student visas. This acceptance by other states will boost the market and attract more users. Newmarket players are emerging in the industry to exploit the lucrative opportunities of the market. ELSA – English Language Speech Assistant is an app that helps no native English speakers with their English speaking skills. It provides a simple & short c=lesson that corrects the pronunciations and improves learners' speech.

The individual learners' segment dominated the market with around 44% and a market value of about 4.99 billion in 2021.

The end-user segment is divided into individual users, corporate learners, educational institutions, & government institutions. The individual user segment dominated the market with a market share of around 44% and a market value of about 4.99 billion in 2021. The rise in demand for customizable courses according to an individual's learning needs has contributed to the dominance of this segment in the market.

The online learning segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period.

The methodology segment is divided into online learning, offline/classroom learning, & blended learning. Over the forecast period, the online learning segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.3%. Online learning gives access to all the available resources and new technologies. The advanced technological applications make learning easy, engaging, and interactive. Learning online has time flexibility & enables access to the best teachers in the world. Online English language learning courses can be personalized according to the needs of an individual. Features like performance tracking and daily goals give a sense of accomplishment that instills self-discipline and confidence.

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12711/single

Regional Segment Analysis of the English Language learning market

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , & the Rest of Europe )

( , , U.K., , , & the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , & the Rest of Asia Pacific )

( , , , & the Rest of ) South America ( Brazil and the Rest of South America )

( and the Rest of ) The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa , Rest of the Middle East and Africa )

Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global English Language learning market, with around 32.6% in 2021. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The growing integration of the world with the increasingly interconnected nature of businesses, economies & commerce has prompted the Chinese government to introduce initiatives promoting the learning of English as a second language. English as the primary language in business & commerce has increased the demand for employees with English proficiency. The growing nature of the developing economies of China and India has exposed them to the international business order, prompting the need to introduce English as a compulsory language in educational institutions. The rising globalization & increasing government initiatives promoting English language learning will contribute to the market's growth.

About the report:

The global English language learning market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed globally, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each piece. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

Similar Reports We Have:

Online Music Learning Market Size by Instrument Type (Guitar, Piano, Violin, Banjo & Others), Session Type (Solo & Group), Organizer Type, Type, Learner Type, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Accounts Receivable Automation Market Size by Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 to 2030

IoT Cloud Platform Market Size by Offering (Platform and Service), Deployment Mode (Private Cloud, Public cloud, and Hybrid cloud), Application Area, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2030

Managed Network Services Market Size by Type (Managed LAN, Managed WAN, Managed Wi-Fi, Managed VPN, Managed Network Security, Network Monitoring), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Deployment Mode, Vertical, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2030

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements, whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com

SOURCE The Brainy Insights