Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Report 2019: Upsurge in Number of Ageing and Mature Wells - Advanced Foam Flooding Technology

The "Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market: World Market Review By Method (Thermal, Gas Injection, Chemical), Application (Offshore, Onshore), By Country (2019 Edition): Forecast to 2024 - By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, MEA)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market was valued at USD 11.60 Billion in the year 2018

Key factors for high demand of Enhanced Oil Recovery includes upsurge in number of ageing and mature wells, increase in deep water drilling activities, rising number of offshore projects. Moreover, growing economy of under developed nations as well as rise in demand of global energy, product performance and durability will boost the demand for Enhanced Oil Recovery in the future period.

Global Enhanced Oil Recovery market has gained importance as increasing consumption requirement influences the exploration of already matured oilfields. These markets are influenced by many factors including fluctuating crude oil and natural gas prices, changing consumer preferences, growing concern to reduce greenhouse emission and the overall strength of the economy.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Global Oil & Gas Industry Outlook

5. Enhanced Oil Recovery Product Outlook

6. Global Enhanced Oil Recovery: Market Dynamics

6.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Drivers:

6.1.1 Aging Oil & Gas Infrastructure

6.1.2 Rising Global Demand for Energy Sources

6.1.3 Rise in Offshore Drilling Activities

6.1.4 Lower Crude Oil Prices

6.1.5 CO2 Reducing Emission Policies

6.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Restraints:

6.2.1 High Technical Cost and Operational Efficiency

6.2.2 Environmental pollution and safety concern

6.3 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Trends:

6.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Solar Energy for Steam Flooding

6.3.2 Usage of Low Saline Water

6.3.3 Innovation Utilizing Nanotechnology

6.3.4 Advanced Foam Flooding Technology

6.3.5 Rising Demand for Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery

6.4 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery: Competitive Landscape

6.4.1 Product Benchmarking

6.4.2 SWOT Analysis

6.4.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis

7. Market Share of Leading Global Companies

8. Key Developments in Enhanced Oil Recovery Market

9. Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Analysis

9.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: By Volume (Million Tonnes Oil Eq.: Year 2014-2024

9.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: By Value (USD Million): Year 2014-2024

9.3 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Size, By Lithology

9.4 Global Oil & Gas Sector Outlook

9.5 Global Economic & Industrial Statistics

9.6 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Method Market Share, By Volume, Year 2018 & 2024

9.7 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Method (Thermal, Gas Injection, Chemical): By Volume, 2014-2024

9.8 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Method Market Share, By Value, Year 2018 & 2024

9.9 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Method (Thermal, Gas Injection, Chemical): By Value, 2014-2024

9.10 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market - By Method, By Volume

9.11 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Application Market Share, By Volume, Year 2018 & 2024

9.12 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Application (Offshore, Onshore): By Volume, 2019-2024

9.13 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Application Market Share, By Value, Year 2018 & 2024

9.14 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Application (Offshore, Onshore): By Value, 2014-2024

9.15 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market - By Application, By Volume

10. Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: Regional Analysis

10.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: Regional Share - By Volume: Year 2018 & 2024

10.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: Regional Share - By Value: Year 2018 & 2024

10.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market - By Region, By Volume

11. North America Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Analysis

12. Latin America Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Analysis

13. Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Analysis

14. Asia Pacific Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Analysis

15. Middle East & Africa Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Analysis

16. Company Profiles

BP

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Royal Dutch Shell

BASF

Lukoil

ConocoPhillips

ExxonMobil

Chevron Corporation

Baker Hughes Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hnr2b2





