Global Enhanced Vision System Strategic Business Report 2023: Introduction of Innovative Enhanced Vision Systems Drives Growth

Feb 03, 2023, 15:10 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enhanced Vision System - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Enhanced Vision System estimated at US$246.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$323 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Synthetic Vision Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$190.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Enhanced Vision System segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $72.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR
The Enhanced Vision System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$57.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
- Astronics Corporation
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Esterline Technologies Corporation
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
- MBDA France
- Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd.
- Rockwell Collins, Inc.
- Thales Group
- United Technologies Corporation (UTC)
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Enhanced Vision System Market: An Overview
- Enhanced Vision System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Continuous Innovation to Sustain Market Demand
- Necessity for Improved Safety Augur well for the Market Growth
- Introduction of Technologically Advanced Aircraft Systems to Bode well for the Market
- Increased Need for Reliable Operations at Poor Visibility Drive Market Growth
- Smaller Airport Equipped with Inadequate Infrastructure to Propel Market Growth
- With Several Benefits Associated with Installing Enhanced Vision System, Demand for Enhanced Vision System to Propel
- Increased Opportunities from Airline Aftermarket to Bode Well for Market Demand
- Partnership Deals Offer Extended Opportunities for the Market
- Introduction of Innovative Enhanced Vision Systems: A Growth Driver
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l8zjwx-vision?w=5
