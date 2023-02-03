Global Enhanced Vision System Strategic Business Report 2023: Introduction of Innovative Enhanced Vision Systems Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enhanced Vision System - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global market for Enhanced Vision System estimated at US$246.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$323 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Synthetic Vision Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$190.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Enhanced Vision System segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $72.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR

The Enhanced Vision System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$57.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

  • Astronics Corporation
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • Esterline Technologies Corporation
  • Honeywell International, Inc.
  • L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
  • MBDA France
  • Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd.
  • Rockwell Collins, Inc.
  • Thales Group
  • United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Enhanced Vision System Market: An Overview
  • Enhanced Vision System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Continuous Innovation to Sustain Market Demand
  • Necessity for Improved Safety Augur well for the Market Growth
  • Introduction of Technologically Advanced Aircraft Systems to Bode well for the Market
  • Increased Need for Reliable Operations at Poor Visibility Drive Market Growth
  • Smaller Airport Equipped with Inadequate Infrastructure to Propel Market Growth
  • With Several Benefits Associated with Installing Enhanced Vision System, Demand for Enhanced Vision System to Propel
  • Increased Opportunities from Airline Aftermarket to Bode Well for Market Demand
  • Partnership Deals Offer Extended Opportunities for the Market
  • Introduction of Innovative Enhanced Vision Systems: A Growth Driver

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l8zjwx-vision?w=5

