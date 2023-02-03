Global Enhanced Vision System Strategic Business Report 2023: Introduction of Innovative Enhanced Vision Systems Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enhanced Vision System - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Enhanced Vision System estimated at US$246.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$323 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Synthetic Vision Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$190.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Enhanced Vision System segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $72.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR



The Enhanced Vision System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$57.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

Astronics Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

MBDA France

Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Thales Group

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Enhanced Vision System Market: An Overview

Enhanced Vision System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Continuous Innovation to Sustain Market Demand

Necessity for Improved Safety Augur well for the Market Growth

Introduction of Technologically Advanced Aircraft Systems to Bode well for the Market

Increased Need for Reliable Operations at Poor Visibility Drive Market Growth

Smaller Airport Equipped with Inadequate Infrastructure to Propel Market Growth

With Several Benefits Associated with Installing Enhanced Vision System, Demand for Enhanced Vision System to Propel

Increased Opportunities from Airline Aftermarket to Bode Well for Market Demand

for Market Demand Partnership Deals Offer Extended Opportunities for the Market

Introduction of Innovative Enhanced Vision Systems: A Growth Driver

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l8zjwx-vision?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets