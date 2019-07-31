GLOBAL ENT DEVICE MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Asia Pacific disposable medical gloves market was valued at $XX million in 2018 and is expected to reach $XX million by 2027 with a CAGR of 10.20% during the forecast period and in terms of volume, it was valued at XX billion pairs and is expected to reach $XX billion pairs by 2027 with a CAGR of 8.49% during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is studied across countries such as Japan, India, China, Australia, South Korea and Rest of APAC, among others.Increase in awareness about the allergies caused due to latex gloves has fueled the demand for alternative products.



Moreover, the increase in compliance with the standards and presence of a large population base is the major contributing factors toward the robust growth of the Asia-Pacific market. The disposable medical gloves market is primarily driven by an increase in awareness about safety and hygiene amongst healthcare providers and patients.



Dynarex Corporation, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Primus Gloves Private Limited, Medline Industries, Inc., MRK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Ansell Ltd, B Braun Melsungen AG, Adventa Berhad, Top Glove Corporation BHD, Cardinal Health Inc., Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad, and Kossan Rubber Industries BHD are the major companies operating in the market.



