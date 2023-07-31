Global ENT Hand Instrument Market Report 2023: Focus on Key Segments Sinus, Laryngeal, and Otological Hand Instruments

31 Jul, 2023, 19:00 ET
The report provides insights into the global market for ENT hand instruments, which had a valuation of $133.9 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $148.8 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
The ENT hand instrument market comprises sinus, laryngeal, and otological hand instruments, and the report covers these product categories. The familiarity of physicians with ENT hand instruments is a significant market driver, as physicians have become accustomed to these devices over the years of practice. Physicians find these instruments comfortable to use, as they have similarities with other general instruments like forceps.
Market Share Insights:
In 2022, Karl Storz emerged as the top competitor in the global market for ENT hand instruments. The company has a robust product portfolio, with hand instruments available in every segment of the market. Karl Storz holds a particularly dominant position within the laryngeal instrument segment, and it frequently offers instrument kits bundled with rigid scopes to provide added value to its customers.
Market Segmentation:
The report covers the ENT hand instrument market in different regions, including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It provides data on market size, market share, market growth rates, units sold, and average selling prices. The report also includes qualitative data, such as the impact of COVID-19, market growth trends, market limiters, competitive analysis & SWOT for top competitors, mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, and product portfolios.
Research Scope:
- Regions Covered: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa
- Base Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2029
- Historical Data: 2019-2022
- Quantitative Data: Market Size, Market Share, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, Average Selling Prices
- Qualitative Data: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios
- Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data.
Key Competitors:
Coverage of key players is covered in the report, including:
- Karl Storz
- Olympus
- Integra LifeSciences
- Richard Wolf
- Aesculap
- ASSI
- Bausch & Lomb
- Grace Medical
- Hayden Medical
- Instrumentarium
- Invotec
- JEDMED
- Millennium Surgical
- Sklar Surgical Instruments
- Smith & Nephew
- Stryker
- Symmetry Surgical
- Teleflex
