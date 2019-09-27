Global ENT Laser Devices Market Outlook to 2027 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ENT Laser Devices - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global ENT Laser Devices market accounted for $84.47 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $167.45 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period



Rising prevalence of ENT disorders such as oral cancer, demand for advanced ENT lasers and favourable reimbursement for ENT procedures & funding policies are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, the high costs associated with ENT surgeries are hindering the market growth.



Ear, nose and throat are some of the most important parts of the human body. It is very essential to keep these parts function properly. Various ENT devices are available for the diagnosis and treatment of these organs associated with diseases. Some of the most common ENT devices are diagnostic devices, surgical devices and therapeutic devices. Deficiencies related to hearing, smelling and speaking are diagnosed and treated by the help of these ENT devices.



Amongst the products, the gas lasers segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Gas lasers provide better surgical efficacy and have fewer complications compared with solid and semiconductor-based lasers. Therefore, the demand for gas lasers will continue to remain high for ENT surgeries, and the market segment will maintain its leading position over the forecast period.



By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of product launches owing to the growing presence of regional & global vendors and the existence of specialized ENT clinics are contributing to the ENT laser devices market growth in the region.



Some of the key players in global ENT Laser Devices market are Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corp., A.R.C. Laser GmbH, XIO Group and El.En. S.p.A.



