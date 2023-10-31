Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $10.5 Billion by 2030 - Shifting Trend Toward Consumption Of Disease-Specific Formulas

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Flow Type, By Stage, By Indication, By End-user, By Sales Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enteral feeding formulas market size is expected to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2030, expanding at 5.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2030

Increasing incidences of targeted diseases and advancements in drug development are expected to drive the demand for disease-specific formulas. Clinical nutrition is increasingly used for the personalized treatment of diseases, such as cancer and cystic fibrosis. These conditions require special nutrition to avoid any kind of drug interaction.



For instance, in the case of cystic fibrosis, special digestive enzyme capsules are administered. The nature of these digestive enzymes can vary in individuals. Appropriate nutrition is critical for preterm infants, and early nutrition provision could influence better clinical outcomes & growth of the child, including neurodevelopment, decreased risk of Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP), or prevention of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD).



The commitment of NPOs and NGOs to preventing and caring for preterm birth, such as the 'Every Woman Every Child' movement of the UN, to advance the global strategy on women's and children's health, is expected to boost the demand for neonatal & preterm enteral feeding formulas. Growing initiatives to spread awareness regarding the importance of nutrients among the patient population are expected to improve the current market scenario.



According to an article titled ASPEN Strives to Address Critical Gaps in Diagnoses, Care, and Treatment through Annual Malnutrition Awareness Week, published by ASPEN, around 10 hospitalized patients go undiagnosed every 60 seconds. Hence, this organization established Malnutrition Awareness Week in 2011 to spread awareness regarding malnutrition in hospitalized patients and educate healthcare professionals on the importance of nutrients among patients.



In case of medical necessity, Medicaid must cover enteral nutrition. However, there are no such regulations/mandates on private insurance companies. Moreover, as per the results of a survey conducted by NCBI, there is a huge lack of reimbursement for patients on Home Enteral Nutrition (HEN) and inadequate awareness among stakeholders regarding market opportunities, especially in lower-income countries.



Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Report Highlights

Standard formula was the largest product segment, accounting for 57.0% of the market share in 2022, in terms of revenue. The availability of a wide variety of standard formulas, coupled with increased demand for low-cost nutrient formulations, are among the factors driving the market growth

The disease-specific formula segment is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. The high prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and liver failure, is propelling the demand for disease-specific formulas

The intermittent flow type segment dominated the market with a share of 89.2% in 2022. This can be attributed to the fact that intermittent feeding has shown better tolerance in patients as compared to bolus feeding

In 2022, the adult stage was the largest segment, accounting for 90.4% of the overall market share in terms of revenue, and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period

The other indications segment accounted for the largest market share of 37.1% in 2022; the segment was followed by cancer. The dominant share can be attributed to the increasing incidences of malnutrition and other conditions associated with critically ill patients whose immune system is impaired

In 2022, home care was the largest end-use segment with a share of 60.0% and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period

Company Profiles

Abbott

Danone S.A

Fresenius Kabi Ag

Nestle

Victus

Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Meiji Holdings. Co., Ltd.

Mead Johnson & Company, Llc

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Snapshot

2.2. Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Segment Snapshot

2.3. Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Analysis

3.2.1. User Perspective Analysis

3.2.1.1. Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.2.1.2. Product Placement Framework

3.2.1.3. Market Influencer Analysis

3.2.2. Key End Users

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Rising Geriatric Population

3.3.1.2. Growing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases

3.3.1.3. Shifting Trend Toward Consumption Of Disease-Specific Formulas

3.3.1.4. Growing Demand For Neonatal And Preterm Enteral Feeding

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1. Lack Of Awareness In The Medical Community

3.3.2.2. Improper Categorization Of Clinical Nutrition

3.3.3. Industry Challenges

3.3.3.1. Complications Associated With Small-Bore Connectors

3.3.3.2. Risks Associated With Enteral Feeding

3.4. Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Enteral Feeding Devices Market - Pestle Analysis

3.4.2. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.5. Covid-19 Impact On Enteral Feeding Formulas Market



Chapter 4. Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Product Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2022 & 2030

4.2.1. Standard Formula

4.2.2. Disease-Specific Formula



Chapter 5. Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Flow Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Flow Type Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2022 & 2030

5.2.1. Intermittent Feeding Flow

5.2.2. Continuous Feeding Flow



Chapter 6. Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Stage Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Stage Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Adult

6.4. Pediatric



Chapter 7. Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Indication Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2022 & 2030

7.2.1. Alzheimer's Disease

7.2.2. Nutrition Deficiency

7.2.3. Cancer Care

7.2.4. Diabetes

7.2.5. Chronic Kidney Diseases

7.2.6. Orphan Diseases

7.2.7. Dysphagia

7.2.8. Pain Management

7.2.9. Malabsorption/Gi Disorder/Diarrhea



Chapter 8. Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: End-User Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: End-User Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2022 & 2030

8.2.1. Hospitals

8.2.1.1. Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Estimates And Forecasts For Hospitals, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.2.1.2. Cardiology

8.2.1.3. Neurology

8.2.1.4. Critical Care

8.2.1.5. Oncology

8.2.1.6. Others

8.2.2. Home Care



Chapter 9. Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Segment Dashboard

9.2. Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Sales Channel Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2022 & 2030

9.2.1. Online

9.2.2. Retail

9.2.3. Institutional Sales



Chapter 10. Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Enteral Feeding Formulas Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

11.2. Company Categorization

11.3. Vendor Landscape

11.3.1. Key Customers

11.4. Key Company Market Share Analysis

11.5. Company Market Position Analysis

11.6. Company Market Ranking

11.6.1. Regional Network Map

11.7. Company Profiles/Listing

11.7.1. Overview

11.7.2. Financial Performance (Net Revenue)

11.7.3. Product Benchmarking

11.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

