Global Enteric Disease Testing Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring SGS, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek, Bureau Veritas, ALS, TUV SUD, NEOGEN, Merieux NutriSciences, & AsureQuality

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enteric Disease Testing Market by Technology (Traditional and Rapid), End Use (Food (Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Dairy, Processed Foods, and Fruits & Vegetables) and Water), Pathogen Tested - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for enteric disease testing is estimated at USD 1.8 billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026

Foodborne illnesses have affected socioeconomic development by straining health care systems and trade.



The factors fueling the growth of the enteric disease testing market are the implementation of stringent regulations related to contaminant detection, growth in consumer awareness, and humid atmospheric conditions, which are leading to an increase in contamination in food.

In order to address enteric disease concerns, caused by foodborne illness, key players in the various regions will need to further improve upon their food safety monitoring programs.

The food segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the by end use segment for the enteric disease testing market

The global food trade has been expanding and providing consumers with access to a wider variety of foods throughout the year. Expanding trade has led to the emergence of food contaminants, bringing a diversity of food safety regulations and standards in different countries into focus. Growth in international trade creates the need for global mandates and regulations on food safety, which is a significant factor that drives the market for enteric disease testing.

By technology, the rapid technology segment is projected to account for the fastest market share in enteric disease testing market

Rapid technology is widely used by various testing companies as it offers various advantages like quick results, greater sensitivity, and reliability, which have enabled manufacturers of assured claims to provide safety and quality in their products.

Technological advancements, such as chromatography and spectrometry, witness low adoption in South America and Africa but witness increasing adoption in countries of the Asia Pacific region due to the growing investments from current market leaders.

The meat, poultry and seafood sub-segment within the food end use segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of enteric disease testing market over the forecast period

Bacterial contamination takes place at all stages of slaughtering, leading to foodborne diseases. Defeathering or skinning is a stage where maximum contamination occurs due to improper handling of animals and unhygienic conditions. Inappropriate equipment cleaning procedures have been responsible for the cross-contamination of products.

Thus, the demand for their testing is increasing in meat, poultry, and seafood products

The North American region is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global enteric disease testing market



The North American region is considered to have one of the most advanced food safety programs, however, it faces major challenges. Several factors affect food safety, these include introduction & use of new technologies, more sophisticated distribution systems, inappropriate production and manufacturing systems, and increased access to imported foods.

Outsourcing enteric diseases testing has benefited food producers in cutting down costs and has encouraged the growth of this market.

Leading players profiled in this report:

SGS SA ( Switzerland )

) Eurofins Scientific ( Luxembourg )

) Intertek Group plc (UK)

Bureau Veritas ( France )

) ALS Limited ( Australia )

) TUV SUD ( Germany )

) NEOGEN Corporation (US)

Merieux NutriSciences (US)

AsureQuality ( New Zealand )

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in the number of food recalls

Rise in demand for convenience foods

Increase in global trade owing to higher disposable income among consumers

Restraints

Lack of proper regulations governing pathogen testing in the developing economies

Opportunities

Technological innovations in the food safety testing industry

R&D investment directed toward the development of PCR technology for improved pathogen testing

Challenges

High cost associated with testing of food and water

Regulatory Framework

International Bodies for Food Safety Standards and Regulations

Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC)

Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI)

Supply Chain Analysis

R&D

Production

Processing & Transforming

Transportation

Final Preparation

Distribution

Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis, 2017-2020

Key Patents Filed In the Enteric Diseases Testing Market, 2018-2021

Case Studies

Automated Pathogen Detection Using Vidas Advanced Testing Solution

Impact of COVID-19 On Market Dynamics

COVID-19 Increased the Demand for Food Safety and Assessment

COVID-19 Has Shifted the Focus Towards General Hygiene Services From Food Safety

Company Profiles

Key Companies

SGS SA

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

ALS Limited

Asure Quality

Bureau Veritas

Intertek

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Becton Dickinson

3M

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Neogen Corporation

MERieux Nutrisciences

TUV SUD

Other Players

Hardy Diagnostics

Romer Labs

Nova Biologicals

Symbio Laboratories

Certified Laboratories

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kjcnqr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

