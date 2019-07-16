Global Enterprise & Industrial Automation Outlook 2019-2024: Focus on AI, IIoT, and Smart Machines

DUBLIN, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence, Industrial IoT, and Smart Machines in Enterprise and Industrial Automation 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Report Findings

Embedded AI in support of IIoT smart objects will reach $4.6B globally by 2024

globally by 2024 Hybrid voice and text chatbots market will reach $331.5M USD globally by 2024

globally by 2024 Overall market for AI in big data and IoT will be led by Asia Pac followed by North America

followed by The fastest growing smart machine technology area Neuro-computing, will grow at 22.2% CAGR

AI in industrial machines will reach $415M globally by 2024 with collaborative robot growth at 42.5% CAGR

globally by 2024 with collaborative robot growth at 42.5% CAGR Smart machines and systems will benefit greatly from low latency and localized processing via 5G and MEC

Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms enhance the ability for big data analytics and IoT platforms to provide value to each of these market segments. The report sees three different types of IoT Data: (1) Raw (untouched and unstructured) Data, (2) Meta (data about data), and (3) Transformed (valued-added data).

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be useful in support of managing each of these data types in terms of identifying, categorizing, and decision making. AI coupled with advanced big data analytics provides the ability to make raw data meaningful and useful as information for decision-making purposes. The use of AI for decision making in IoT and data analytics will be crucial for efficient and effective decision making, especially in the area of streaming data and real-time analytics associated with edge computing networks.



Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions are poised to transform many industry verticals including healthcare, retail, automotive, and transport. For many industries, IIoT will significantly improve reliability, production, and customer satisfaction. While IIoT will initially improve existing processes and augmented current infrastructure, the ultimate goal will be to realize entirely new, and dramatically improved products and services.

Successful companies will be those that understand how and where IoT technologies and solutions will drive opportunities for operational improvements, new and enhanced products and services, as well as completely new business models. IIoT will significantly improve reliability, production, and customer satisfaction. Initially focusing on improving existing processes and augmented current infrastructure, IIoT will rely upon as well as integrate with certain key technologies, devices, software, and applications. IIoT involves a substantial breadth and depth of technologies, many of which require careful integration and orchestration.



Smart machines collectively represent intelligent devices, machinery, equipment, and embedded automation software that perform repetitive tasks and solve complex problem autonomously. Along with Artificial Intelligence, IoT connectivity, and M2M communications, smart machines are a key component of smart systems, which include many emerging technologies such as smart dust, neuro computing, and advanced robotics. The drivers for enterprise and industrial adoption of smart machines include improvements in the smart workplace, smart data discovery, cognitive automation, and more.

Currently conceived smart machine products include autonomous robots (such as service robots), self-driving vehicles, expert systems (such as medical decision support systems), medical robots, intelligent assistants (such as automated online assistants), virtual private assistants (Siri, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, etc.), embedded software systems (such as machine monitoring and control systems), neurocomputers (such as purpose-built intelligent machines), and smart wearable devices.

Research Coverage

This research evaluates various AI technologies and their use relative to analytics solutions within the rapidly growing enterprise and industrial data arena. The report assesses emerging business models, leading companies, and solutions. It also analyzes how different forms of AI may be best used for problem-solving. The report also evaluates the market for AI in IoT networks and systems. It provides forecasting for unit growth and revenue for both analytics and IoT from 2019 - 2024.



This research also provides and in-depth assessment of the chatbots market including global, regional, and country forecasts. by industry, application, and business model. The report also includes market sizing by Type (Text, Voice, and Hybrid), Use Case, Deployment Type, Value Chain Component, Market Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government), Industry Vertical for years 2019 through 2024. The report provides analysis of the chatbot market across industry verticals with use cases in diverse sectors. It also provides analysis of chatbot companies including their strategic initiatives, solutions, applications, and services.



This research also evaluates IIoT technologies, companies, applications, services, and solutions. Report forecasts include overall global and regional IIoT outlook as well as IIoT by industry vertical, software, hardware, and services for the period 2019 to 2024. This research is critical to identifying opportunities for R&D, technology integration, and development of new solutions and applications across industry segments. Our findings, insights, data and forecasts are also a key part of capitalizing upon the market for new and enhanced hardware, software, platforms, and services for emerging IoT networks and systems. In support of these goals, the report provides critical analysis about IIoT technologies, companies, applications, services, and solutions.



This research also evaluates the smart machine ecosystem including technology building blocks, leading company strategies, products and services. The report evaluates various smart machine solutions, products, and services including Autonomous Robots, Expert Systems, Intelligent Assistants, Neurocomputers, and Wearable Devices. This report also evaluates the hardware, embedded software, and related services for smart machines. The report also assesses the market for smart machines in many industry verticals including Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Banking, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial Automation, Security, Transportation and Logistics.

Key Topics Covered



Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT: Market for Data Capture, Information and Decision Support Services



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Research Objectives

2.2 Key Findings

2.3 Target Audience

2.4 Companies in the Report



3. Overview

3.1 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

3.2 AI Types

3.3 AI & ML Language

3.4 Artificial Intelligence Technology

3.4.1 Machine Learning

3.4.2 Natural Language Generation and Processing

3.4.3 Image Processing

3.4.4 Voice Recognition

3.4.5 Artificial Neural Network

3.4.6 Deep Learning

3.4.7 Others

3.5 AI and ML Technology Goal

3.5.1 Reasoning

3.5.2 Knowledge Representation

3.5.3 Planning

3.5.4 Learning

3.5.5 Communication

3.5.6 Machine Perception

3.5.7 Motion Manipulation

3.5.8 Social Intelligence

3.5.9 Creativity

3.5.10 Artificial General Intelligence

3.5.11 Computer Vision

3.5.12 Robotics

3.6 AI Approaches

3.6.1 Cybernetics and Brian Simulation

3.6.2 Symbolic

3.6.3 Sub-Symbolic

3.6.4 Statistical

3.6.5 Integration

3.7 AI Tools

3.7.1 Search and Optimization

3.7.2 Logic

3.7.3 Probability

3.7.4 Classifier and Statistics

3.7.5 Neural Network

3.7.6 Deep Feedforward Neural Network

3.7.7 Deep Recurrent Neural Network

3.7.8 Control Theory

3.7.9 Language

3.8 AI Outcome

3.8.1 Testing Tools

3.8.2 Virtual Assistant

3.8.3 AI Optimized IoT Hardware

3.8.4 Decision Management System

3.8.5 Biometrics Solution

3.8.6 Robotic Process Automation

3.9 Neural Network and Artificial Intelligence

3.10 Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence

3.11 Predictive Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

3.12 Internet of Things and Big Data Analytics

3.13 IoT and Artificial Intelligence

3.14 Consumer IoT, Big Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence

3.15 Industrial IoT, Big Data Analytics, and Machine Learning

3.16 Artificial intelligence and cognitive computing

3.17 Transhumanism or H+ and Artificial Intelligence

3.18 Rise of Analysis of Things (AoT)

3.19 Supervised vs. Unsupervised Learning

3.20 AI as New form of UI



4. AI Technology in Big Data and IoT

4.1 Machine Learning Everywhere

4.1.1 Machine Learning as Open Source Technology

4.1.2 Machine Learning and Intelligent Discovery in IoT

4.1.3 Supervised and Unsupervised Machine Learning

4.1.4 Machine Learning as Big Data Analysis Technique

4.1.5 Machine Learning AI Robots

4.1.6 Machine Learning and Data Democratization

4.2 Machine Learning APIs and Big Data Development

4.2.1 Phases of Machine Learning APIs

4.2.2 Machine Learning API Challenges

4.2.3 Top Machine Learning APIs

4.2.3.1 IBM Watson API

4.2.3.2 Microsoft Azure Machine Learning API

4.2.3.3 Google Prediction API

4.2.3.4 Amazon Machine Learning API

4.2.3.5 BigML

4.2.3.6 AT&T Speech API

4.2.3.7 Wit.ai

4.2.3.8 AlchemyAPI

4.2.3.9 Diffbot

4.2.3.10 PredictionIO

4.2.4 Machine Learning API in General Application Environment

4.3 Enterprise Benefits of Machine Learning

4.4 Machine Learning in IoT Data

4.5 Ultra Scale Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

4.6 Rise of Algorithmic Business

4.7 Cloud Hosted Machine Intelligence

4.8 Contradiction of Machine Learning

4.9 Value Chain Analysis

4.9.1 AI & Machine Learning Companies

4.9.2 IoT Companies

4.9.3 Big Data Analytics Providers

4.9.4 Connectivity Solution and Infrastructure Providers

4.9.5 Hardware and Equipment Manufacturers

4.9.6 Developers and Data Scientists

4.9.7 End Users



5. AI Technology Application and Use Case

5.1 Intelligence Performance Monitoring

5.2 Infrastructure Monitoring

5.3 Generating Accurate Models

5.4 Recommendation Engine

5.5 Blockchain and Crypto Technologies

5.6 Enterprise Application

5.7 Contextual Awareness

5.8 Customer Feedback

5.9 Self-Driving Car

5.10 Fraud Detection System

5.11 Personalized Medicine and Healthcare Service

5.12 Predictive Data Modelling

5.13 Smart Machines

5.14 Cybersecurity Solutions

5.15 Autonomous Agents

5.16 Intelligent Assistant

5.17 Intelligent Decision Support System

5.18 Risk Management

5.19 Data Mining and Management

5.20 Intelligent Robotics

5.21 Financial Technology

5.22 Machine Intelligence



6. AI Technology Impact on Vertical Market

6.1 Enterprise Productivity Gain

6.2 Digital Twinning and Physical Asset Security

6.3 IT Process Efficiency Increase

6.4 AI to Replace Human Form Work

6.5 Enterprise AI Adoption Trend

6.6 Inclusion of AI as IT Requirement



7. AI Predictive Analytics in Vertical Industry

7.1 E-Commerce Services

7.2 Banking and Finance Services

7.3 Manufacturing Services

7.4 Real Estate Services

7.5 Government and Public Services



8. Company Analysis

8.1 Google Inc.

8.2 Twitter Inc.

8.3 Microsoft Corporation

8.4 IBM Corporation

8.5 Apple Inc.

8.6 Facebook Inc.

8.7 Amazon.com Inc.

8.8 Skype

8.9 Salesforce.com

8.10 Intel Corporation

8.11 Yahoo Inc.

8.12 AOL Inc.

8.13 NVIDIA Corporation

8.14 x.ai

8.15 Tesla Inc.

8.16 Baidu Inc.

8.17 H2O.ai

8.18 SparkCognition Inc.

8.19 OpenAI

8.20 Inbenta

8.21 CISCO Systems Inc.

8.22 Infineon Technologies AG

8.23 McAfee

8.24 Happiest Minds Technologies

8.25 Tachyus

8.26 Sentrian

8.27 MAANA

8.28 Veros Systems Inc.

8.29 NEURA

8.30 Augury Systems Ltd.

8.31 glassbeam

8.32 Comfy

8.33 mnubo

8.34 C-B4

8.35 PointGrab Ltd.

8.36 Tellmeplus

8.37 moov

8.38 Sentenai Inc.

8.39 imagimob

8.40 FocusMotion

8.41 MoBagel



9. AI in Big Data and IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024

9.1 AI in Big Data and IoT Market 2019 - 2024

9.2 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Solution Components 2019 - 2024

9.2.1 Embedded AI Solutions

9.2.1.1 IoT Device

9.2.1.1.1 Wearable Devices

9.2.1.1.2 Medical and Healthcare Devices

9.2.1.1.3 Industrial Machines

9.2.1.1.4 Networking Device

9.2.1.1.5 Smart Grid Device

9.2.1.1.6 Robots and Drone

9.2.1.1.6.1 Service Robots

9.2.1.1.7 Smart Appliances

9.2.1.1.8 Security Devices

9.2.1.1.9 Entertainment Devices

9.2.1.1.10 In-Vehicle Device

9.2.1.1.11 Military Device

9.2.1.1.12 Energy Management Device

9.2.1.1.13 Agriculture Specific Device

9.2.1.2 IoT Things/Objects

9.2.1.3 Software

9.2.1.3.1 Digital Personal Assistants

9.2.1.4 IoT Platform

9.2.2 Storage and Analytics

9.2.2.1 Storage and Analytics Tools

9.2.3 Services

9.2.3.1 Professional Services

9.3 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Management Functions

9.4 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Technology

9.4.1 Machine Learning

9.5 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Industry Vertical

9.5.1 Medical and Healthcare

9.5.2 Manufacturing

9.5.3 Consumer Electronics

9.5.4 Automotive and Transportation

9.5.5 Retail and Apparel

9.5.6 Marketing and Advertising

9.5.7 FinTech

9.5.8 Building and Construction

9.5.9 Agriculture

9.5.10 Security and Surveillance

9.5.11 Government, Military, and Aerospace

9.5.12 Human Resource

9.5.13 Legal and Law

9.5.14 Telecommunication and IT

9.5.15 Oil, Gas, and Mining

9.5.16 Logistics

9.5.17 Education and Learning

9.6 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Solution

9.7 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Application

9.8 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Deployment

9.8.1 Cloud Deployment

9.9 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by AI System

9.10 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by AI Type

9.11 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Connectivity

9.11.1 Non-Telecom Connectivity

9.11.2 Telecom Connectivity

9.11.3 Connectivity Standard

9.11.4 Enterprise

9.12 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Edge Network

9.13 AI in Big Data and IoT Market in Smart City

9.14 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Intent Based Networking

9.15 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Virtualization

9.16 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by 5G

9.17 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Blockchain Networks

9.18 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Region

9.18.1 North America

9.18.2 Asia Pacific

9.18.2.1 China

9.18.2.2 South Korea

9.18.2.3 Taiwan

9.18.2.4 Rest of Asia

9.18.3 Europe

9.18.4 Middle East and Africa

9.18.5 Latin America



10. Conclusions and Recommendations

10.1 AI Prediction

10.2 Data Analytics Providers

10.3 AI and Machine Learning Companies

10.4 IoT Companies and Equipment Manufacturers

10.5 Service Providers

10.6 Enterprises



11. Appendix

11.1 AI Embedded IoT Unit Deployment Forecast

11.1.1 IoT Unit Deployment by Solution

11.1.1.1 IoT Device

11.1.1.2 IoT Things and Objects

11.1.1.3 IoT Semiconductor

11.1.1.4 Software

11.1.2 IoT Unit Deployment by Region

11.1.2.1 North America

11.1.2.2 Asia Pacific

11.1.2.3 Europe

11.1.2.4 Middle East and Africa

11.1.2.5 Latin America

11.2 AI Embedded IoT Market Forecast

11.2.1 IoT Market by Segments

11.2.1.1 IoT Device

11.2.1.2 IoT Things and Objects

11.2.1.3 IoT Semiconductor

11.2.1.4 Software

11.2.2 IoT Market by Region

11.2.2.1 North America

11.2.2.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.2.3 Europe

11.2.2.4 Middle East and Africa

11.2.2.5 Latin America



AI based Chatbot Market by Type, Use Case, Deployment Type, Value Chain Component, Market Segment, Industry Vertical, Region and Country



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Intelligent Chatbots

2.2 Chatbots vs. Virtual Personal Assistants

2.3 Chatbots and Conversational UI

2.4 Role of Machine Learning and AI

2.5 Chatbots vs. Traditional Apps

2.6 Chatbots Feature Functionality



3. Intelligent Chatbots Ecosystem Analysis

3.1 Chatbot Open Development Ecosystem

3.2 Types of Chatbots

3.3 Chatbot Architecture

3.3.1 Generative Models

3.3.2 Retrieval Based Models

3.3.3 Pattern Based Heuristics

3.4 Machine Learning and Response Generation in Chatbots

3.5 Chatbot Ecosystem

3.5.1 Native Chatbots

3.5.2 Third Party Chatbots

3.5.3 Corporate Chatbots

3.5.4 Chatbots Delivery Channel

3.5.5 Technology Assistants

3.5.6 Chatbots Application Industry

3.6 Beyond Chatbots: Messaging is the New Voice

3.7 Potential Business Impact of Chatbots

3.7.1 Establish Scalable Customer Service

3.7.2 Develop Customer Intelligence

3.7.3 Small Businesses become More Competitive

3.7.4 Improve Customer Navigational Experience

3.7.5 Personalized Sales and Marketing

3.8 Developing Chatbots: Building Blocks and Costs Analysis

3.8.1 Building Blocks of Chatbots Development

3.8.2 Develop Prerequisite Capabilities

3.8.3 Development Options and Costs

3.8.4 Choosing a Self Service Solution

3.9 Chatbots to Make Significant Impact on Global Economy

3.9.1 Impact on Global Job Market

3.10 Investment in the Chatbot Ecosystem

3.11 Investment of Slack in Chatbots Ecosystem



4. Chatbot Market: SWOT Analysis and Use Cases

4.1 SWOT Analysis

4.2 Emerging Chatbot Use Cases

4.2.1 Dialog Systems

4.2.2 Toy Devices

4.2.3 Customer Service

4.2.4 Expedite Purchase Process

4.2.5 Improve Workplace Productivity

4.2.6 Booking Agent

4.2.7 Gaming Expert

4.2.8 Weather Forecaster

4.2.9 News Reporter

4.2.10 Job Hunter

4.2.11 Marketer

4.2.12 Hair Stylist and Retailer

4.2.13 Food Order Taker

4.2.14 Finance Adviser

4.2.15 Teacher

4.2.16 Legal Advisor

4.2.17 Salesman

4.3 Market Learning Self-Driving Car Device Failure

4.4 Amazon Echo Services to Hotel Suites



5. Chatbot Company and Solution Analysis

5.1 Anboto Group

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

5.1.2.1 Virtual Assistant for Customer Service

5.1.2.2 Intelligent Chatbots

5.1.2.3 Automatic Email Response and Management

5.1.2.4 Social Module

5.1.2.5 Feedback Management and Customer Engagement Suite

5.2 Apple Inc.

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Apple Siri and Embedded Strategy

5.3 Artificial Solutions Ltd.

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

5.3.2.1 Teneo Platform

5.3.2.2 Natural Language Interface

5.3.2.3 Digital Employee

5.3.2.4 Natural Language Analytics

5.4 iDAvatars (IDA)

5.4.1 Overview

5.4.2 3D Virtual Assistant and Insyte Dashboard

5.5 Creative Virtual Ltd.

5.5.1 Overview

5.5.2 V-Person technology

5.6 CX Company

5.6.1 Overview

5.6.2 Digital CX Solutions

5.7 eGain Corporation

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

5.8 Eidoserve Inc.

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Abby and IVR Solution

5.9 Existor

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Existor Chatbots

5.10 Google

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

5.10.2.1 Google Now

5.10.2.2 Google Assistant

5.10.2.3 Google Home

5.10.2.4 Embedded Strategy

5.10.2.5 Allo

5.10.2.6 DeepMind Acquisition

5.11 Intel Corporation

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

5.11.2.1 Digital Personal Assistant for the Enterprise

5.11.2.2 Intel AI Acquisition Strategy

5.11.2.3 Intel Ginger

5.11.2.4 Next gen AI Chip Strategy

5.11.2.5 Intel JARVIS

5.12 Microsoft Corporation

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

5.12.2.1 Microsoft Key Five Assets Strategy

5.12.2.2 Microsoft Cortana

5.12.2.3 Genee and Other Acquisition Strategy

5.12.2.4 Tay Bot

5.12.2.5 Xiaoice

5.12.2.6 Microsoft AI and Research Group

5.12.2.7 Industry Collaboration

5.13 Speaktoit Inc.

5.13.1 Overview

5.13.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

5.13.2.1 Assistant.ai

5.14 InteliWISE SA

5.14.1 Overview

5.14.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

5.14.2.1 Virtual Assistant Chatbot

5.14.2.2 Facebook Messenger Bot

5.14.2.3 Proactive LiveChat

5.14.2.4 Omnichannel Contact Center

5.14.2.5 eGOV

5.15 Facebook Inc.

5.15.1 Overview

5.15.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

5.15.2.1 Facebook M

5.15.2.2 DeepText: Text Understanding Engine

5.15.2.3 Third Party Integration

5.16 Salesforce

5.16.1 Overview

5.16.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

5.16.3 Einstein

5.16.4 Acquisition Strategy

5.17 Amazon

5.17.1 Overview

5.17.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

5.17.2.1 Amazon Alexa Voice

5.17.2.2 Amazon Echo

5.18 SK Telecom Co, Ltd.

5.18.1 Overview

5.18.2 Solution and Strategic Initiatives

5.18.2.1 NUGU

5.18.2.2 Inclusion of Conexant Systems AI Capabilities

5.19 motion.ai

5.20 Indigo

5.21 Vokul

5.22 24me

5.23 Robin

5.24 Wunderlist

5.25 Cubic

5.26 Hound

5.27 SIRIUS

5.28 Yahoo Inc.

5.28.1 Overview

5.28.2 Yahoo Chatbots on Kik and Facebook Messenger

5.29 Helpshift

5.30 Haptik, Inc.

5.31 Aspect Software, Inc.

5.31.1 Aspect Mila: Workforce Chatbot

5.31.2 Aspect Chatbots based on ITR

5.32 Inbenta Technologies Inc.

5.32.1 Inbenta Chatbots to Skype and Facebook Messenger

5.32.2 Inbenta Chatbot Development Platform

5.33 Twilio

5.33.1 Twilio Supports HelloVote Chatbot

5.33.2 Exclusive Interview of Twilio

5.33.2.1 Overall Twilio's Comments on Bots

5.33.2.2 Twilio's Responds to Key Questions

5.34 IBM Watson



6. Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Chatbots to Redefine HCI

6.2 Marketing Guide for the Future

6.3 AI Chatbots App

6.4 Recommendations to Market Players

6.4.1 Chatbots for Consumer Market

6.4.2 Integration and Convergence in Enterprise and Industrial Segment

6.4.3 Recommendations to Investors



7. AI Based Chatbot Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024

7.1 Global Markets for AI based Chatbots by Type 2019 - 2024

7.2 AI based Chatbots by Interface Type 2019 - 2024

7.2.1 AI based Voice Chatbots by sub-category 2019 - 2024

7.3 Global Market Size AI Chatbots by Value Chain Components 2019 - 2024

7.4 Global Markets for AI based Chatbots by Business Model 2019 - 2024

7.5 Global Markets for AI based Chatbots by Deployment 2019 - 2024

7.6 Global Markets for AI based Chatbots by Market Segment 2019 - 2024

7.7 Global Markets for AI based Chatbots by Applications 2019 - 2024

7.8 Global Markets for AI based Chat by Use Case 2019 - 2024

7.9 Global Markets for AI based Chatbots by Industry Vertical 2019 - 2024



8. Regional AI based Chatbot Market 2019 - 2024

8.1 AI based Chatbot Market by Region 2019 - 2024

8.2 North America AI Based Chatbot Markets by Country 2019 - 2024

8.3 Latin America AI Based Chatbot Markets by Country 2019 - 2024

8.4 Europe AI Based Chatbot Markets by Country 2019 - 2024

8.5 APAC AI Based Chatbot Markets by Country 2019 - 2024

8.6 MEA AI Based Chatbot Markets by Country 2019 - 2024



9. Conversational AI Forecasts 2019 - 2024

9.1 Global Market for Conversational AI by Deployment Type 2019 - 2024

9.2 Global Markets for Conversational AI by Value Chain Components 2019 - 2024

9.3 Global Markets for Conversational AI by Market Segment 2019 - 2024

9.4 Global Markets for Conversational AI by Applications 2019 - 2024

9.5 Global Markets for Conversational AI by Use Case 2019 - 2024

9.6 Global Markets for Conversational AI by Industry Vertical 2019 - 2024

9.7 Global Markets for Conversational AI by Region 2019 - 2024

9.7.1 North American Markets for Conversational AI by Country 2019 - 2024

9.7.2 Latin American Markets for Conversational AI by Country 2019 - 2024

9.7.3 European Markets for Conversational AI by Country 2019 - 2024

9.7.4 APAC Markets for Conversational AI by Country 2019 - 2024

9.7.5 MEA Markets for Conversational AI by Country 2019 - 2024



Industrial Internet of Things: IIoT Market by Technologies, Solutions and Services



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of Research

1.2 Target Audience

1.3 Key Findings in Report

1.4 Companies in Report



2. Overview

2.1 The Industrial Internet of Things Market Opportunity

2.1.1 People, Processes, and Technology

2.1.2 IIoT and People

2.1.3 IIoT and Processes

2.1.4 IIoT and Technologies

2.2 Critical Focal Areas for IIoT Execution

2.3 IIoT Application Areas

2.3.1 Process Optimization

2.3.2 Enhance, Integrate and Scale existing Corporate IT Systems

2.3.3 Leverage Potential of Existing Infrastructure

2.4 Forming a Foundation for IIoT

2.4.1 Industrial Internet Consortium

2.4.2 Industry Leading Companies set the Pace

2.4.3 Industry Test Beds for IIoT

2.4.4 Industrial Internet Reference Architecture

2.5 Evaluating the Future Potential of IIoT

2.5.1 Cyber-security is a Critical Concern with IIoT

2.5.2 IIoT is Facilitating a Drive in Industrial Automation

2.5.3 Early IIoT Deployments to Benefit Existing Industries

2.5.4 IIoT will work in Collaboration to achieve Success

2.5.5 IIoT and the Fourth Industry Revolution

2.5.6 IIoT to Facilitate Transition to Smart Factories

2.5.7 Connected Factory: New Roles for Suppliers and Customers

2.5.8 IIoT and Product Transformation to an as a Service Economy

2.5.9 Intelligent Manufacturing: From Smart Factories to Smarter Factories

2.5.10 Teleoperation and Tele-robotics

2.5.11 IIoT and Fifth Generation (5G) Wireless

2.5.12 IIoT and Edge Computing



3. IIoT Technologies

3.1 Hardware Technologies

3.1.1 Hardware Development Platforms

3.1.2 Smart Sensors

3.2 Software Technologies

3.2.1 Connectivity Platforms

3.2.2 Data Storage Platforms

3.2.3 Data Analytics and Visualization Platforms

3.2.4 IoT Protocols

3.3 IIoT and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

3.3.1 Role and Importance with IIoT

3.3.2 MES and Cyber-Physical Systems

3.3.3 MES in the Cloud and other Convergence

3.3.4 Future of IIoT Enabled MES

3.4 Edge Computing

3.4.1 Introduction to Edge Computing

3.4.2 Mobile Edge Computing (Mult-access Edge Computing)

3.4.3 Fog Computing (Non-Cellular Edge Computing)

3.4.4 Edge Computing in Industrial Networks and Systems

3.5 Teleoperation and Tele-robotics

3.5.1 Teleoperation

3.5.2 Tele-robotics

3.5.3 Cloud Robotics

3.6 Digital Twin Technologies and Solutions

3.6.1 Digital Twinning

3.6.2 Digital Twin Solution Drivers

3.6.3 Digital Twin Solution Use Cases

3.7 Network Technologies in IIoT

3.7.1 Wireless Local Area Network

3.7.2 Wireless Personal Area Network

3.7.3 Wireless Wide Area Networks

3.7.4 Wireless Sensor Networks



4. IIoT in Industry Verticals

4.1 Automotive and Transportation

4.2 Cargo and Logistics

4.3 Healthcare

4.4 Manufacturing

4.5 Oil and Gas

4.6 Utilities



5. IIoT Company Analysis

5.1 ABB

5.2 Accenture

5.3 AGT International

5.4 ARM Holdings

5.5 ATOS

5.6 B+B SmartWorx

5.7 Bosch

5.8 C3, Inc.

5.9 Cisco System Inc.

5.10 Digi International

5.11 Echelon Corporation

5.12 Elecsys Corporation

5.13 General Electric

5.14 Hitachi

5.15 IBM

5.16 Oracle

5.17 PTC

5.18 Real Time Innovation

5.19 Rockwell Automation

5.20 SAP

5.21 Sensata Technologies

5.22 Siemens

5.23 Wind River

5.24 Worldsensing

5.25 Wovyn LLC.



6. IIoT Global Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024

6.1 IIoT Market by Region 2019 - 2024

6.2 IIoT Global Market by Products Offered 2019 - 2024

6.2.1 IIoT Market for Hardware in 2019 - 2024

6.2.2 IIoT Market for Software in 2019 - 2024

6.2.3 IIoT Market for Services 2019 - 2024

6.3 IIoT Global Market by Industry Vertical 2019 - 2024

6.3.1 IIoT Deployments in Manufacturing Sector 2019 - 2024

6.3.2 Healthcare Market for IIoT 2019 - 2024

6.3.3 Automotive Industry Market for IIoT 2019 - 2024

6.3.4 Retail industry Market for IIoT 2019 - 2024

6.3.5 Oil and Gas Industry Market for IIoT 2019 - 2024

6.3.6 Market for IIoT by Cargo and Logistic Sector 2019 - 2024

6.3.7 IIoT business in Utilities Sector 2019 - 2024

6.3.8 IIoT business in Hospitality Sector 2019 - 2024



7. Future of IIoT Technologies, Solutions, and Deployment

7.1 IIoT Deployment and Support

7.1.1 Carrier Supported IIoT Networks

7.1.2 IIoT and Private Wireless Networks

7.2 Evolution of IIoT Economic Value

7.2.1 Internal Company Benefits

7.2.2 Customer Oriented Benefits

7.2.3 IIoT Data Becomes the Product

7.3 IIoT and Technology Convergence

7.4 IIoT Data as a Service

7.4.1 DaaS Market for Business Data (Enterprise and Industrial)

7.5 DaaS Market by Source: Machine and Non-Machine Data

7.6 DaaS Market by Data Collection: IoT and Non-IoT Data



Smart Machines in Enterprise and Industrial IoT Market Outlook and Forecasts



1. Introduction

1.1 Smart Machines in Perspective

1.2 Smart Machine Drivers

1.3 Smart Machine Market Development

1.4 Smart Machine Industry Dynamics



2. Smart Machine Ecosystem

2.1 Cognitive Computing and Artificial Intelligence

2.2 Sensor Networks and Smart Dust

2.3 Application Specific Algorithm and Machine Learning

2.4 Purpose Built Smart Machines and Neurocomputer

2.5 Intelligent Automation and Robotic Process Automation

2.6 Industrial Automation System

2.7 Workplace Automation Systems

2.8 IoT and Smart Systems

2.9 5G, MEC, and Cloud Computing



3. Smart Machine Market Analysis and Forecasts

3.1 Global Market Forecast 2019 - 2024

3.1.1 Total Smart Machine Market

3.1.2 Smart Machine Product Market

3.1.3 Smart Machine Technology Market

3.1.3.1 Smart Machine Cognitive Technology Market

3.1.3.1.1 Smart Machine Robotics Technology Market

3.1.3.2 Smart Machine Neurocomputing Technology Market

3.1.4 Smart Machine Market Segment

3.1.4.1 Smart Machine Market in Industry Verticals

3.2 Regional Market Forecast 2019 - 2024

3.2.1 Smart Machine Regional Market

3.2.2 APAC Smart Machine Market

3.2.2.1 APAC Market by Product, Technology, Market Segment, and Industry Vertical

3.2.2.2 APAC Market by Country

3.2.3 North America Smart Machine Market

3.2.3.1 North America Market by Product, Technology, Market Segment, and Industry Vertical

3.2.3.2 North America Market by Country

3.2.4 Europe Smart Machine Market

3.2.4.1 Europe Market by Product, Technology, Market Segment, and Industry Vertical

3.2.4.2 Europe Market by Country

3.2.5 ME&A Smart Machine Market

3.2.5.1 ME&A Market by Product, Technology, Market Segment, and Industry Vertical

3.2.5.2 ME&A Market by Country

3.2.6 Latin America Smart Machine Market

3.2.6.1 Latin America Market by Product, Technology, Market Segment, and Industry Vertical

3.2.6.2 Latin America Market by Country



4. Company Analysis

4.1 IBM Corporation

4.1.1 Company Overview

4.1.2 Strategic Initiative

4.2 Google Inc.

4.3 Narrative Science Inc.

4.4 Apple Inc.

4.5 Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

4.6 Microsoft Corporation

4.7 General Electric Co.

4.8 Rockwell Automation Inc.

4.9 ABB Ltd.

4.10 LG Electronics

4.11 NVIDIA Corporation

4.12 SparkCognition Inc.

4.13 Cisco Systems

4.14 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

4.15 Axis Communications AB

4.16 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

4.17 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

4.18 Baidu Inc.

4.19 KUKA AG

4.20 Motion Controls Robotics Inc.

4.21 Rethink Robotics

4.22 BAE Systems

4.23 Honeywell International Inc.



5. Conclusions and Recommendations



Full List of Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.

Accenture

AGT International

Amazon

AOL

Apple Inc.

ARM Holdings

ATOS

Augury Systems

Axis Communications AB

B+B SmartWorx

BAE Systems

Baidu Inc.

Bosch

C3, Inc.

C-B4

Cisco System Inc.

Comfy

Digi International

Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

Echelon Corporation

Elecsys Corporation

Facebook

FocusMotion

General Electric

General Electric Co.

Glassbeam

Google Inc.

H2O.ai

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Imagimob

Inbenta

Intel

Koninklijke Philips N.V

KUKA AG

LG Electronics

Maana

Microsoft Corporation

mnubo

MoBagel

Moov

Motion Controls Robotics Inc.

Narrative Science Inc.

Neura

NVIDIA Corporation

OpenAI

Oracle

PointGrab

PTC

Real Time Innovation

Rethink Robotics

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Salesforce

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

SAP

Sensata Technologies

Sentenai

Sentrian

Siemens

Skype

SparkCognition Inc.

Tachyus

Tellmeplus

Tesla

Twitter

Veros Systems

Wind River

Worldsensing

x.ai

Yahoo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iez0cz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

