Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market Forecast Report: Enterprise AI Market to Surge, Predicted to Hit $1.89 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

AI offers a significant advantage in the industry by automating repetitive tasks, thus enabling workers to focus on more complex and creative work. By automating procedures such as data input, customer service, and inventory management, businesses can enhance efficiency and productivity while utilizing fewer resources. Additionally, AI can provide valuable insights into the operations of firms, enabling optimization and data-driven decision-making.



To exemplify the impact of enterprise AI, the case of Daikin, a prominent manufacturing company, can be considered. The company leveraged enterprise AI to enhance inventory planning and sales prediction across more than 250 sites. Daikin implemented a multi-algorithmic time-series forecasting system that achieved an accuracy rate of over 90% in volume and value prediction. This improved accuracy enabled Daikin to make more informed decisions and optimize their operations effectively.



In this report, the global enterprise AI market has been segmented based on type, technology, end user, and geography. Based on component, the enterprise AI market has been categorized into solutions and services. Based on technology, the enterprise AI market is categorized into NLP, ML, computer vision, and others. Based on end-user, the enterprise AI market has been categorized into healthcare, retail, manufacturing, IT/Telecom, BFSI, and others. By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The North America region is currently the most dominant market for enterprise AI market.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on component, technology, end user, and geography. The report provides an overview of the global Enterprise AI market and analyzes market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2023-2028. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on technology, end user, and geographical region. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of Enterprise AI providers.

The report covers the market in the different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for enterprise AI in 2022 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2028. The scope of the study includes different types of enterprise AI and also includes the services and technology that support enterprise AI.

The Report Includes

A brief general outlook of the global market for enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) systems

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Understanding of the upcoming market potential for enterprise AI market, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global enterprise AI market, and corresponding market share analysis based on component, technology, end user, and geographical region

Discussion of the major growth drivers, opportunities and challenges, technology updates, prospects, and impact of macroeconomic variables influencing the market for enterprise AI systems as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)

Identification of the key players operating in the global enterprise AI market, and analysis of their competitive landscape based on product portfolios, recent developments, operational integration, and other strategic advantages

Company profiles of major global players

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Enhanced Customer Service

Maximized Sales

Fortified Cybersecurity

Optimized Supply Chains

Task Automation

Existing Products Upgradation

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Challenges

Future of Enterprise Ai

Rise of AI in Business Development

Macroeconomic Factors

Chapter 4 Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for Improving Business Functions

Increasing Partnership Among Market Leaders

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Component, Technology, and End-user

Global Enterprise Ai Market, by Component Solutions Services

Global Enterprise Ai Market, by Technology Natural Language Processing (Nlp) Machine Learning Computer Vision

Global Enterprise Ai Market, by End-user Retail BFSI Manufacturing Healthcare IT and Telecom



Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 ESG Developments

Key ESG Issues in the AI Industry

Carbon Footprint/Environmental Impact

Electricity

AI Industry ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Case Study

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Global Market Rankings

Google LLC

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Chapter 9 M&A and Fundings Outlook

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

C3.Ai, Inc.

Datarobot Inc.

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Ibm Corp.

Intel Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Nvidia Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP

