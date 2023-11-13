Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market Forecast Report: Enterprise AI Market to Surge, Predicted to Hit $1.89 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

AI offers a significant advantage in the industry by automating repetitive tasks, thus enabling workers to focus on more complex and creative work. By automating procedures such as data input, customer service, and inventory management, businesses can enhance efficiency and productivity while utilizing fewer resources. Additionally, AI can provide valuable insights into the operations of firms, enabling optimization and data-driven decision-making.

To exemplify the impact of enterprise AI, the case of Daikin, a prominent manufacturing company, can be considered. The company leveraged enterprise AI to enhance inventory planning and sales prediction across more than 250 sites. Daikin implemented a multi-algorithmic time-series forecasting system that achieved an accuracy rate of over 90% in volume and value prediction. This improved accuracy enabled Daikin to make more informed decisions and optimize their operations effectively.

In this report, the global enterprise AI market has been segmented based on type, technology, end user, and geography. Based on component, the enterprise AI market has been categorized into solutions and services. Based on technology, the enterprise AI market is categorized into NLP, ML, computer vision, and others. Based on end-user, the enterprise AI market has been categorized into healthcare, retail, manufacturing, IT/Telecom, BFSI, and others. By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The North America region is currently the most dominant market for enterprise AI market.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on component, technology, end user, and geography. The report provides an overview of the global Enterprise AI market and analyzes market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2023-2028. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on technology, end user, and geographical region. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of Enterprise AI providers.

The report covers the market in the different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for enterprise AI in 2022 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2028. The scope of the study includes different types of enterprise AI and also includes the services and technology that support enterprise AI.

The Report Includes

  • A brief general outlook of the global market for enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) systems
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • Understanding of the upcoming market potential for enterprise AI market, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
  • Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global enterprise AI market, and corresponding market share analysis based on component, technology, end user, and geographical region
  • Discussion of the major growth drivers, opportunities and challenges, technology updates, prospects, and impact of macroeconomic variables influencing the market for enterprise AI systems as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)
  • Identification of the key players operating in the global enterprise AI market, and analysis of their competitive landscape based on product portfolios, recent developments, operational integration, and other strategic advantages
  • Company profiles of major global players

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Enhanced Customer Service
  • Maximized Sales
  • Fortified Cybersecurity
  • Optimized Supply Chains
  • Task Automation
  • Existing Products Upgradation
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Drivers
  • Market Restraints
  • Market Challenges
  • Future of Enterprise Ai
  • Rise of AI in Business Development
  • Macroeconomic Factors

Chapter 4 Market Opportunities

  • Growing Demand for Improving Business Functions
  • Increasing Partnership Among Market Leaders

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Component, Technology, and End-user

  • Global Enterprise Ai Market, by Component
    • Solutions
    • Services
  • Global Enterprise Ai Market, by Technology
    • Natural Language Processing (Nlp)
    • Machine Learning
    • Computer Vision
  • Global Enterprise Ai Market, by End-user
    • Retail
    • BFSI
    • Manufacturing
    • Healthcare
    • IT and Telecom

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 ESG Developments

  • Key ESG Issues in the AI Industry
  • Carbon Footprint/Environmental Impact
  • Electricity
  • AI Industry ESG Performance Analysis
  • Environmental Performance
  • Social Performance
  • Governance Performance
  • Case Study
  • Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

  • Global Market Rankings
  • Google LLC
  • IBM Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.

Chapter 9 M&A and Fundings Outlook

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.
  • C3.Ai, Inc.
  • Datarobot Inc.
  • Google LLC
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Ibm Corp.
  • Intel Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Nvidia Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • SAP

