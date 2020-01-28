Global Enterprise Content Delivery Network and Enterprise Streaming Software Market is expected to Reach US$ 1,757 Million by 2027, Growing at an Estimated CAGR of 12.8% Over the Forecast Period due to Increase in Usage of Videos for Internal Communication Among Corporates, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Content Delivery Network and Enterprise Streaming Software Market has been witnessing a consistent growth. Organizations are opting videos as a medium to construct organizational culture and improve employee participation and retention rates. Whether it is company meetings, town hall or on demand training sessions, video allows international business enterprises to reach employees everywhere. Corporates are capitalizing on the advantages of enterprise content delivery network infrastructure as it removes the necessity to invest in hardware, expensive bandwidth or labor, while supplying the television like video experience to employees. Since corporate bandwidth capacity is limited and under dimensioned, for thousands of concurrent video sessions, increasing capacity demands hefty capital expenditure in hardware as well as costs for setup and ongoing maintenance. e-CDN has become a valuable asset to organizations looking for top quality enterprise grade live streaming experiences which offers flexible scale at a fraction of price. Therefore, e-CDN architecture becomes one of the most common ways to alleviate some of the challenges that networks face on a daily basis, which conventional infrastructure does not provide. Indeed, enterprise content delivery network beholds future of Corporate Communication.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of Enterprise Content Delivery Network and Enterprise Streaming Software Market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major region across the globe.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, Global Enterprise Content Delivery Network and Enterprise Streaming Software Market is expected to reach US$ 1,757 million by 2027, as there is increase in use of videos for internal communication among corporates.

In terms of deployment, cloud-based enterprise video streaming software accounted for a market share of more than 60% owing to their cost efficiency.

Adoption among small and medium sized enterprises remain low, however, would increase at a higher CAGR of 13.7% by the year 2027.

Some of the players operating in the market are Adobe, Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Inc, Brightcove, Cisco Systems, Inc, Cloudflare Inc, DaCast Inc, Haivision, Hive Streaming AB, IBM Corporation, Kaltura, Inc., Kollective Technology, Inc, MediaPlatform Inc, Microsoft, movingimage EVP GmbH, Panopto, Peer5, Premiere Global Services Inc., Qumu, Ramp Holdings, Inc., Sonic Foundry, Inc., Streambox, Vbrick, Vidizmo LLC

Enterprise Content Delivery Network and Enterprise Streaming Software Market :

By Offering

Enterprise Video Streaming Software



Enterprise Content Delivery Network (eCDN)

By Deployment

Cloud Based



On Premise

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises



SMEs

By Geography

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

Latin America

