Global Enterprise Content Management Software Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024 by Deployment Model, Component Type, Service, Enterprise, & End-Use Industry

The global enterprise content management (ECM) software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2024.

An enterprise content management (ECM) software is used to create, distribute, archive, store and manage unstructured content as well as to analyze the usage to enable the organizations to deliver related content to users as per their requirement. This software enables organizations to save time and money by systematically managing content like scanned documents, emails, reports, medical images and office documents.

It allows companies to store, track, edit and collaborate on content creation and other information projects while ensuring security. In this way, it serves as a platform for enterprises to share structured information across multiple departments or teams and manage the workflow efficiently.

Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Software Market Drivers:

ECM software establishes smooth collaboration and coordination among the employees of an organization as it streamlines the cycle of information and automates various business processes. It also enables financial institutions to accomplish short-term revenue objectives more quickly by analyzing and improving the customer experience on digital channels.

Protection against data loss is a growing concern among various enterprises as it is necessary to protect the data for future use. The increasing requirement for securing confidential data is bolstering the adoption of ECM software.

Several organizations prefer using mobile devices to access and collaborate on content and business documents anytime and anywhere. The integration of ECM software with smartphones and tablets is creating a positive outlook for the global market.

This also allows efficient distribution of work between employees which helps to make different functional processes traceable and aligns various on-going tasks.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global enterprise content management software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global enterprise content management software industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global enterprise content management software industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global enterprise content management software industry?

What is the structure of the global enterprise content management software industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global enterprise content management software industry?

What are the profit margins in the global enterprise content management software industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Enterprise Content Management Software Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Deployment Model

5.4 Market Breakup by Component Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Service

5.6 Market Breakup by Enterprise

5.7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Deployment Model

6.1 On-Premises

6.2 Cloud-Based



7 Market Breakup by Component Type

7.1 DMS

7.2 WCM

7.3 DCC

7.4 Records Management

7.5 Document Imaging

7.6 BPM

7.7 Others



8 Market Breakup by Service

8.1 Professional

8.2 Managed



9 Market Breakup by Enterprise

9.1 Small and Medium Enterprise

9.2 Large Enterprise



10 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

10.1 Telecom and IT

10.2 BFSI

10.3 Retail

10.4 Education

10.5 Manufacturing

10.6 Media and Entertainment

10.7 Government

10.8 Healthcare

10.9 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Capgemini SE

16.3.2 Xerox Corporation

16.3.3 OpenText Corporation

16.3.4 IBM Corporation

16.3.5 Oracle Corporation

16.3.6 M-Files Corp.

16.3.7 Hyland Software Inc.

16.3.8 Epicor Software Corp

16.3.9 Alfresco Software Inc.

16.3.10 DocuWare GmbH

16.3.11 Datamatics Global Services Limited

16.3.12 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

16.3.13 Microsoft Corporation

16.3.14 Newgen Software Technologies Limited



