Global Enterprise Data Storage Market 2018-2022 - Increased Adoption of Cloud Applications is Driving the Market

Global enterprise data storage market to grow at a CAGR of 3.41% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is unified storage systems. Previously, SAN and NAS were considered as two separate storage appliances. However, SAN is a block-based storage solution, and NAS is a file-based storage solution. Both storages have their own advantages and disadvantages when it comes to execution.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased adoption of cloud applications. Traditional data centers relied on on-premises hardware that stores data within an organization. However, cloud-based data centers are gaining prominence as they compute data in the off-premise form.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high operating expenses for vendors. Depending upon the end-user requirement, different specifications of enterprise data storage needs to be designed and developed, which is an expensive task as it requires a high level of speculation in R&D processes.

Key Vendors

Dell

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

IBM



NetApp

Western Digital

Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Segmentation by type

Comparison by type

SAN - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

NAS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

DAS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by type



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Banking and financial services - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user



PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity



PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

SDS

Unified storage systems

Decline in enterprise data storage prices



PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Dell

FUJITSU

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

IBM 5

NetApp

Western Digital

List of abbreviations



PART 16: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/99q853/global_enterprise?w=5

