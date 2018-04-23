Global Enterprise Data Storage Market 2018-2022 - Increased Adoption of Cloud Applications is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Enterprise Data Storage Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global enterprise data storage market to grow at a CAGR of 3.41% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is unified storage systems. Previously, SAN and NAS were considered as two separate storage appliances. However, SAN is a block-based storage solution, and NAS is a file-based storage solution. Both storages have their own advantages and disadvantages when it comes to execution.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased adoption of cloud applications. Traditional data centers relied on on-premises hardware that stores data within an organization. However, cloud-based data centers are gaining prominence as they compute data in the off-premise form.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high operating expenses for vendors. Depending upon the end-user requirement, different specifications of enterprise data storage needs to be designed and developed, which is an expensive task as it requires a high level of speculation in R&D processes.
Key Vendors
- Dell
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development
- IBM
- NetApp
- Western Digital
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
Segmentation by type
Comparison by type
SAN - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
NAS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
DAS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by type
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Banking and financial services - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION
Regional comparison
Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
SDS
Unified storage systems
Decline in enterprise data storage prices
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Dell
FUJITSU
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development
IBM 5
NetApp
Western Digital
List of abbreviations
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/99q853/global_enterprise?w=5
