Global Enterprise Imaging Solutions Market, Forecast to 2024: Enterprise Imaging Solution, Coupled with Unified Vendor-neutral Archive (VNA), is the Strategy to Achieve Improved Healthcare Outcomes
Oct 08, 2019, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enterprise Imaging Solutions Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This growth insights service presents an analysis of the global enterprise imaging solutions market. With healthcare systems gradually transitioning to value-based care, care providers are increasingly relying on imaging informatics systems to achieve clinical, operational, and financial excellence which are the key factors to succeed in a value-based care environment. However, the traditional Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), which has been the dominant mode of image archival, sharing, and viewing, is grossly incapable of supporting the requirements of care providers to practice collaborative care' which has become an absolute necessity in the value-based environment.
Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) that were introduced to address the shortcomings of PACS have not truly filled all the gaps in the solution set. Enterprise imaging solutions are expected to combine the best of PACS and VNA as well as image-enable the enterprise for seamless image sharing and viewing across multiple departments, modalities, and sites, thus, bringing in efficiencies and desired clinical and operational benefits.
Research Highlights
This research service covers the following segments under enterprise imaging
- Imaging Clinical Decision Support Solutions
- Imaging Business Analytics Solutions
- Enterprise Image Exchange Solutions
- Enterprise Workflow Orchestration Solutions
- Enterprise Image Viewing and Mobile Imaging Solutions
- Vendor-neutral and Enterprise PACS Archives
- Image-and Cloud-enabled Healthcare Content Management Solutions
Enterprise imaging constitutes the single-largest growth opportunity for the imaging informatics market at the global level. It is also the area where most industry participants have been placing their product and business development emphasis. Today, the enterprise imaging IT solution set primarily attracts larger hospitals and organizations operating at multiple sites, such as hospital networks and health systems, while smaller hospitals, which are still quite departmentalized in their imaging IT purchasing approach, are indirectly benefiting from these technologies as a result of the deployments of their larger counterparts.
With the entry of global vendors with established product and service lines, trying to take on regional and local vendors, the enterprise imaging market is becoming highly competitive. In this perspective, the market potential and growth in the enterprise imaging segment are analyzed and enumerated and key participants in each segment are mapped. The market forecast and trends highlight the key drivers, revenue segments, and growth areas.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Current State of the Global Medical Imaging Informatics Sector
- Key Findings
- Evolution of Medical Imaging Informatics Applications
- Study Scope and Segmentation
- Methodology
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Key Findings - Geographic Outlook
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
2. Introduction to Enterprise Imaging Solutions Market
- What is Enterprise Imaging?
- Segmenting the Medical Imaging Informatics Market
- Enterprise Imaging Solutions - Product Definition
- Convergence of Multiple-ologies
- Key Drivers for Enterprise Imaging Platform
- Top Trends Driving the Adoption of Enterprise Imaging Solutions in the Medical Imaging Informatics Sector
3. Market Overview - What PACS and VNA Failed to Address
- Overview of the Current Medical Imaging Informatics Application Landscape
- What PACS and VNA Fail to Address
- Beyond PACS and Siloed Departmental Image Archives
- Why Enterprise Imaging?
- Why Consider Enterprise Imaging Now?
- Enterprise Imaging and Data Management Solutions
- Enterprise Imaging Solution Coupled With Unified VNA - The Strategic Approach to Achieve Improved Healthcare Outcomes
- Enterprise Imaging and Unified VNA Strategy - Benefits
- Enterprise Imaging Solutions - Competitive Landscape
4. Enterprise Imaging Solutions Segmentation
- Enterprise Imaging Solutions - Various Solution Categories
- Enterprise Imaging Solutions - Product Category Definition
5. Forecast and Trends - Total Enterprise Imaging Solutions Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Segments
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product Segments
- Enterprise Imaging Solutions - Growth Drivers
6. Key Benefits - Enterprise Imaging Solutions and Unified VNA Strategy
- Enterprise Imaging and Unified VNA Strategy - Key Benefits To Healthcare Providers and Stakeholders
- Evolving Cloud-based Enterprise Imaging Solution and Its Potential
- The Potential of Cloud-based Enterprise Imaging Solution Discussion
- What to Look for When Seeking Enterprise Imaging Solutions?
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Consolidation in the Provider Ecosystem
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Increasing Shortage of Radiologists
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Leveraging on Business Analytics to Drive Excellence
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Emerging Influence of Collaborative Care
- Growth Opportunity 5 - EU's Potential Demand for Enterprise Solutions
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
- Legal Disclaimer
8. Appendix
- List of Acronyms Used
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/essr0f
