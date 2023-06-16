Global Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) Market Business Report 2023 - Metadata Management Becomes Vital for Data-Driven Businesses

16 Jun, 2023, 21:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Tools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 18.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.1% CAGR
The Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.7% and 15.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Enterprise Metadata Management: An Introduction
- Enterprise Metadata Management Market: Growth Prospects & Outlook
- Cloud Deployment Model Segment Posts Fastest Growth
- Tools Segment Leads Enterprise Metadata Management Market
- BFSI Industry Vertical Dominates Global Market
- Developed Regions Command Global Enterprise Metadata Management Market, Asia-Pacific Exhibits High Growth
- Impact of COVID-19
- Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Metadata Management Becomes Vital for Data-Driven Businesses
- Rapid Growth of Enterprise Data Volumes Presents Broad-based Opportunities for Metadata Management Market
- Rising Tide of Digitalization and Explosive Growth of Digital Data Create the Need for Enterprise Metadata Management: Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
- Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data
- Average Number of Apps per Employee by Company Size
- Average Number of Apps per Company by Company Size
- Expanding Volumes of Industrial Big Data Fuels Demand for Metadata Management
- IoT Endpoints Installed Base in Billion Units for 2018-2021
- IoT Endpoints Worldwide: Breakdown (in %) of IoT Endpoints Installed Base for 2019
- Rise of Digital Transformation as the New Age Enterprise Strategy Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion
- Global Industry Digitalization Index Score by Industry Group for the Year 2019
- Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025
- Market Benefits from the Expansion of Data Warehousing, Data Pooling and Data Mining Operations in Enterprises
- Regulations, Risk and Compliance Management: Important Drivers of Growth in Enterprise Data Management Market
- Rising Significance of Metadata Management in GDPR Compliance
- New Technologies Increase Importance of Metadata Management for Enterprises
- Growing Significance of AI and Machine Learning for Improving Data Quality and Management of Enterprise Metadata
- Machine Learning Assists Metadata Management
- AI for Easier Creation of Metadata
- Enterprise AI & ML Necessitate Effective Data Management
- Metadata Management Solutions for Enhanced Data Access
- Metadata Crucial for Success of Big Data Analytics
- Metadata Forms the Core of Data Catalog
- Rising Significance of Data Governance and Data Standardization among Enterprises Spurs Market Growth
- Global Data Governance Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025
- Metadata Management Automation Helps Transform Data Governance
- Need to Cut Down Risk of Enterprise Data Assets Drives Need for Enterprise Metadata Management
- Organizations Exploit Active Metadata to Improve Data-Driven Business Functions
- Enterprises Leverage Sophisticated Tools to Modernize Metadata Management
- Better Automation to Develop and Maintain Metadata
- Metadata for New Semantics and Practices
- Centralization of Metadata
- Managing Metadata on New Platforms
- Metadata Management Tools Market: Poised for Stable Growth
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 61 Featured)
- Adaptive, Inc.
- Alation, Inc.
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- ASG Technologies
- Cambridge Semantics
- CentricMinds
- Collibra Inc.
- Data Advantage Group
- erwin Inc.
- Global IDs
- IDERA, Inc.
- Infogix, Inc.
- Informatica
- Information Builders
- International Business Machines Corporation
- MuleSoft LLC
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Smartlogic Semaphore Ltd
- Syncsort
- Talend
- TIBCO Software Inc.
- TopQuadrant, Inc.
- Varonics Systems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/in4axh
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article