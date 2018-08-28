Global Enterprise Networking Market Devices 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Hewlett Packard, Dell Technologies & Nokia
The "Global Enterprise Networking Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Enterprise Networking Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.56% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Enterprise Networking Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the increasing adoption of HPC systems by enterprises. Firms require HPC systems to solve highly complex tasks, such as the simulation of air effects on a plane wing.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing investment in data centers. The massive growth in the amount of data being generated has compelled several companies to build data centers of their own or opt for rented data centers space.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the complex installation process and high cost of network infrastructure. The installation process in enterprise networking is complex and require high accuracy and high-performance equipment such as network security appliances, Ethernet switches, and routers.
Key Market Trends
- White box switching
- Increasing adoption of HPC systems by enterprises
- High adoption of SaaS applications by enterprises
- Evolution of RMM
Key vendors
- Cisco Systems
- Huawei Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development
- Dell Technologies
- Nokia
Key Topics Covered:
01: Executive Summary
02: Scope Of The Report
03: Research Methodology
04: Market Landscape
05: Market Sizing
06: Five Forces Analysis
07: Market Segmentation By Product
08: Customer Landscape
09: Regional Landscape
10: Decision Framework
11: Drivers And Challenges
12: Market Trends
13: Vendor Landscape
14: Vendor Analysis
15: Appendix
