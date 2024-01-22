Global Enterprise Servers Market Outlook Report, Featuring IBM, Hewlett Packard, Dell, Inspur & Lenovo

News provided by

Research and Markets

22 Jan, 2024, 10:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Outlook Report - Enterprise Servers" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise servers market research report provides an executive-level overview of the current servers market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027. Published annually, the global enterprise servers market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key servers market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the servers landscape.

Report Highlights

  • The global enterprise servers market size was pegged at $100 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Growth in data center demands for higher memory has been a key factor driving the enterprise demand for servers over the years. This rise in demand is especially due to enterprises' increasing use of cloud applications and services, edge computing, and high-performance computing, all of which need faster and higher data capacities.
  • Enterprise servers market would see the majority share of its revenue come from low-end servers segment over the forecast period. Revenue from low-end servers segment reached $65.5 billion in 2022 and is set to grow up to $82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.6%.
  • BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for enterprise servers, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period.
  • Asia-Pacific is the leading regional market with revenue pegged at $35.3 billion for 2022 and set to grow up to $50.1 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

The global outlook report provides information and insights into global enterprise servers market

  • The primary finding from the view of revenue opportunities in the enterprise servers market through to 2027, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.
  • The latest trends impacting the enterprise servers market.
  • The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of enterprise servers market.
  • The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of enterprise servers.
  • The overview of top ICT vendors in the enterprise servers market.

This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the enterprise servers market. It helps the reader to understand the enterprise servers market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and challenges/inhibitors shaping the enterprise servers market.

  • The report is exhaustive and up-to-date providing market opportunity forecasts in the enterprise servers market from 2022 to 2027, spanning technology segments (services), six regions, 22 verticals, and two size bands.
  • The report provides an assessment of enterprise servers vendors.
  • The report also discusses the opportunities and recommendations for vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Overview
  • Market and Technology Trends
  • Market Growth Drivers
  • Market Growth Inhibitors/Challenges
  • Key Product/Services Market Snapshot
  • Key Regional Market Snapshot
  • Key Vertical Market Snapshot
  • Competitive Landscape

Company Coverage

  • IBM
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Dell
  • Inspur
  • Lenovo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hyqb77

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Unconventional Production in the US Lower 48 Region - Major Oil Shale Players Include Permian Basin, DJ Basin, Eagle Ford & Bakken, while Haynesville, Marcellus & Scoop Stack Dominate Gas Shale

Unconventional Production in the US Lower 48 Region - Major Oil Shale Players Include Permian Basin, DJ Basin, Eagle Ford & Bakken, while Haynesville, Marcellus & Scoop Stack Dominate Gas Shale

The "Unconventional Production in the US Lower 48, H1 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The US crude oil production...
Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Report 2024-2034, Featuring BASF, Formosa Plastics, Hexcel, Nippon Carbon, SGL Carbon, Teijin, Toray Industries & Voith

Global Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic Composites Market Report 2024-2034, Featuring BASF, Formosa Plastics, Hexcel, Nippon Carbon, SGL Carbon, Teijin, Toray Industries & Voith

The "Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Composites Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. World revenue...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.