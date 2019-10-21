Global Enterprise Software Market Outlook, 2022 - Emergence of SaaS-Based Solutions / Augmenting Mergers & Acquisitions / Emergence of Analytics

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enterprise Software Market Outlook to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is anticipated that the market will post growth at a CAGR of around 5.47% during 2016-2022.

The global enterprise software market, which is presently at a blooming stage, holds huge potential for growth in the coming years. A need for enterprise software is growing because of rising awareness, tough competition and increasing disposable income. It is used to satisfy the needs of an organization, rather than individual users. Such organizations would include businesses, schools, interest-based user groups, clubs, charities, or governments. The countless benefits of using enterprise software has attracted end-users in the banking, manufacturing, retail, communication, insurance, automobile etc.

The report studies the market by segments to provide an overview of different segments. It has been found that analytics software market holds the major share of the total market, followed by performance management software, business process management software and audit software. Also, segmentation by geography and by industry has been studied in the report.

As per this study, the enterprise software market has been showing significant growth in developed economies. To provide further comprehensive information, an in-depth regional level analysis of major global enterprise software markets, viz. America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, with forecast till 2022 has been incorporated into the report. The section also covers the current market scenario and major industry developments in each region.

All the current trends & drivers of the global enterprise software industry have been evaluated in the report to provide an unbiased outlook of the global enterprise software market to clients. The report also includes the profiles of key industry players with their business overview, product and services offering, key financials and recent developments. It gives information to readers looking to venture into this industry, and facilitates them to formulate strategies while going for an investment/partnership in the global enterprise software market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Analyst View

2. Research Methodology

3. Global Economic Outlook

4. Global Enterprise Software Market Outlook to 2022

5. Global Enterprise Software Module Market



5.1 Analytics Software Market

5.2 Business Process Management Software Market

5.3 Audit Software Market

5.4 Performance Management Software Market

6. Global Enterprise Software Market by Industry

6.1 Banking & Securities Industry

6.2 Communications, Media and Services Industry

6.3 Manufacturing and Natural Resources

6.4 Insurance Industry

6.5 Retail Industry

6.6 Automobile Industry

6.7 Others

7. Global Enterprise Software Market by Geography

7.1 Americas

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East & Africa

8. Global SaaS Software Market

9. Industry Drivers



9.1 Rising Broadband Penetration

9.2 Increased Affordability

9.3 Rising Global e-commerce Market

10. Industry Roadblocks

10.1 Shortage of Technical Training Resources

10.2 Lack of Awareness

10.3 Obsolete User Interface

11. Industry Trends

11.1 Emergence of SaaS-Based Solutions

11.2 Augmenting Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3 Emergence of Analytics

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Share of Major Players

12.2 Company Profiles

12.2.1 Microsoft

12.2.2 Oracle Corp.

12.2.3 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

12.2.4 Sparta Systems

12.2.5 TIBCO

13. Opportunities in Global Enterprise Software Market

