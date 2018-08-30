Global Enterprise Software Market Outlook, Forecast & Analysis 2012-2024: Market is Anticipated to Exceed US$ 575 Billion

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Enterprise Software Market Outlook and Forecast (By Segment, Industry Verticals, Geography, Vendors, Recent Developments) - Global Analysis to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise software market has reported a significant growth in recent years and is anticipated to exceed US$ 575 Billion by 2024.





Enterprise software is used by organizations of all sizes - small, medium, and large - in various industry verticals such as manufacturing, media and entertainment, healthcare, retail, public sector, banking, financial services, and insurance, telecom, transportation, energy and utilities, and distribution.

With increasing global competition and rising awareness regarding enterprises software across the globe, the worldwide enterprise software market is poised to scale newer acmes. Moreover, introduction of novel software services, technology innovation and advancement, rising number of enterprises in the world and entry of new industry players, are all set to further boost the market growth.





Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary







2. Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast to 2024







3. Global Enterprise Software Market Share and Forecast to 2024



3.1 Global Enterprise Software Market Share and Forecast - By Segment



3.2 Global Enterprise Software Market Share and Forecast - By Industry Verticals



3.3 Global Enterprise Software Market Share and Forecast - By Geography



3.4 Global Enterprise Software Market Share and Forecast - By Vendors







4. Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast - By Segment (2010 - 2024)



4.1 Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market and Forecast



4.1.1 Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market Share by Vendors (2013 - 2017)



4.2 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market and Forecast



4.2.1 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Share by Vendors (2015 - 2017)



4.3 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market and Forecast



4.3.1 Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market Share by Vendors (2014 - 2017)



4.4 Supply Chain Management (SCM) Software Market and Forecast



4.4.1 Supply Chain Management (SCM) Software Market Share by Vendors (2014 - 2017)



4.5 Web Conferencing Collaboration/Social Software Suites Market and Forecast



4.5.1 Web Conferencing Collaboration/Social Software Suites Market Share by Vendors (2015 - 2016)



4.6 Other Software Market and Forecast







5. Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast - By Industry Verticals (2014 - 2024)



5.1 Enterprise Software Market by Banking and Securities Industry



5.2 Enterprise Software Market by Communications, Media and Services Industry



5.3 Enterprise Software Market by Manufacturing and Natural Resources Industry



5.4 Enterprise Software Market by Insurance Industry



5.5 Enterprise Software Market by Retail Industry



5.6 Enterprise Software Market by Transportation Industry



5.7 Enterprise Software Market by Healthcare Industry



5.8 Enterprise Software Market by Other Industry







6. Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast - By Geography (2012 - 2024)



6.1 North America - Enterprise Software Market and Forecast



6.2 Western Europe - Enterprise Software Market and Forecast



6.3 China - Enterprise Software Market and Forecast



6.4 India - Enterprise Software Market and Forecast



6.5 Asia Pacific - Enterprise Software Market and Forecast



6.6 Eastern Europe and MEA - Enterprise Software Market and Forecast



6.7 Rest of the World - Enterprise Software Market and Forecast







7. Recent Developments



7.1 Recent Developments in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market



7.2 Recent Developments in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market



7.3 Recent Developments in Business Intelligence (BI) Software Market



7.4 Recent Developments in Supply Chain Management (SCM) Software Market



7.5 Recent Developments in Web Conferencing Collaboration/Social Software Suites Market







8. Global Enterprise Software Market and Forecast - By Vendors (2014 - 2024)



8.1 Microsoft Enterprise Software Revenue and Forecast



8.2 IBM Enterprise Software Revenue and Forecast



8.3 Oracle Enterprise Software Revenue and Forecast



8.4 SAP Enterprise Software Revenue and Forecast



8.5 Amazon Enterprise Software Revenue and Forecast



8.6 EMC Enterprise Software Revenue and Forecast



8.7 Salesforce.com Enterprise Software Revenue and Forecast



8.8 Adobe Enterprise Software Revenue and Forecast



8.9 FIS/SunGuard Enterprise Software Revenue and Forecast



8.10 Dassault Systemes Enterprise Software Revenue and Forecast



8.11 Other Vendors Enterprise Software Revenue and Forecast







9. Global Enterprise Software Market - Driving Factors



9.1 Competitive Advantages



9.2 Rise in Adoption of Cloud and Emerging Technologies







10. Global Enterprise Software Market - Challenges



10.1 Higher Cost



10.2 Inconsistent Network Connection Issues





