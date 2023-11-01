Global Enterprise Storage Market Report 2023: A $123 Billion Market in 2022 - Forecasts to 2027 with Online Platforms, Enterprise Mobility, Automation and Cloud Fueling Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

01 Nov, 2023, 10:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Storage Market Size, Drivers and Challenges, Vendor Landscape, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise storage market size was pegged at $123 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

The global enterprise storage market research report provides an executive-level overview of the current storage market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027.

The global enterprise storage market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key Storage market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the storage landscape.
Scope

  • Growing volumes of both structured and unstructured data generated by enterprises due to the increasing use of digital solutions like online & ecommerce platforms, enterprise mobility, connected devices, mobile apps, automation and cloud, and the subsequent need to store such data for further analysis and use has been driving the enterprise storage demand.
  • According to the publisher, enterprise storage market would see majority share of its revenue come from storage hardware segment over the forecast period. Revenue from storage hardware segment reached $82.6 billion in 2022 and is set to grow up to $114.2 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.
  • BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for enterprise storage, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period.
  • Asia Pacific is the leading regional market with revenue pegged at $45.5 billion for 2022 and set to grow up to $67.8 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

The global outlook report provides information and insights into global enterprise storage market:

  • The primary finding from the publisher's view of revenue opportunities in the enterprise storage market through to 2027, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.
  • The latest trends impacting the enterprise storage market.
  • The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of enterprise storage market.
  • The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of enterprise storage.
  • The overview of top ICT vendors in the enterprise storage market.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Overview
  • Market and Technology Trends
  • Market Growth Drivers
  • Market Growth Inhibitors/Challenges
  • Key Product/Services Market Snapshot
  • Key Regional Market Snapshot
  • Key Vertical Market Snapshot
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Dell
  • Seagate
  • Western Digital
  • Micron
  • HPE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vcs65q

Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market Research Report 2023

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market Research Report 2023

The "Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global...
Global Foam Dressings Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by $1 Billion by 2030 - High Uptake of Silicone Foam Dressings Boosts Demand

Global Foam Dressings Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by $1 Billion by 2030 - High Uptake of Silicone Foam Dressings Boosts Demand

The "Foam Dressings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Foam Dressings Market to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.