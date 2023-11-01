Global Enterprise Storage Market Report 2023: A $123 Billion Market in 2022 - Forecasts to 2027 with Online Platforms, Enterprise Mobility, Automation and Cloud Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Storage Market Size, Drivers and Challenges, Vendor Landscape, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise storage market size was pegged at $123 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

The global enterprise storage market research report provides an executive-level overview of the current storage market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027.

The global enterprise storage market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key Storage market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the storage landscape.

Scope

Growing volumes of both structured and unstructured data generated by enterprises due to the increasing use of digital solutions like online & ecommerce platforms, enterprise mobility, connected devices, mobile apps, automation and cloud, and the subsequent need to store such data for further analysis and use has been driving the enterprise storage demand.

According to the publisher, enterprise storage market would see majority share of its revenue come from storage hardware segment over the forecast period. Revenue from storage hardware segment reached $82.6 billion in 2022 and is set to grow up to $114.2 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

in 2022 and is set to grow up to in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%. BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for enterprise storage, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the leading regional market with revenue pegged at $45.5 billion for 2022 and set to grow up to $67.8 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

The global outlook report provides information and insights into global enterprise storage market:

The primary finding from the publisher's view of revenue opportunities in the enterprise storage market through to 2027, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

The latest trends impacting the enterprise storage market.

The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of enterprise storage market.

The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of enterprise storage.

The overview of top ICT vendors in the enterprise storage market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Dell

Seagate

Western Digital

Micron

HPE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vcs65q



Source: GlobalData

