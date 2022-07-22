Global Enterprise WLAN Markets Report 2022-2031: Increasing Demand for High-speed Data Connectivity to Propel Growth

DUBLIN, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise WLAN Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise WLAN market is expected to grow from $17.41 billion in 2021 to $22.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7%. The enterprise WLAN market is expected to grow to $60.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 28%.

Major players in the enterprise WLAN market are Aerohive, Alcatel-Lucent, Ruckus, Aruba, Cisco, Juniper, Huawei, Dell Inc, Extreme Networks Inc, ZTE Corporation, Netgear Solutions, Ruckus Networks, , Dell Technologies Inc., D-Link Corporation, Ubiquiti Inc., and TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.



The enterprise WLAN (wireless local area network) market consists of sales of enterprise WLAN network devices and services by entities (organizations, proprietorship, partnerships) that use radio wireless connections (Wi-Fi), instead of using traditional cables to connect to the internet. Enterprise WLAN is a device that helps to link two or more wireless devices using wireless communication and provide mobility to the network users. It utilizes radio communication while connecting to the wired network within a limited area such as a work campus, or office building.



The main types of components in the enterprise WLAN market are hardware, software, and service. Hardware for wireless LANs includes network interface cards, routers, and switches. It is used in enterprises to administrate the wireless network access points and connected wireless devices. The different organization sizes include small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises and are employed in various sectors including BSFI, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, government, and others.



North America was the largest region in the enterprise WLAN market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the enterprise WLAN market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for high-speed data connectivity is expected to propel the growth of the enterprise WLAN market going forward. High-speed data connectivity enables users to easily keep copies of the files in the cloud and also allows the workers to access and upload their data to other devices such as laptops, smartphones, and home computers. Wireless devices use a wireless local area network (WLAN) to enable high-speed data communication.

For instance, according to Speed Test, a US-based web testing and network diagnostics company, the United States had the highest number of 5G users (49.2%), followed by the Netherlands (45.1%), South Korea (43.8%), Kuwait (35.5%), and Qatar (34.8%). Therefore, the surge in demand for high-speed data connectivity is driving the growth of the enterprise WLAN market.



The emergence of the Wi-Fi 6 standard (802.11ax) is the latest trend gaining popularity in the enterprise WLAN market. The latest Wi-Fi standard is capable of offering benefits such as higher data rates, improved power efficiency, increased capacity, and better performance in environments with multiple connected devices.



