GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT MARKETING ASSOCIATION PROMAX PARTNERS WITH ANYCLIP FOR AI-POWERED LIBRARY OF AWARD-WINNING VIDEO CONTENT

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promax, the global association for the entertainment marketing industry, is making the library of winning creative from its annual awards competitions available to members via an easily searchable archive available on the newly-relaunched Promax.org . Using AnyClip's proprietary Visual Intelligence Technology™, each submission has been fully analyzed, frame-by-frame, extracting all relevant data, to enable in-video search across the entire catalog.

To search the Promax Award Winners Gallery – or see additional information on how to enter the 2022 competitions – visit promax.org/awards . Winners can be easily searched by entering any search query - person, keyword, brand or more. The videos are centrally and securely managed on the AnyClip platform and featured in a thematic channel on the Awards tab of the PROMAX site.

"Year in and year out, the most talented entertainment marketing minds from around the world compete for Promax Awards, and the gold, silver and bronze winners from 2021 were not only outstanding in their own right, but particularly so through the lens of the pandemic," said Promax General Manager and Executive Producer, Global Events, Stacy La Cotera.

Added Promax President & CEO Steve Kazanjian, "Thanks to AnyClip's innovative AI platform, we can now make this incredible work available beyond our awards shows – and instantly discoverable and searchable for members and others in the industry – as part of our mission to provide inspiration and professional development year-round."

Promax maintains the entertainment industry's largest database of award-winning marketing and promotional content, by virtue of its 15 global and regional award competitions held each year. This includes, North America, Europe, Latin America, Spark Student awards and the Global Excellence Awards.

"PROMAX members represent the gold standard in entertainment marketing. As a marketing executive who has had the privilege of being a part of the Promax community during my tenure in the entertainment business, I know the value of their developmental initiatives and programs that recognize the best work in the field. Now this work is instantly accessible and discoverable year-round," said Kirk Iwanowski, CMO of AnyClip."AnyClip is proud to have been chosen to mobilize this knowledge base and make it more readily available to the industry at large."

This is AnyClip's newest partnership with a leading entertainment industry association, following the January announcement that it is powering a searchable content library for NATPE, covering its 40-year video archive, including the Brandon Tartikoff Awards. The AI-powered video management company is one of the fastest-growing tech companies in North America – recently ranking No. 5 in New York in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ – and continues to expand around the world, with its newest office opening in Munich to service the DACH countries (Germany, Austria and Switzerland).

About Promax

Promax is the largest member association for the global entertainment marketing profession. Our community represents thousands of individuals working at the world's leading media brands, marketing and creative agencies, and content providers. Since 1956, Promax members have created the most relevant brands in pop culture, introduced generations of audiences to powerful entertainment content, and inspired passionate fandom. More at: promax.org .

About AnyClip

AnyClip is The Visual Intelligence Company™

AnyClip is ushering in a new era in video and AI with its proprietary Visual Intelligence™ Technology. With its unique ability to extract and harness data from video, AnyClip mobilizes latent video libraries and immediately converts them into high performance assets that can be searched, measured and merchandised via a single, fully automated and centralized global SaaS platform. The AnyClip Platform for publishing, media, and business is the next evolution in video management, distribution, analytics, marketing and monetization. Intelligence Lockbox by AnyClip leverages this platform to unlock the value of video for internal communications and collaboration. AnyClip is located in New York, Los Angeles, Tel Aviv, and Munich and is backed by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Roman Abramovich's Ervington Investments, former Sony America President & CEO Michael Schulhof, and Limelight Networks. In early 2021, the company announced a $47 million (US) investment , and in November 2021, it ranked No. 5 in New York, and 64 in North America, on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™ list of fastest-growing companies in North America. For more information, please visit www.AnyClip.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Matt Biscuit (NY)

Kevin Broderick (LA)

[email protected]

SOURCE AnyClip