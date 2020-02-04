Global Entrance Matting Industry
Entrance Matting market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.6%. Walk-off, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.7 Billion by the year 2025, Walk-off will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$78.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$63.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Walk-off will reach a market size of US$252.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$645.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M Company; Bergo Flooring AB; Birrus (Australia) Pty Ltd.; Cintas Corporation; Eagle Mat and Floor Products; Forbo International SA; Justrite Safety Group EMEA B.V.; UniFirst Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Entrance Matting Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Entrance Matting Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Entrance Matting Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Entrance Matting Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Walk-off (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Walk-off (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Walk-off (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Anti-fatigue (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Anti-fatigue (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Anti-fatigue (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Logo and Specialty Mats (Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Logo and Specialty Mats (Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Logo and Specialty Mats (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Residential (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Residential (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Non-Residential (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Non-Residential (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Non-Residential (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Entrance Matting Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Entrance Matting Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Entrance Matting Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Entrance Matting Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Entrance Matting Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Entrance Matting Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: Entrance Matting Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Entrance Matting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Entrance Matting Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Entrance Matting Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 28: Canadian Entrance Matting Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Entrance Matting Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Entrance Matting Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Entrance Matting: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: Entrance Matting Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Entrance Matting Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Entrance
Matting in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Japanese Entrance Matting Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 36: Entrance Matting Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Entrance Matting Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Entrance Matting Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Entrance Matting Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Entrance Matting in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Entrance Matting Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Entrance Matting Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Entrance Matting Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 43: European Entrance Matting Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Entrance Matting Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: European Entrance Matting Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Entrance Matting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 47: Entrance Matting Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Entrance Matting Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Entrance Matting Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 50: Entrance Matting Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Entrance Matting Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Entrance Matting Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: French Entrance Matting Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Entrance Matting Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Entrance Matting Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Entrance Matting Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Entrance Matting Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Entrance Matting Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Entrance Matting Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Entrance Matting Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Entrance Matting Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Entrance Matting Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Entrance Matting Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Entrance Matting Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Entrance Matting Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Entrance Matting Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Italian Demand for Entrance Matting in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Entrance Matting Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Entrance Matting Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Entrance Matting: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Entrance Matting Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Entrance Matting Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Entrance Matting in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Entrance Matting Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Entrance Matting Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Entrance Matting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Spanish Entrance Matting Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 78: Entrance Matting Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Spanish Entrance Matting Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Entrance Matting Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 81: Spanish Entrance Matting Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Entrance Matting Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Entrance Matting Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Russian Entrance Matting Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Russian Entrance Matting Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Entrance Matting Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Entrance Matting Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Entrance Matting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 89: Entrance Matting Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Entrance Matting Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Entrance Matting Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 92: Entrance Matting Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Entrance Matting Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Entrance Matting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Entrance Matting Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Entrance Matting Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Entrance Matting Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Entrance Matting Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Entrance Matting Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Entrance Matting Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Entrance Matting Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Entrance Matting Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Entrance Matting Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Entrance Matting Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Australian Entrance Matting Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Entrance Matting Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Entrance Matting Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Entrance Matting Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Entrance Matting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Indian Entrance Matting Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 111: Entrance Matting Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Indian Entrance Matting Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Entrance Matting Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 114: Indian Entrance Matting Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Entrance Matting Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Entrance Matting Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Entrance Matting Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Entrance Matting Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Entrance Matting Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Entrance Matting Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Entrance Matting:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Entrance Matting Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Entrance Matting Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Entrance Matting in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Entrance Matting Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Entrance Matting Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Entrance Matting Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 128: Entrance Matting Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Entrance Matting Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Entrance Matting Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Entrance Matting Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Entrance Matting Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Entrance Matting in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Entrance Matting Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Entrance Matting Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Entrance Matting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 137: Entrance Matting Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Entrance Matting Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Argentinean Entrance Matting Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 140: Entrance Matting Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Entrance Matting Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 142: Entrance Matting Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Entrance Matting Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Entrance Matting Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Entrance Matting Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Entrance Matting Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Entrance Matting Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 148: Entrance Matting Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Entrance Matting Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Mexican Entrance Matting Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Entrance Matting Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Entrance Matting Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Entrance Matting Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Entrance Matting Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Entrance Matting Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Entrance Matting Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Entrance Matting Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Entrance Matting Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 159: Entrance Matting Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Entrance Matting Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 161: Entrance Matting Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: The Middle East Entrance Matting Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Entrance Matting Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: The Middle East Entrance Matting Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Entrance Matting Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Entrance Matting Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Entrance Matting Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Entrance Matting Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Entrance Matting: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 170: Entrance Matting Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 171: Iranian Entrance Matting Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Entrance
Matting in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Iranian Entrance Matting Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 174: Entrance Matting Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Entrance Matting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 176: Entrance Matting Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Entrance Matting Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Israeli Entrance Matting Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 179: Entrance Matting Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Entrance Matting Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Entrance Matting Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Entrance Matting Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Entrance Matting Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Entrance Matting in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Entrance Matting Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Entrance Matting Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Entrance Matting Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Entrance Matting Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Entrance Matting Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Entrance Matting Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Entrance Matting Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Entrance Matting Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Entrance Matting Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Entrance Matting Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Entrance Matting Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Entrance Matting Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Entrance Matting Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Entrance Matting Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 199: African Entrance Matting Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Entrance Matting Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 201: African Entrance Matting Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: African Entrance Matting Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Entrance Matting Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: Entrance Matting Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
BERGO FLOORING AB
BIRRUS (AUSTRALIA) PTY
CINTAS CORPORATION
EAGLE MAT AND FLOOR PRODUCTS
FORBO INTERNATIONAL SA
JUSTRITE SAFETY GROUP EMEA B.V.
UNIFIRST CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
